Source: 1421 Foundation website and Facebook page.

March 8, 2026: Six hundred and five years ago today, Admiral Zheng He’s magnificent fleet weighed anchor for the legendary 1421 voyage. Imagine hundreds of colossal Treasure Ships filling the horizon, their sails like clouds against the sky. This was a masterpiece of logistics and a bold statement of early globalisation.

spnerotdSof0i89Mhl02mi1m1m0l31m4ufgicht ai53091ifu5rt28f25a1 ·

A century-long historical misunderstanding has finally been corrected. While it was long believed that Admiral Zheng He visited Malacca on only five of his seven legendary voyages, groundbreaking new research confirms he was there for all seven.



This discovery is a major milestone in Zheng He studies, highlighting Malacca’s vital role as a diplomatic and logistical centre for the Ming treasure fleet. The research shines a light on the Admiral’s “Peace Code,” a philosophy of maritime exploration built on diplomacy, trade, and mutual respect rather than conquest.



At The 1421 Foundation, we are fascinated by how these findings reshape our understanding of ancient globalisation. It is a wonderful example of how collaborative scholarship uncovers hidden truths about our shared past. What wonders will they uncover next?



Please read more about this fantastic breakthrough, watchthe wonderful video and share your thoughts with us:



https://sdxw.iqilu.com/share/YS0yMS0xNzA1OTMxNQ.html



#ZhengHe #MaritimeHistory #Malacca #The1421Foundation #HistoryUncovered #Globalisation #AncientExploration #PeaceCode

oStsrdnepo19tr7 003a4l2eu10y6Fmt38g5fmbr90f383967t31f7u0uf73 ·

Imagine a floating city crossing the oceans in the early 15th century. This was not just a collection of boats; it was a sophisticated modular system designed for total self-sufficiency.



Admiral Zheng He’s fleet comprised six specialised vessel types: Treasure, Horse, Supply, Water, War, and Patrol ships. This brilliant organisation allowed the fleet to travel thousands of miles without docking for supplies, predating similar Western concepts by centuries.

doetorSpsnhaf7l85ch66 1l123h08gna0g71u7t3fJ60022y3lar4a88u50 ·

Could ancient Chinese explorers have reached the shores of Australia centuries before Captain Cook? A remarkable discovery at Tortilla Flats in Northern Australia has unearthed a Chinese Imperial Seal, a find that is potentially transformative for our understanding of global maritime history.



This sacred artifact, bearing inscriptions of the Daoist deity Zhao Gongming, suggests a connection between ancient Chinese dynasties and the Australian continent that predates known European contact. The 1421 Foundation team has been working to try to help uncover the truth about this fascinating find, working alongside scholars like Ed Liu and Dr. Luk Yu-ping, Curator of Chinese Paintings and Prints at the British Museum, we are uncovering details that challenge traditional historical narratives.



The seal’s complex metallurgy and high-level craftsmanship indicate it originated from an Imperial Foundry, possibly dating as far back as the Tang, Song, or Yuan Dynasties. It is truly a wonderful testament to the far-reaching nature of ancient maritime exploration and the mysteries still hidden in the earth.



Read the full story here:

https://forgottenorigin.com/the-discovery-of-a-chinese...

tSodonerpsg222tiuaffli7ugnfa01rlil9u4 yu1h8f261iJg1i0lulf39h ·

Could the ancient Greeks have crossed the Atlantic long before Columbus? Recent research led by Dr. Minas Tsikritsis and others explores the tantalizing possibility that Greek explorers reached North America over two millennia ago. Drawing on clues from Plutarch’s “De Facie,” ancient astronomy, and intriguing evidence about Bronze Age trade, these theories invite us to reconsider what we know about ancient maritime journeys.



At The 1421 Foundation, we know Dr. Tsikritsis and deeply admire his dedication to uncovering the mysteries of early exploration. The debate continues: can history ever be fully rewritten, or will new discoveries continue to amaze us?



Read more and join the conversation: what’s your take on the idea of Greeks in America before Columbus? Source: Greek Reporter.

https://greekreporter.com/.../ancient-greeks-america.../