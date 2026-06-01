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The United States bombing in Vietnam in the 1960s. This method of imposing American policy continues around the world in 2026 in Iran. None of this is new. See the career, writing, and speeches of Major General Smedley Butler, “The Fighting Quaker”/ and his book “War is a Racket”, 1935

Yesterday, May 28, 2026 was the final day of a two-day UN session, presided over by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System.” As Wang stated at the beginning, the multiple crises and conflicts in the world today do not mean that the UN charter is outmoded, but rather that it must be strengthened.

It is very clear to the majority of the world’s leaders that there is a double standard in foreign policy: NATO member states and Israel appear to be able to commit the most flagrant violations of international law and human decency with impunity, while less powerful nations are tortured by sanctions and military invasions if they don’t toe the party line.

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There are numerous examples of this glaring discrepancy, from the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people and the recent Israeli attacks on dozens of towns and cities in Lebanon, to the unprovoked, illegal war of aggression launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, but also including the British arming and directing of Ukrainian strikes on a Russian school in the Donbas. Not one of the above-mentioned violations of international law has been covered as such in any of the Western mainstream media organs.

Within the United States, we see a very ugly promotion of a culture of force and violence, where AI-generated bots in the social media cheer for ICE agents shooting and tasing protesters in front of detention centers where the prisoners do not receive adequate food or medical care. Gullible Americans, believing these bots to represent the opinions of their neighbors, also chime in to cheer for the violent assault on the weaker by the stronger.

The President of the United States, clearly suffering from some form of age-related mental infirmity, intends to hold a wrestling match on the White House lawn to celebrate his 80th birthday on June 14th, which happens to also be Flag Day in this year of the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence.

The bestial Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu loves to repeat the idea that history does not favor Jesus Christ over Genghis Khan, but, in fact, as every great poet and student of history knows, he is wrong.

In his paper “On the Sublime,” the German poet of freedom Friedrich Schiller addresses the paradox that if man is the creature of free will, yet every man has to die, how is it that death does not nullify the species character of man?

To resolve this paradox, one must move from the physical domain where one exercises free will by opposing violence with a superior force, to the moral domain where one’s will coincides with the laws of nature.

Socrates described this state of existence in his final dialogue with his friends before drinking the hemlock that ended his life, but the influence and work of Socrates has endured for thousands of years. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also expressed his understanding of this, in his own imitation of Christ at Gethsemane, when King gave his final sermon on April 3, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Those who believe that “might makes right” have already demonstrated their ignorance of the principles of the creation of the universe and the relationship of mankind to that beautiful process of continuing development, and, being ignorant, will never succeed in their perverse desire to oppress the progress of mankind. However, the danger is the destruction that they will unleash in their desperate attempts to overcome the laws of nature.

Associates of the American genius Lyndon LaRouche are acting on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world to move mankind into a new paradigm in which the leaders of nations will conduct themselves according to principles of natural law. This will undoubtedly be a focus of the European Schiller Institute conference this weekend, and is the guiding principle of the U.S. political campaigns of LaRouche associates Diane Sare and Jose Vega.

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