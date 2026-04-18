Source: Stand Up America US Foundation Newsletter

President Trump made a decision to deal with Iran, a decision his predecessors would not make. They kicked the can for so long that you couldn't recognize it anymore, and the problem only got worse.

It made little difference when Iran killed 241 Marines, sailors, soldiers, and civilians in Beirut. So what if Iran executed 30,000 of their citizens for offenses any other country would consider trivial... adultery, homosexuality, apostasy, blasphemy, or fornication? Who is concerned that they executed 40,000+ protesters recently due to their political dissent?

Persia (Iran) has been wanting Europa (Europe, or the West) since Darius I (reigned 522-486 BC) tried to invade Greece several times, creating the Greco-Persian Wars. A storm destroyed his fleet in 492, followed by the Battle of Marathon in 490, in which Greece won a decisive battle.

His son Xerxes I (reigned 486-465 BC) continued his assault on Europe. It was Xerxes who launched the massive attack in 480 BC, making the battles of Thermopylae (the 300 Spartans) and the naval Battle of Salamis famous. The Persians were defeated. Western civilization was saved.

When Islam conquered the Middle East and North Africa during the 7th century, the ‘religion of peace’ did not waver from its original mission to conquer Europe and Western civilization. But this time, the West was facing Islam, which was not just a religion but also a geopolitical movement disguised as one. Most of Spain was under Muslim control by 713 AD. Muslim forces then crossed the Pyrenees, a mountain range along the Spanish and French border, to expand into Gaul (France). They were ultimately defeated at the Battle of Tours in 732.

It was not until 1492 during the Reconquista that the Muslims were driven out of Spain and out of Europe. Again, the West survived in time for the bulk of the Renaissance, the cultural movement that lasted 300 years. It began in Italy and was characterized by massive developments in art and science.

Iran, after five weeks of war, has no navy, no air force, no missiles (or close to it), and no nukes; its army seems to be in hiding. And yet, they remain steadfast. Their promises are worthless. They intend to survive and will agree to almost anything, including opening the Strait. Their focus is not necessarily on the country and its people, but rather on the regime.

The more modern version of the Persian Wars is Iran’s push to force Islam on the world from inside Europe and the United States. They intend to be the power in the Middle East, not Israel.

I watched a video statement from an Iranian who is active in the regime-change movement. He said, paraphrased:

“This is for people who are confused about what is happening in Iran. People are celebrating. The Iranian people are not the government. This Islamic Republic is like an organized crime syndicate, a mafia. They are not interested in change or reform. This mafia celebrates death, martyrdom, and grieving. We have tried to co-exist with this fanatic regime. We attend many peaceful protests. We even voted in their elections, hoping we could vote for the lesser evil. They use the wealth of the country and spend it on malicious groups like Hamas and Hezbollah and spend our money on weapons for other nations, other terrorists, and day by day, Iran goes deeper and deeper into poverty. They executed a young girl because she didn’t cover her hijab properly. Most recently, they killed 40,000 of us. They brought soldiers even from Hashad Al-Shabi from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Palestine to kill Iranians in their own home. I hope you understand why we celebrate when the United States and Israel attack this regime. The regime must go. They don’t belong here and have never been. If Israel and the United States weaken them, we appreciate it. Nobody can do what the United States and Israel have done. They try their best to not hit civilians. All 31 provinces in Iran have been protesting. They give captagon to their soldiers so they don’t feel guilty. They are told they will go to Heaven. Before you say things like ‘no war’ or ‘let’s be peaceful,’ understand what you should do to support us.”

The Iranian people want to make peace with the West, while the regime wants to make war with it. Iranians do not want any deal made with this regime. They want them gone. The people of Iran are prepared to endure economic hardships, confident that they will eventually recover and attain freedom.

Why Iran has been hanging tough is because their regime is committed to its nuclear weapons program, its ballistic missile development, and its proxy forces network. Their continued existence depends on it.

What gives them great encouragement are the leftist Americans and people around the world protesting the war, not supporting President Trump and Israel. Iran’s leaders see the constant Democrat and media attacks on Trump’s presidency. Unlikely figures such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Pope Leo, who lives behind a 40-foot wall, are criticizing Trump for going too far or not far enough.

The pope thinks we should take in all immigrants. He should consult some of the thousands of families that have violently lost sons and daughters, grandparents, uncles and aunts, mothers, and fathers. They are getting lost in the minutiae. The Democrats attack Trump because it is an opportunity to undermine his influence and gain political advantage in upcoming elections, particularly as they seek to rally their base and capitalize on any perceived weaknesses in his perception. They are despicable.

Iran cannot be trusted to comply with any agreements they will make, especially given their history. The Iran regime is barbaric. They are the cause of most of the instability of the region. NATO says it’s not their war. But it is their war. Like so many enemies in Europe’s history, they saw it coming only when it was too late. A late report says Europe has offered to help with getting movement going in the Strait now that Trump has done all the heavy lifting. So sad.

Iran plans to support the political Left in their public relations efforts until public opinion turns against Trump, gas prices rise again, or gas shortages occur in China and other countries.

The Iranian leadership is hoping that we will have more concern over prices, our comfort level, and the coming elections than a world with Iranian nukes at the ready. They will use them whether militarily or as substantial leverage.

Keeping America American