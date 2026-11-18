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With forests, as with water, fish and even farmland and minerals, Australian governments have become experts at preventing natural resources from being used to generate income.

In this, they have been supported by swathes of Australian academia and government environmentalists whose ‘groupthink’ tends to see the eviction of human activities as the key to a better future.

In fact, environmental benefits, as valued by most people, have always co-existed with the economic use of nature’s bounty.

Environmental management via commercial activity is an essential antidote to natural disasters in feeding and housing us as well as helping maintain the environmental benefits. In the case of forests, where timber-harvesting is in place, there is both an incentive to control conflagrations and the facilities to do so: roads, heavy machinery, firefighting skills.

Robert Onfrey points out that establishment environmentalists often regard non-intervention as a neutral baseline against which they can measure and control the effects of human activity. But the absence of forest management has consequences that almost everyone considers deleterious. It is well understood that Australia’s current forest and ecological complexion was heavily influenced by Aboriginal intervention, which, like that of the activities of all other peoples, was oriented towards making the land more productive.

Australia has never been heavily forested. At the time of European settlement, forests/woodland comprised about 30 per cent of the continent (230 million hectares) and were already declining, partly due to Indigenous ‘fire-stick farming’. In the 19th Century and into the 1990s, the nation’s forest area fell (due to land clearing rather than timber harvesting) to under 130 million hectares. Over more recent years, it has increased slightly.

As a result of cumulative regulatory restraints on timber-harvesting, domestic production has flagged. Australian government policy is progressively eliminating logging of the natural forest. Timber imports now more than double the value of exports and make up 70 per cent of timber used in Australia. Twenty-five years ago, production from native forests was over 10 million cubic metres; today it is less than a quarter of that, despite expansion of the forest area.

Australia’s policy of preventing timber harvesting from natural forests contrasts with that of major world timber suppliers. Almost all of Canada’s timber is from natural forests, as is Russia’s. Timber production in the US and Germany is also mainly from natural forests, while Scandinavia’s timber is almost entirely harvested from managed, cyclical clear-felling of natural forest and replanting.

Australia’s ever-shrinking ability to harvest the continent’s wood resources is set to take another hit. Alpine ash forests in mainland Australia are proposed (by a committee exclusively composed of academics and with no foresters) to be listed as an Endangered Ecological Community under the Commonwealth Environmental Protection and Conservation (EPBC) Act. This would prevent logging of these forests.

Alpine ash forests cover about 720,000 hectares. The EPBC Committee recommended that these forests be listed as endangered and recognised this is a similar level to that of pre-European settlement but also claimed that these forests have become ‘immature’ as a result of fires.

There are also moves to have the 180,000 hectares of mountain ash forests listed as endangered; these also have shown little change since European settlement. In both cases, the land on which they grow is relatively unsuited to agriculture.

Harvesting these forests also provides environmental benefits by supplementing fire control, which is inevitably inadequate when left solely to government agencies. Inquiries, including the 2009-10 Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission, following catastrophic fires have invariably advocated burning 5 per cent of the forested area annually to prevent these; yet, in the eastern states we have seen only 0.2-1 per cent per year actually burned in such a managed way.

In fact, copses of the mainland alpine ash ecological community showing immaturity are those that have been repeatedly burnt in high-severity fires before reaching seed-bearing age. These are best managed through logging and active restoration, including controlled burns and aerial reseeding in the areas where they grow.

But the environmental lobby has been successful in persuading the public that commercial use of these assets approaches the sacrilegious.

In the Victorian election, no political party advocates commercial use of the native forests.

The Greens (predictably) seek to prevent all timber harvesting of the forests. The Greens also oppose burning of long unburnt areas (a recipe for catastrophic fires), and stipulate a major role for indigenous people, possibly thinking they might be familiar with the practices of their forebears 250 years ago! The ALP policy is similar.

The Coalition and One Nation at least favour more active fuel management, but their policy on native timber use is confined to thinning and selective harvesting, with protections for old growth.

The state forests offer income-earning opportunities to thousands of people and immense national benefits. Notwithstanding evidence from human and natural interface ranging from European and Asian farming to Aboriginal land use, many policy makers and influencers will torture the data to arrive at incorrect conclusions about the ability of pastoral economic activity to actually benefit the environment as humans see it.

As a nation, we must use the natural resources we have inherited, while also protecting them. The US, Canada, Russia and Sweden, all with extensive natural forests, have shown how to do this.

Alan Moran of Regulation Economics is a Director of the Australian Environment Foundation

Comment by Alistair Pope

That is such an accurate, commonsense article you will only escape being burnt at the stake due to the ban on burning wood and the CO2 emissions you would produce.

The huge Drax Power Station in the UK was converted from coal to woodchips (22% calorifically less efficient) destroying USA forests, UK mining jobs and transporting the chips on oil-fired ships. Sheer genius and another irrefutable proof of my Nobel Prize Note 1-contender for my discovery of Moronicity.

