John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Richard Sanders's avatar
Richard Sanders
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If Europe wants to survive, they should join the BRICS, the SCO, the Belt and Road. We must create 1.5 billion new jobs, bypassing London and Wall Street, - that will benefit the whole world, and perhaps we can remind Europeans that they once had Shakespeare, Schiller, Cervantes, Erasmus, Nicholas of Cusa, Hans Christian Anderson. With nuclear energy, full blast, fission, then fusion, we can feed the whole world ten times over. End poverty forever!

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