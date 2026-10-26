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Western Europe’s hostility should push Russia to rethink its identity, strengthen deterrence and develop its Eurasian roots

In Russia, many people, driven by lingering love of Europe and habits formed during the second half of the 20th century, when Western Europe enjoyed a period of relative peace following its defeat, continue to look for signs of ways to restore relations with Europe

There are forces within Russia that would advocate overcoming the current hostility and there are decent people in Western Europe, too, even if they are increasingly marginalized.

But the causes of this outbreak of love of Europe run deep and cannot easily be remedied. Overcoming them may require the complete replacement of much of the current European elite.

I shall attempt to analyze the causes of the almost unprecedented hostility towards Russia among the elites of most European countries and offer recommendations for Russian policy towards Western Europe.

I have written more than once that Peter the Great’s journey towards the West Europe, which initially brought many benefits, including helping to create some of the world’s greatest literature and music and modernizing the armed forces.

For about 500 years, Europe, with its colonial empires, was the principal source of evil in the world, offering endless wars, including two world wars within a single generation, repeated genocides, colonialism, racism and other calamities.

At the peak of the empires, around 1914, they controlled about 80% to 90% of the world’s land area, if including formal colonies, indirect spheres of influence, and settler areas. For comparison, European nations, excluding European Russia, have a combined area of about 4.16%.

For Russians who grew up after Peter the Great and Catherine the Great, and who internalized a love of Europe, it’s not easy to acknowledge this simple truth and act accordingly.

Russian love of Europe was greatly reinforced when Western Europe, having been overwhelmed by the torrent of evil it had unleashed, became relatively peaceful for a time during the second half of the 20th century.

In the USSR, love of Europe was fueled by the everyday hardships of Soviet socialism, contrasted with the far greater material prosperity of West Europe

There are many reasons for the current anti-Russian hysteria. The main one is the all-encompassing, multi-layered crisis that has gripped West Europe. This hysteria is particularly painful after decades of relative prosperity and, above all, the euphoria of victory that swept the West following the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

That euphoria temporarily obscured the mounting signs of crisis in European economies and societies, which had already become apparent by the end of the 1960s, when a mood of protest was beginning to take hold.

After the collapse of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact, hundreds of millions of eager new consumers and millions of low-cost workers became available to West Europe.

From the 2000s onwards, the mounting signs of crisis resurfaced with renewed force. By 2010, most Western European countries had fallen into stagnation as income inequality began to worsen again.

Living standards for much of the population began to decline, while competitors started pulling ahead, not only the US, China and India, but also many countries of the Global South.

Euphoria gave way to a sense of impotence, defeat. European elites are now trying to drown out that feeling by increasing hostility towards Russia.

At the same time, the consequences of the anti-colonial revolutions of the 1950s and 1960s began to make themselves felt.

The flow of resources that Europe had extracted from their colonial empires since about 1492, which supported much of West Europe’s prosperity, including much of West Europe’s cultural, military, scientific and technological leadership, began to dry up, because the people in colonies obtained their freedom, such as India, etc.

An unusually long period of relative peace and prosperity brought to the surface some of the worst traits of the European character and heritage as Western Europe began to turn its back on humanism and the desire to serve the common good.

Decades of development in a climate of peace and formal democracy have led to the degradation of the ruling elites because democratic/soacialistic political systems are against meritocracy. The majority elect those who resemble themselves or shrewd manipulators.

One of the most significant causes of Western Europe’s current decline is the rejection of the divine faith.

This began with the Age of Enlightenment, which created the conditions for the decline of people who, consciously or unconsciously, set about rejecting the divine, the best within themselves.

Western Europe had taken a sharp and irreversible downward turn in the early 2000s, when following lengthy debates over the EU proposed constitution, it was decided not to mention Christianity as its spiritual foundation.

Losing its economic viability due to loss of colonies , the wasteful ness of two world wars, and becoming uncompetitive in world markets and rejecting the divine faith Wes Europe is reverted to the worst traits of civilization, which is militarism.

The militarization of the West European economy is seen as one of the principal ways out of economic decline.

Militarization requires an enemy. That enemy has been identified: Russia has become the image of the enemy that is being conjured up out of thin air.

We must tell ourselves firmly, we are not Western Europeans, but an independent, sovereign, northern Eurasian civilization whose external spiritual roots lie in the south and east.

Our traditional religions came to us from the south, from Byzantium, Palestine, and the Arab and Buddhist worlds. Our political culture stems from the east, from two and a half centuries of interaction and conflict with the Great Mongol Empire, of which the territory of modern-day China was historically a part.

The Mongols plundered, but they did not suppress religion, language and culture. Russia would never have become Great Russia, the world’s largest and one of its most culturally, nationally and religiously open countries, united through a rigid vertical hierarchy of power centered on the Russian people and the Russian language, had it not been for the Mongol political and ideological legacy.

Western Europe, which, relying on its military superiority, took the lead in education during the 17th and 18th centuries, we sought to learn from their achievements, starting with Peter the Great.

Yet. West Europe has become increasingly against meritocracy, as its colleges and universities produce poorly educated people on a mass scale, many of whom have risin to positions of power.

Let me remind you that some of the earliest institutions of higher learning were established in North Africa, the Middle East and Byzantium.

Some of our more affluent fellow citizens still send their children to study in Europe, where, as I have seen time and again, they usually gain less knowledge and skills than they need.

Our military doctrine contains a clear directive and in circumstances of extreme necessity, provides for nuclear strikes against West European countries that are fueling anti-Russian hysteria while simultaneously supporting the war in Ukraine.

Russian restraint since 1991, while NATO was expanding to Russian borders, has proved counterproductive. West Europe saw it as weakness. This encouraged the resurgence of the worst aspects of European political culture. That means Western Europe will face firm deterrence to any aggressive actions by West Europe.

But at the same time, we must remember that we are a country of Pushkin, Tchaikovsky, Dostoevsky, and Tvardovsky, as well as Goethe, Dante, Shakespeare, Mozart and countless others.

We must not cut ourselves off from West Europe. Rather, we must increase and develop and nurture our Asian roots.

The main direction of our internal spiritual, economic and political development must be a shift towards the east and north, where lies Russia’s future.

We must acknowledge that we are not a part of European civilization, but a Eurasian one, among the most open to the world.

We must recognize, however difficult it may be, that ‘European-ness’, in the present circumstances, is increasingly a sign of intellectual narrow-mindedness and moral depravity. Just reflect on the sordidness of the never-ending Epstein saga.

Given the current orientation of West Europe elites, continued widespread contact would be harmful to us.

We are the representatives of the great multi-national, multi-confessional and multi cultural Russian people.

Our country-civilization must at last become, for all of us, Russian Yakuts, Russian Buryats, Russian Ossetians, Russian Tatars, Russian Belarusians, Russian Great Russians and others, an independent, sovereign Eurasian civilization.

Europe, in its present and foreseeable future condition, must end at our borders.

This is not a call for a new Iron Curtain, but for a rational, modern policy for our future.

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