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Will Donald Trump obtain a lasting peace with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz

The war is still going.



President Donald Trump claims a US–Iran peace agreement is close at hand—something he has insisted many times in recent months. Now, Trump says the “final points” have been resolved.



In her Insight newsletter, Frida Ghitis writes of Trump’s “transparent desperation to get a deal to end the war”—seen on Monday, for instance, when Trump pressured Israel to stand down as it traded long-range missile strikes with Iran. The Islamic Republic isn’t so eager, Ghitis writes. The Economist suggests Tehran no longer fears war with the US or Israel.



Bloomberg columnist Andreas Kluth warns Trump will have a hard time securing any meaningful peace agreement: “Why would Iran’s leaders suddenly trust his assurances enough to make any deal, when the president twice (last June and this February) started bombing them while negotiations were ongoing?” The Economist argues Trump can “[f]orget about anything as good as the pre-war status quo, let alone the deal Barack Obama struck in 2015 to restrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which Mr Trump tore up. The best Mr Trump can hope for is a makeshift pact to reopen the [Strait of Hormuz] in exchange for an extended ceasefire that may, with luck, become permanent. Economic sweeteners will be necessary. … Haggling over Iran’s nuclear programme will have to come later. Such a deal would be unstable, and humiliating for America. Yet it would be less bad than any plausible alternative.”



That’s a problem for Trump as the midterm elections loom.



The US added jobs in May, but the main economic story is still inflation. On average, gasoline prices in the US are $1.19 higher now than when Trump launched this war, a 43% increase.

“I love the inflation” figures, Trump said yesterday after new official statistics showed US inflation jumping from a yearly rate of 3.8% in April to 4.2% in May. (Before Trump launched the war with Iran, the US inflation rate was 2.4%.) When the war is over, Trump said, prices will “come down like a rock.”

The Peterson Institute for International Economics warns the war will continue boosting US inflation—particularly in transportation, agriculture and manufacturing—and will knock a percentage point off US annual GDP. The world economy could grow half as fast this year if the war continues, per the World Bank. Economist Desmond Lachman writes for Project Syndicate: “It goes without saying that Trump will seek to shift blame for inflation away from himself. But this will be a tough sell. Aside from MAGA diehards, everyone knows that Trump’s fingerprints are all over the affordability problem. By aggressively raising import tariffs and pursuing mass deportations, he has single-handedly driven up the price of imported goods as well as many domestically produced goods and services. Similarly, by launching a war of choice against Iran, he caused sharp increases in gasoline, diesel, and fertilizer prices. These costs are sure to put him on the back foot even with his rural base, which has also suffered from reduced agricultural orders from China.”



In an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner, the Carnegie Endowment’s Peter Harrell says Trump’s main success has been in manipulating markets: “Trump goes out there and jawbones. He says that it’s ending soon, and the market buys it, and as a result the price impacts, though undeniably quite serious, really haven’t materialized as badly as most of us would have predicted.” Chotiner’s own response is telling: “you start to wonder if the people who are making markets move have paid attention to politics since 2015.”



The expected political consequences might be arriving. A June 3–8 Reuters/Ipsos poll shows only 29% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. In Ohio—a traditional swing state that has turned redder since voting twice for Obama—Fox News polling shows the Senate race tilting toward Sherrod Brown, the Democratic former US senator who lost his seat in 2024. Venerated political prognosticator Charlie Cook argues this “could well be the canary in the midterm coal mine, suggesting far greater danger for Republicans in November than was previously evident.”

The Disturbing Scale of Africa’s Ebola Outbreak

Global health officials continue to sound the alarm over Africa’s Ebola outbreak. On Sunday’s GPS, Fareed talked with Dr. Ashish Jha, Covid-19 response coordinator in the Biden administration, about the scale of the outbreak and the extent to which Trump’s cuts to international aid might have worsened it.

