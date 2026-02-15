Natural ice beauty - Norway. This happened after years of use of fossil fuels and additional atmospheric CO2. What are climate change alarmists up to? We know!

Source: Private email

Anthony Watts started with the website WUWT in 2006. After twenty years with a

critical stance towards IPCC, the Green Deal and the worldwide politics towards

man-caused global warming, he is summing up with:

“My Twenty Years of Watching the Thermometer—and the Narrative”

His amazing story is presented at CLINTEL News:

https://clintel.org/my-twenty-years-of-watching-the-thermometer-and-the-

narrative/

I found this history so important and revealing that I refer to the complete text

here:

Introduction

“As Watts Up With That? approaches its twentieth year, Anthony Watts reflects on

nearly two decades of observing thermometers and climate discourse.”

In November 2006, when I launched Watts Up With That?, the idea was simple

enough: examine the data, verify the instruments, and ask whether the conclusions

drawn followed from the evidence. It was never intended as a career in heresy. It

was, at the time, a normal scientific impulse steeped in curiosity.

Erik Bye 2 20 years of WUWT

Nearly twenty years later, that impulse requires a helmet.

As WUWT approaches its twentieth anniversary in 2026, it’s worth reflecting on

how climate change went from being a hypothesis—one among many competing

explanations for observed changes—to a full-fledged belief system, complete with

sacred texts (IPCC reports), approved language, and the occasional

excommunication.

The climate, meanwhile, has been far less dramatic.

2006–2008: When Thermometers Were Still Just Thermometers

Back in the mid-2000s, climate science still resembled...well, science. There were

disagreements. There were debates. People argued about cloud feedback, solar

influences, ocean cycles, and the reliability of historical temperature records

without being accused of crimes against humanity.

Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth arrived in 2006 like a travelling roadshow of

impending doom. Polar bears were stranded, seas were rising, and hurricanes were

apparently lining up in formation. It was slick, emotional, and heavy on graphs that

only went in one direction.

At the same time, a curious thing was happening on the ground. Actual

thermometers—those stubbornly analog devices—were being placed next to heat

sources, asphalt, and buildings. So WUWT did something radical: we took

pictures.

This turned out to be surprisingly controversial, heretical even.

Apparently, photographing a thermometer next to an air conditioning exhaust was

not “constructive engagement.” Who knew?

Erik Bye 3 20 years of WUWT

2009: Climategate—The Sound of Trust Hitting the Floor

Then came Climategate.

The emails were not hacked in the Hollywood sense; they were released, read, and

promptly explained away. What they revealed was not a grand conspiracy, but

something far more human: groupthink, defensiveness, and an alarming

willingness to manage perception rather than data.

“Hide the decline” entered the public lexicon, and suddenly, climate scientists were

explaining that it didn’t mean what it sounded like it meant. Which, coincidentally,

is rarely a good sign.

For a moment, it looked like climate science might undergo a badly needed course

correction. Transparency! Open data! Robust debate!

Instead, we got faux inquiries that investigated themselves and found themselves

innocent.

Lesson learned: the problem was not the behavior—it was that outsiders noticed.

2010–2014: The Pause That Wasn’t There (Until It Was)

The next few years delivered an unexpected plot twist: the planet declined to

follow the script.

Global temperatures flattened. Models predicted steady warming; observations did

not comply. This became known as the “pause,” then the “hiatus,” then—after

enough editorials—the “thing that never happened and you’re not allowed to

mention.”

This was a golden age for climate creativity. Heat was hiding in the deep oceans,

where it could not be measured but could still be blamed. Aerosols became the

Swiss Army knife of explanations. Data adjustments proliferated.

When observations disagreed with models, the models were not questioned. The

observations were “corrected.”

It was around this time that many of us realized the hierarchy had flipped. Models

were now reality. Reality was negotiable.

Erik Bye 4 20 years of WUWT

2015: Paris—Promises, Promises

The Paris Agreement was hailed as a turning point. World leaders gathered to save

the planet using pledges that were voluntary, unenforceable, and carefully worded

to sound impressive while committing to very little.

It was a triumph of political theater.

No one asked how intermittent energy would power industrial societies. No one

discussed grid stability. No one mentioned energy poverty. Those details were,

apparently, unhelpful.

