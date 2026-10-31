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Between 1517 and the summer of 1520, thirty of Martin Luther’s pamphlets ran through 370 editions. At a thousand copies per edition, nearly 400,000 of his pamphlets alone reached German readers. From 1517 to 1523, German publishing grew sevenfold and half of it was Luther’s work [1]. The emperor banned his writings in 1521. The printers kept printing. One Catholic theologian complained that nearly every printer was a secret Lutheran [1].

The Credentialers

Every society hands the job of deciding what is true to a few trusted bodies. Call them credentialers. For medieval Europe the credentialer was the Church. For the twentieth-century West it was a cluster of institutions: universities, a professional press, scientific bodies and a civil service that ran on rules instead of favors. Most people never checked most facts for themselves. They checked who was vouching for them.

When a credentialer decays, trust goes with it and ambiguity floods in. Luther’s presses broke the oldest credentialer in Europe within a decade. What followed set a pattern that has repeated for five centuries. People who cannot tolerate ambiguity go looking for someone to end it.

Every society hands the job of deciding what is true to a few trusted bodies, when a credentialer decays, trust goes with it and ambiguity floods in.

The Clarifier

Europe’s first answer was the strongman. In Leviathan (1651), Thomas Hobbes argued that the sovereign must judge “what opinions and doctrines” may be taught, because divided belief leads to civil war [2].

France ran the experiment faster. When the old regime fell in 1789, the press was free for the first time in French history, and more than 2,000 newspaper titles appeared over the next decade [3]. Within weeks of taking power, Napoleon cut Paris to 13 papers and banned new ones. He then had his police minister plant false stories in the papers that survived. By 1811 he allowed four, all serving his government [4].

Germany repeated it with radio. Right after Hitler became chancellor in 1933, Joseph Goebbels turned the diverse press of the Weimar Republic into a propaganda mouthpiece [5]. He then put a cheap state radio in 65 percent of German homes by 1941. During the war, listening to foreign stations became a crime punishable by death [6]. In each case the autocrat did more than silence the new medium. He made himself its only credentialer.

In each case the autocrat did more than silence the new medium. He made himself its only credentialer.

Fifty Years of Decay

The West has spent the last half century letting its credentialers decay one at a time.

Start with the oldest. In 1937, 73 percent of Americans belonged to a church. By 2020 the figure was 47 percent, below a majority for the first time in nearly a century [7]. The share of Americans who call themselves Christian fell from 78 percent in 2007 to 62 percent in 2023-24, while the religiously unaffiliated grew to 29 percent [8]. Western Europe went further. A survey of 15 countries found that a median of 22 percent attend church at least monthly and only 11 percent say religion is very important to them [9].

The secular credentialers followed. In 1964, 77 percent of Americans trusted the federal government to do what is right most of the time. In 2025 the figure was 17 percent [10]. Confidence in higher education fell from 57 percent in 2015 to 38 percent in 2026 [11]. Confidence in scientists sits about 10 points below its pre-pandemic level [12]. Trust in the mass media fell from 68 percent in 1972 to 28 percent [13]. The decay crosses the Atlantic. Across OECD countries, only 39 percent of people trust their national government and 44 percent have little or no trust [14].

The Norway Test

Secularism alone does not doom a society. In Norway, people with no religion form the largest religious group [9]. Yet 48 percent of Norwegians trust their national government, well above the OECD average [15]. Norway let the church fade and kept its secular credentialers strong. The United States is losing the church and its secular credentialers at the same time. That combination leaves a people with almost no one left to vouch for anything.

The United States is losing the church and its secular credentialers at the same time.

The Feed

The fragmentation began before the internet. In 1987 the Federal Communications Commission dropped its Fairness Doctrine, which had required broadcasters to air opposing views on controversial issues. Partisan talk radio multiplied soon after [22].

Social media finished the job by abolishing scarcity. In 2025, for the first time, more Americans got news from social media and video platforms (54 percent) than from television (50 percent) [16]. The feed carries no credential. It rewards whatever spreads, and falsehood spreads best. An MIT study of Twitter found that false stories were about 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true ones. True stories took about six times as long to reach 1,500 people [17]. Every user became a publisher. Nobody became a credentialer.

Every user became a publisher. Nobody became a credentialer.