Soccer Nation

The US isn’t really a soccer country. Here, basketball, American football, baseball and hockey dominate. But with the 2026 FIFA men’s World Cup kicking off today in the US, Canada and Mexico, The Wall Street Journal’s Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg point out that the US Men’s National Team—which is not nearly as competitive internationally as the US women—consistently ranks in the world’s top 15. America’s top men’s domestic league, MLS, is among the world’s best attended. Moreover, the US enjoys a “bubbling undercurrent” of soccer culture.



“How it got there is not a linear story,” the Journal’s Robinson and Clegg write. “The fits and starts of America’s complicated relationship with the world’s most popular game encompass a forgotten goal in the middle of Brazil, the 1990s invention of a sports league from scratch, the Hollywood arrival of an English Spice Boy, and a uniquely American brand of optimism. Now as more than 6 million fans prepare to attend the World Cup, the country that spent so long dismissing the sport finds itself proudly at the center of the soccer universe.”



In the US, soccer isn’t quite like other pro sports, Bloomberg columnist Adam Minter writes, noting a “strange outcome” of soccer’s journey toward, if not yet to, true sporting popularity in America. “It has become a major American sport without developing around a single organization or audience,” Minter writes. “Loyalties are scattered across foreign leagues, national teams and domestic competitions alike. That fracturing might have looked like failure a generation ago. In 2026, it’s what success looks like in a diverse, digital America.”



These days, few things are more American than having a strong opinion about Donald Trump. After discussing World Cup geopolitics on GPS recently with fill-in anchor Bianna Golodryga, The New Yorker’s Ishaan Tharoor asks if the tournament can overcome Trump’s involvement: “So far, Trump is dominating the buildup to the World Cup for all the wrong reasons. This is the first World Cup in which the host nation is at war with one of the tournament’s participants (Iran), and the U.S. also has sweeping travel bans or visa restrictions on a number of the participating countries.” Iranian players were allowed to enter the US, but Iran says some of its support staff have been barred. “Most egregious yet is the story of Omar Abdulkadir Artan, an up-and-coming referee from Somalia who was tapped by FIFA to officiate in this tournament,” Tharoor writes. “He was barred from entry after landing in Miami last week where he was detained and questioned for eleven hours, and was then put on a flight to Istanbul. Artan told the [New York] Times, ‘I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,’ but, he added, ‘I think that they have a problem with my country.’” US Customs and Border Protection told CNN that Artan was turned away “due to vetting concerns” following an additional entry inspection.



That said, Tharoor notes joyful encounters between local Americans and foreign fans, plus the enthusiasm of US-based diaspora communities. “That solidarity among strangers is the best thing that any World Cup has to offer,” Tharoor writes, “and even the President of the United States can’t ruin it.”



In rolling out a proposed EU sanctions package against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week noted: “We propose substantial restrictions on imports [from Russia] on some fish products, and a complete ban on others, including cod.” The package would also maintain Europe’s price cap on Russian oil, sanction more cargo vessels in Russia’s “shadow fleet,” ban transactions with some Russian banks, and restrict exports to Russia of metals and alloys that can be used to make weapons.



Foreign Policy’s Keith Johnson notes: “The latest sanctions package is especially important because Moscow has received a shot of relief this spring, thanks to the Iran war and the Trump administration’s easing of sanctions. Russian energy revenues are now at more than two-year highs.”



Lately, Europe has appeared to grow even more nervous about Moscow’s ambitions. The Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov wrote late last month: “In recent weeks, Russia has made increasingly bellicose statements against the Baltic states. It has threatened to bomb ‘decision-making centers’ in Latvia after accusing the country of hosting Ukrainian drone operators, an allegation denied by the Latvian authorities. Air-raid alarms were sounded in Lithuania last week, forcing the government into a bunker, after suspected Russian drones approached its airspace from Belarus. … While fears that Russia could expand the conflict to Europe aren’t new, recent developments have made them more urgent.”