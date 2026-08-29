John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Steven Curtis
Aug 30

Yes. In short, government meddling makes things worse. It is a frustrating situation that will only be stopped by US citizens. Nobody in DC can solve this.

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John Shanahan
Aug 29Edited

These three authors raise an important question: Why is the United States still not moving forward with existing and advanced nuclear power compared to China and Russia? There are many answers: 1) inexpensive natural gas, 2) the USA is shortsighted, 3) we still haven't cleaned our government and courts of decades of anti-nuclear power fear-mongering. 4) we haven't rewritten proper radiation safety standards, 5) we haven't resolved used nuclear fuel reprocessing and actual high-level radioactive waste storage, 6) we haven't shifted into high gear for developing advanced nuclear power technologies beyond the Light Water Cooled technologies, 7) to build more water-cooled nuclear power plants, we have to give more thought to longer cooling under emergency conditions.

The current Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, is the best Secretary of Energy, perhaps ever.. There is hope. He is not a yes-man puppet like many previous Secretaries of Energy. He is an outstanding policy setter, problem solver, and humanitarian when thinking about everyone's energy needs.

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