AI as Oracle?

Artificial intelligence may become the first new credentialer in a century. Today only about 4 percent of people across the markets surveyed use ChatGPT for news. Adoption is uneven. Nearly a fifth of Indian respondents use chatbots for news each week, compared with 3 percent in Britain. Younger users are already more likely than others to ask a chatbot whether something is false [16]. A chatbot answers in one calm, confident voice. If hundreds of millions of people let a handful of AI systems decide what is true, credentialing will concentrate again, this time in a few companies and the governments that regulate them. Whoever controls those systems will hold the power Hobbes wanted for his sovereign.

If hundreds of millions of people let a handful of AI systems decide what is true, credentialing will concentrate again

For now, the better chatbots do a fair job of gathering credible sources into a coherent and consistent answer. That strength is borrowed. An AI system can only credential what it is allowed to read, and the publishers who still do original reporting are shutting it out. By the end of 2023, 48 percent of top news websites across ten countries blocked OpenAI’s crawlers and 24 percent blocked Google’s [23]. In about a year, restrictions on one widely used AI training dataset went from almost none to covering more than 28 percent of its most critical, actively maintained sources [24].

What stays open is the cheaper material of the feed. If more of that material is written by machines, the oracle begins to learn from itself. Researchers publishing in Nature found that AI models trained on the output of earlier models degrade with each generation. In one test, a passage about medieval architecture had become a list of jackrabbits by the ninth generation [25]. A model trained this way can keep its confident voice long after it has lost its grip on the facts. Its users will hear the same calm certainty either way, and the decay will be invisible to the people who depend on it most.

Restrictions on one widely used AI training dataset went from almost none to covering more than 28 percent of its most critical, actively maintained sources. Models trained this way will keep its confident voice long after it has lost its grip on the facts.

The Machinery Inside Us

Psychology explains why the vacuum of shared truth rarely stays empty. Political scientist Karen Stenner finds that about a third of people are predisposed to authoritarianism. The trigger is a perceived loss of respected leaders and shared values [18]. Social psychologist Michael Hogg reports studies in which uncertainty made employees more supportive of autocratic leaders [19]. Uncertain people gravitate toward clear-cut belief systems that tell them who they are and how to behave, the kind a strong leader is happy to supply [19]. Stenner puts the stakes bluntly: “Liberal democracy has now exceeded many people’s capacity to tolerate it” [18].

She warns that under enough threat, these citizens will help overthrow established institutions if a charismatic figure promises greater unity [18]. Hannah Arendt described where this ends: masses who would “believe everything and nothing” [20].

Uncertain people gravitate toward clear-cut belief systems that tell them who they are and how to behave, the kind a strong leader is happy to supply.

The Warning

The drift is already measurable. The V-Dem Institute’s 2025 report counted 91 autocracies and 88 democracies, the first time in 20 years that autocracies outnumbered democracies. About 72 percent of the world’s people now live under autocratic rule, and liberal democracies hold less than 12 percent, the smallest share in 50 years. V-Dem described the United States as undergoing the fastest episode of autocratization in its modern history. It cited expanded executive power, attacks on independent institutions and weakened oversight, which is to say an assault on the secular credentialers themselves [21].

Liberal democracy has now exceeded many people’s capacity to tolerate it - Karen Stenner

Broken credentialers, collapsing trust and soaring ambiguity preceded the strongman in Napoleon’s France and Hitler’s Germany, and they drove Hobbes to argue for one. The West now shows all three, layered on top of half a century of religious decline.

History says this combination never stays unresolved for long, and the resolution it has favored is autocracy. The way out is to rebuild credentialers the public can trust, institutions that earn authority through open methods and admit their mistakes. A society that fails to build them will eventually meet someone eager to credential himself.

