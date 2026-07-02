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Slave auction in South Carolina, USA

Polemic against the arm-chair fake revolutionaries, duped by British propaganda, who slander the founding fathers for having slavery when they said all men were created equal.



This passage was in the original draft of the Declaration of Independence, written by Jefferson with the help of Benjamin Franklin.



He [King George] has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither. This piratical warfare, the opprobrium of infidel powers, is the warfare of the Christian King of Great Britain. Determined to keep open a market where Men should be bought & sold, he has prostituted his negative for suppressing every legislative attempt to prohibit or restrain this execrable commerce. And that this assemblage of horrors might want no fact of distinguished die, he is now exciting those very people to rise in arms among us, and to purchase that liberty of which he has deprived them, by murdering the people on whom he has obtruded them: thus paying off former crimes committed again the Liberties of one people, with crimes which he urges them to commit against the lives of another.



Why was the passage removed?



In the Northern states, what was called “slavery” prior to 1660, was more like indentured labor, which consisted mostly of poor European immigrants who could be freed after working long enough to pay for their passage. However, as soon as the monstrously degenerate Charles II had been placed on the throne of England that had been left vacant by the Puritans’ 1649 beheading of his cruel father who played the saint but was actually a pagan, as pointed out by John Milton,[1] - as soon as the new king got his bearings, in 1663, his financial partners got him to smuggle in the brutal Barbadian chattel slavery system into South Carolina. It was the masters of this brutal chattel system, who owned the slaves for life, who refused to sign the Declaration that had the attack on King George in it, the which would have meant no Revolutionary War, no Constitution!



So it was a painfully necessary concession, either that, or lose the war before it started.

Those people today who sneer at the signers, have no moral standing since they ought to first declare their independence from British propaganda.



[1] [a note to the editors: take note that neither John Milton nor I capitalize the noun ‘king’.]



“But this king, not content with that which, although in a thing holy, is no holy theft, to attribute to his own making other men’s whole prayers, hath as it were unhallowed and unchristened the very duty of prayer itself, by borrowing to a Christian use prayers offered to a heathen god.” The poet John Milton, caught Charles I in a fraud and a lie: his “moving” prayer supposedly showing his devotion to the Christian God, was cribbed from a secular love poem by the poet Sidney Smith, who had put the prayer in the mouth of a heathen woman praying to a heathen god.

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