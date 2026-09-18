John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Russ Babcock
Sep 19

Perfect preamble and a thorough but yet succinct accounting of what the role of CO2 is NOT, on planet Earth. All with compelling factual evidence to back up it all up. A must read.

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