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References

[1] Perry Brown, “Preaching From the Print Shop,” Christian History, Issue 34 (1992). https://christianhistoryinstitute.org/magazine/article/preaching-from-the-print-shop

[2] “1651: Thomas Hobbes’ Leviathan,” Free Speech History (quoting Leviathan, p. 164). https://www.freespeechhistory.com/timeline/1651-thomas-hobbes-leviathan/

[3] Hugh Gough, The Newspaper Press in the French Revolution (Routledge, 1988), publisher description. https://www.routledge.com/The-Newspaper-Press-in-the-French-Revolution/Gough/p/book/9781138665729

[4] Una McIlvenna, “How Napoleon Tried to Silence the Press,” HISTORY, September 2025. https://www.history.com/articles/napoleon-press-censorship

[5] German National Library, “Manipulation of the media in the Nazi era.” https://erster-weltkrieg.dnb.de/DBSMZBN/Content/EN/MassMedia/10-medienmanipulation-im-ns-en.html

[6] Allison C. Meier, “An Affordable Radio Brought Nazi Propaganda Home,” JSTOR Daily, 2018. https://daily.jstor.org/an-affordable-radio-brought-nazi-propaganda-home/

[7] “Church Membership in the U.S. Has Fallen Below the Majority for the First Time in Nearly a Century,” Washington Post via History News Network, March 2021 (Gallup data). https://www.historynewsnetwork.org/article/179756

[8] Pew Research Center, “Religious Identity in the United States,” Religious Landscape Study, February 2025. https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2025/02/26/religious-landscape-study-religious-identity/

[9] “In Western Europe, Christians Who Don’t Go to Church Outnumber Those Who Do,” National Catholic Register, June 2018 (Pew Research Center survey of 15 countries). https://www.ncregister.com/news/in-western-europe-christians-who-don-t-go-to-church-outnumber-those-who-do

[10] Pew Research Center, “Public Trust in Government Near Historic Lows” (series 1958–2025).

https://www.pewresearch.org/?p=179046

[11] “The Massive Collapse in College Confidence Isn’t Getting Any Better,” The 74, July 2026 (Gallup data). https://www.the74million.org/article/the-massive-collapse-in-college-confidence-isnt-getting-any-better/

[12] “US Adults’ Confidence in Scientists Remains Eroded Despite Small Uptick in Trust,” ASCP, November 2024 (Pew data). https://ascp.org/news/external-news/industry-news/2024/11/15/US-Adults-Confidence-In-Scientists-Remains-Eroded-Despite-Small-Uptick-In-Trust-Survey-Finds

[13] Axios, “Media trust hits new low across the political spectrum,” October 2, 2025 (Gallup data). https://www.axios.com/2025/10/02/media-trust-new-low

[14] OECD, “Governments must better engage all citizens to tackle growing gaps in trust,” July 2024. https://oecd.org/en/about/news/press-releases/2024/07/governments-must-better-engage-all-citizens-to-tackle-growing-gaps-in-trust.html

[15] OECD, “Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions 2024 Results: Norway.” https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/en/publications/oecd-survey-on-drivers-of-trust-in-public-institutions-2024-results-country-notes_a8004759-en/norway_d9a67b9b-en.html

[16] Nieman Lab, “For the first time, social media overtakes TV as Americans’ top news source,” June 2025 (Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025). https://www.niemanlab.org/2025/06/for-the-first-time-social-media-overtakes-tv-as-americans-top-news-source/

[17] “On Twitter, false news travels faster than true stories, study finds,” ScienceDaily, March 2018 (Vosoughi, Roy and Aral, Science 359:1146). https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/03/180312095504.htm

[18] Karen Stenner, “Authoritarianism,” Alberta Views, January 2025. https://albertaviews.ca/authoritarianism/

[19] Association for Psychological Science, “Extremist Groups Appeal to Those Uncertain About Identity,” November 2014 (on Michael Hogg). https://www.psychologicalscience.org/publications/observer/obsonline/extremist-groups-appeal-to-those-uncertain-about-identity.html

[20] Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951), excerpt at Columbia Core Centennial. https://core100.columbia.edu/article/hannah-arendt-state

[21] Democracy Without Borders, “Autocracies outnumber democracies for the first time in 20 years: V-Dem,” March 2025. https://www.democracywithoutborders.org/36317/autocracies-outnumber-democracies-for-the-first-time-in-20-years-v-dem/

[22] Roger D. Haney, “Fairness Doctrine,” EBSCO Research Starters, 2023. https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/law/fairness-doctrine/

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After 25 years leading technology companies, I’m focused on dismantling false narratives preventing real progress on climate, energy and technology. No ideological talking points—data and fact over narrative and anecdote.

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