Note 1: I should have won the Prize in 1963 for my discovery of the UHI effect, derived from my climate research and recorded in an unpublished analysis written in 2012 called: ‘The Climate Deceivers’ (it was peer reviewed and approved by Professor ‘Bob’ Merlin Carter in 2016 shortly before he died). Here is an extract from Part-2:

‘How the Nobel Prize Committee failed to reward a schoolboy for his scientific work on understanding the climate

Apologies to Donna Laframboise for adopting the style of her book “How a Delinquent Teenager was Mistaken for the World’s Greatest Climate Expert”

Prologue

For all the wrong reasons I began studying climate and weather in 1962 as a school science project. I thought this would be an effortless “A” as I built my backyard temperature data set. I tracked three temperatures per day (at 08.00am {before school}, 1.00pm {at lunch} and at 6.00pm {around dinner time}). The three temperatures were separately graphed and comments made about wind, sun and rain {or snow or frost as this was in Scotland}. As the lines grew, so did my interest and I began to see patterns and relationships between temperature and environmental and siting issues. Using my data from two thermometers, one protected from the wind and another exposed to it, I was able to deduce what a wind-chill factor was and even devised an equation for calculating it and the effect it would have on the ambient temperature. School finished, I got my “A”,[1] but my curiosity had been shaken and stirred so I continued on.

A Scientific Breakthrough

However, my greatest scientific breakthrough was discovering the UHI effect (the Urban Heat Island effect that made Professor Phil Jones of the ‘Hockey Team’ famous). As the months rolled by, the Sun moved, or is it the Earth? I can never remember which and one can never be certain as it is after all a political and not a scientific question. I have noted what happened to Hypatia so needed to be careful not to let my heresy become deadly …

In the morning my thermometer box was now directly in the Sun’s rays, although the thermometer was still inside in the shade. The 08.00am temperature sometimes exceeded the 1.00pm one when the Sun had moved on and the box itself was now also in the shade. It took very little logic and only a few minor experiments to discover that the wall was heating up and passing this heat to the shaded thermometer. Further experiments with the thermometer directly on the wall and in the Sun could record temperatures as high as 80°F. This could be achieved on a day when the ambient temperature was no more than 45°F to 50°F. Still at school in 1962 and I had already solved the global warming conundrum as a schoolboy science project.

At University in 1973, I was using this knowledge to write an essay as part of an elective. Unfortunately, I found that free thought, independent research of texts not on the curriculum, private science projects and challenging the orthodoxy was not welcomed. To obtain a “C” pass I reluctantly followed the party line. Shamefully, my skepticism was dormant as I had also become persuaded that such knowledgeable people, who spent their lives studying such things and with so many degrees, titles and accolades to their names must know better, otherwise they would have been proven wrong by other equally brilliant minds. Right?

Yes, we were taught that the consensus mandated with absolute certainty that the next Ice Age was due in twenty years and the world was doomed. After all it was a proven fact in tables, graphs, mathematical formulae and new-fangled computer models that the world would be uninhabitable by the Year 2000 (not ‘2012’ as the Mayans calculated in their apocalyptic calendar) as the North Atlantic would be frozen over for 3 – 4 months a year, Britain would resemble northern Russia and the English Channel would be issuing iceberg warnings. With so little time left it was hardly worth going on and finishing my degree, really … Better to just party away our final years …

In 1976 I reworked part of the study I had completed for a university assignment and abbreviated it into an ‘Energy Crisis; essay that was published in the ‘Port Moresby Courier’. It is reproduced as Appendix B. It makes interesting reading from a futurist’s predictive point of view.

Unfortunately for my academic betters I kept a record of the educational propaganda I was being told was fact and tracked their fantasies over the years. Is anybody surprised that the predictions of these intellectual giants proved to be as reliable as the ‘monkey throwing a dart’ method for accuracy and as a measure of reality. My skepticism was reborn in an already grown adult form when it came to believing the catastrophists and pseudo-scientists of all the Dark Disaster Arts and cults.

Other priorities in my life became more important and I did not seriously begin to reawaken my interest in climate until I bought Tim Flannery’s “The Weather Makers” to read on a plane in 2006. All the usual catastrophes were there – and as expected not one of his predictions has ever come true. My main conclusion on the flight was that my best option was to open the door and jump out at 36,000 feet ….

The objective of this section is simply to point out three things:

I am not a scientist and I have no fancy titles, but I could win a debate on climate change (or whatever it is called today) with any one of the AGW ‘professors’. Actually, to make it a fair debating fight, best they have four or five against me at once …

2. I take nothing at face value and challenge and check everything – and only then will I incorporate everything of value that I have learned into my view. If new facts disagree with my view, then I will adjust my view. 3. I have a long history of study in climate and weather and am well-read and up to date on what is happening in the real world - and the fantasy one of climate models and the green power and energy scams.

In short, I may be a ‘climate layman’ but I am also able to apply research skills, the scientific method, intelligence, logic, and an open mind to any subject to reach a valid conclusion. Challenge my research by any and all scientific means, but bring your cultism and ad hominine attacks to the debate at your own risk as I do not take prisoners.

[1] Actually, my science “A” was not for this effort (as my physics teacher thought this ‘climate work’ was ‘too simple to be a real project’) but for calculating the muzzle velocity of an air rifle by firing it from a bridge and measuring the distance from the firing point to the point the round plopped into a canal. As the rate of the fall of shot due to gravity is known I could use two physics formulae to calculate muzzle the velocity. Even my science teacher was a climate skeptic!

Alistair Pope, psc, CM

+61 (0)419-367-726

‘I would rather have Questions

that cannot be answered, than

Answers that cannot be questioned.’

Professor Richard Feynman.

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