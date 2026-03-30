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Thanks to the energy ambassadors of Europe and the USA

Around 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity.

Financing shortages are preventing viable energy projects from moving forward.

Africa’s vast clean energy potential remains largely undeveloped.

Africa needs to strengthen its energy sector in a hurry. The continent is the most underdeveloped on the planet, and today approximately 600 million Africans lack access to electricity. These numbers are in danger of skyrocketing if African leadership does not massively expand its energy production capacities and grid infrastructure, as the population is expected to double between now and 2050. In fact, experts predict that by midcentury, a quarter of the global population will be in sub-Saharan Africa.

Meeting the needs of this growing population as well as the continent’s development goals, will require a tenfold increase in power generation capacity by 2065. But the issue is not only energy production, it’s the sorely underfunded energy infrastructure. “As energy demand accelerates and investment along energy supply chains fails to keep pace, the continent faces a stark challenge,” S&P Global wrote in a Thursday ‘thought leadership report’. “It must transform abundant investment appetite into bankable, financeable projects, or risk deepening energy poverty and lost economic potential.”

The continent is home to massive clean energy potential and the potential for robust home-shored supply chains. But that potential is, to date, almost entirely untapped. Africa is home to 60% of the world’s best solar power potential, for example, but just 1% of installed solar power production capacity. As part of global climate pledges, the world’s wealthiest nations had promised to channel $100 billion per year to the world’s poorest nations to help them decarbonize, including by building up much-needed clean energy sectors, but that money never fully materialized.

At present, a problematic number of African energy infrastructure projects stall out and die at the feasibility stage, due to lack of financing. “With a limited pool of capital available, only the most bankable initiatives advance, forcing hard prioritization and sidelining many projects that are economically viable and socially desirable,” writes S&P.

These market realities, as well as weak governmental oversight and limited implementation abilities, leave African leaders with some very difficult decisions to make. All viable pathways to development are associated with major hurdles and tradeoffs. The situation is stark – 18 of the world’s 20 poorest countries are in Africa, leaving nations with little leverage and few options. This leaves African nations between a rock and a hard place – the rock being extremely limited cash flow and the hard place being China. Both the private and public sectors in China are all too eager to help Africa build up its energy production and related infrastructure, but it will come at the expense of African energy autonomy and ultimately serve to benefit Chinese energy grids far more than African ones.

China’s forays into African energy have already been significant. “In the years between 2020 and 2024, Chinese companies and financiers have been involved in 84 energy projects across the continent, with a combined capacity of more than 32 gigawatts,” states a recent report by the China Global South Project (CGSP). In other words, that’s “enough electricity to light up over 135 million urban African homes, or more than half a billion rural homes, every year,” CGSP summarizes.”

African leaders have taken some steps toward trying to protect their domestic energy sovereignty, but these moves have been piecemeal and have come at a cost to local economies. Zimbabwe, for example, instituted a surprise ban on lithium exports earlier this month in an attempt to keep value addition and much-needed materials within the nation’s own economy. But the sudden shift in policy came too late, as Chinese suppliers are already heavily involved in the sector, and producers were left scrambling, triggering chaotic and illegal mining operations and stockpiling.

Future policy measures will need to be careful to balance current market realities with political and economic ambitions. As S&P Global writes, closing the energy gap in Africa “will require deeper capital markets, stronger alignment between governments and the private sector, and a larger pipeline of bankable projects to avoid entrenched energy poverty.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

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