From this point on, climate policy shifted from focusing on outcomes to

emphasising optics. If emissions increased, the solution was to increase ambition.

If costs rose, the solution was more commitment. Failure was proof that we simply

hadn’t believed hard enough.

2018–2019: The Emergency Button Gets Stuck

Somewhere around 2018, the word “emergency” became mandatory.

We were told we had twelve years to save the planet. Then ten. Then five. The

deadline kept moving, but always closer—like a cosmic treadmill.

Children were encouraged to panic. Adults were scolded for driving cars. Weather

was promoted from background noise to moral indictment.

A heatwave? Climate change.

A flood? Climate change.

A cold snap? Climate change is “disrupting the jet stream.”

Heads I win, tails you deny science.

Erik Bye 5 20 years of WUWT

2020–2022: When Everything Was an Emergency

The pandemic years revealed just how easily societies could be governed by

emergency decree. Climate activists took careful notes.

Lockdowns briefly reduced emissions, proving once and for all that modern

civilization could, in fact, be shut down—at great human cost—for minimal

climatic benefit.

Energy policies, however, continued unabated. Reliable baseload was dismantled.

Wind and solar were celebrated for theoretical capacity rather than actual

performance.

When grids faltered and prices soared, we were told this was further proof of the

need to double down.

It was around this time that “trust the science” quietly came to mean “do not ask

questions.”

2023–2026: The Era of Unquestionable Certainty

Now, at the twenty-year mark, the climate narrative is polished, institutionalized,

and remarkably immune to evidence.

Sea level rise continues at rates best appreciated with tide gauges and patience.

Extreme weather remains stubbornly inconsistent with apocalyptic claims. Crop

yields rise. Human adaptability refuses to cooperate with disaster models.

But none of that matters much anymore.

The climate scare no longer depends on predictions coming true—only on

maintaining urgency. Models still overestimate warming, but the solution is always

the same: adjust, attribute, and assert.

Dissent is not debated; it is diagnosed.

Twenty Years Later

After two decades of watching this unfold, I’ve learned that the most remarkable

thing about the climate scare is not how much the climate has changed—but how

much the rules of discussion have.

Erik Bye 6 20 years of WUWT

In 2006, scepticism was part of science.

In 2016, it was treated as a character flaw.

In 2026, it seems like people might be listening to us.

WUWT has endured because it kept doing the unfashionable thing: looking at the

data, pointing out inconsistencies, and occasionally raising an eyebrow when the

emperor’s new model ran a little warm.

The climate will continue to change. It always has. The real question is whether

society can rediscover the value of scepticism before policy built on perpetual

emergency does lasting damage.

And if not—well, at least the models will still be very confident.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out our newly updated:

Failed Climate Predictions Timeline.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/failed-climate-prediction-timeline/

My comments

Almost no change happened within the field of Climate Change until 2025. But,

during the last year, various details have been in opposition to the false narrative of

the UN and IPCC:

- The US has left the Paris agreement

- The US has reduced the research activity within the climate field

- More countries recognize the lack of energy contribution through the Green Deal

- The belief in the suggested development of renewable energy is negative.

Erik Bye 7 20 years of WUWT

What is the reality in the development?

- The oil and gas production is being developed and even increased, instead of

being reduced

- The CO2 level continues to increase, despite Climate measures to reduce

emissions

- The UN member countries lose their interest in using Billions of $ to change the

climate

- The international funding for aid towards poor countries is less attractive

- The international engagement in climate questions is continuously decreasing

Are the UN and IPCC prepared to accept the falsification of the CO2-

hypothesis?

The WUWT has commented on most of the fraudulent speculations and

misunderstandings from the IPCC. However, in this summary, he might have

commented on what I called “The Big 5”:

https://www.allaboutenergy.net/environment-man-made-all-points-

europe?view=article&id=4529:norway-ipcc-big-five-scandals&catid=216

- The CO2-hypothesis has no scientific documentation

- The hockey stick of Michael Mann was revealed as a hoax

- John Cook et al. changed 0.3% to 97% agreement through statistical fraud

- The climate goals are just political suggestions

- The Nobel Fraud revealed the exaggerations of the climate models from day 1

January 2026

On January 6th, 2026, the US withdrew from 66 International Organizations. These are all listed here on WUWT:

Erik Bye 8