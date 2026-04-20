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Princess Jelisaveta of Kyivan Rus married the last Norwegian Viking king, Harald Hardrade.

1200 years ago, the Vikings forged important alliances and ties with the Kyivan Rus. These historical events inspire the relationship between Ukraine and Norway today.

For four centuries, Vikings ruling from Kyiv held sway of parts of present-day Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.



The historical people known as Vikings, who hailed from Scandinavia in Northern Europe, are well-known today for their exploits in Western Europe But the merchant warriors also made their way into Eastern Europe, where they helped found a medieval federation in the territory now known as Belarus, Ukraine and part of Russia. Their loose federation of principalities called Kievan Rus survived for nearly 400 years, finally collapsing during the Mongol invasion of the 1200s.

Early Scandinavian settlements in the East

Vikings founded a Kievan Rus state in the mid-9th century, but Scandanavian settlements in Eastern Europe actually date back to at least A.D. 750. This is when pre-Viking-Age Scandanavians likely settled the northwestern Russian town of Staraya Ladoga (or “Old Ladoga”), across Lake Ladoga from what is now Finland. One of the artifacts archaeologists have unearthed from the city is a talisman with the face of Odin, the Norse god of war.

“The early Scandinavians were particularly attracted to Ladoga by the appearance of Islamic silver coins or dirhams there,” writes scholar Thomas S. Noonan. “The regular flow of Islamic dirhams from Russia to Scandinavia via Ladoga began in the early ninth century and is further evidence of a Viking presence in Ladoga long before 840.”

Prince Oleg expands territory, moves the capital to Kiev

It was after 840 that Scandanavian Vikings—who were known in Eastern Europe as “Varangians” or “Rus”—established Viking rule over Slavic tribes in what came to be called Kievan Rus. At first, the region was divided between three brothers.

“The oldest, Rurik, located himself at Novgorod; the second, Sineus, at Beloozero; and the third, Truvor, in Izborsk,” recounts the Russian Primary Chronicle, a history of the region completed in the 12th century by Kievan monks. “On account of these Varangians, the district of Novgorod became known as the land of Rus.” (“Rus,” which is where the name “Russia” comes from, purportedly derives from an old Nordic word for “men who row.”)

Rurik’s brothers died within two years, so he claimed their territory and established Novgorod as the capital of his domain. After Rurik died, his successor Prince Oleg of Novgorod (or Oleg the Prophet) went south and captured the city of Kiev in 882 and moved the capital from Novgorod to Kiev.

In addition to capturing new territories to increasing the size of Kievan Rus territory, Oleg also increased its wealth by negotiating a favorable trade deal with Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire.

Did Viking Warrior Women Exist?

Archaeological discoveries in the region support the Russian Primary Chronicle’s historical account of Vikings in the region—at least, in part.

After Oleg’s death came a period of royal distress. His successor was Rurik’s son, Igor of Kiev, who married a woman named Olga. Like Oleg, Igor collected tribute from the people he had conquered; but unlike Oleg, his prices were so high that they prompted a tribe to assassinate him. When he died, his wife Olga assumed power.

What reportedly happened next with Olga is one of those stories that likely lives more on the mythical end of the spectrum. Olga was (understandably) furious with the early Slavic tribe of Drevlians that had killed her husband. So when Drevlian emissaries went to see Olga to discuss whether she would marry one of their princes, she supposedly tricked them into being buried alive. The chronicle also says she invited a bunch of Drevlian wise men to visit her and then burned them alive inside a bathhouse.

End of the Kievan Rus era

Kievan Rus was largely pagan until the late 10th century, when Vladimir the Great took power and introduced Christianity. The conversion actually resulted from a deal between Vladimir and the Byzantine Emperor. Vladimir agreed to convert to Christianity and send the emperor 6,000 soldiers to defend his throne; in exchange, Vladimir would marry the emperor’s sister.

The exchange of soldiers led to the establishment of the Varangian Guard, an elite unit of imperial bodyguards. In addition, the deal led to the spread of Byzantine culture to the people in the Kievan Rus territory.

Vladimir built churches to spread Christianity and schools to spread literacy (and also probably Christianity). The economy flourished, and Kievan Rus continued to expand. This cultural and economic growth likely peaked under the rule of Vladimir’s son Yaroslav I (or Yaroslav the Wise), who began the construction of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev.

After this, the Kievan Rus federation was beset by royal fights for power. The Crusadesbrought further instability, so that by the time the Mongols invaded in the 13th century, the Kievan Rus territory was weak and divided, and easily fell.

The Crusades were a series of religious wars between Christians and Muslims, occurring from 1096 and 1291, prima...

The Mongols, led by Batu Khan, besieged and captured Kiev over a period of nine days, from November 28 to December 6, 1240. The siege ended with breaching of the city walls. The city was heavily destroyed during this assault.

A large portion of the population was killed; chroniclers described the city as holding only a tiny fraction of its former residents, making it a mere “shell” of itself.

Kiev remained under Mongol/Golden Horde domination from 1240 until 1362, when the Mongols were driven out by the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.

It took centuries for the city to recover, only regaining some significance after it was absorbed into the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1569 and, as part of the partitions of Poland, absorbed by the Russian Empire in 1775

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