What have the President and Secretary of War done to erase the history of blacks in the military?
(cc1) John Shanahan, USA - May 24, 2026
Source: Google search
Arlington Cemetery Erases Civil War in Hegseth DEI Purge
The disgraceful history of erasing Black cemeteries in the United States
Trump policies decried for harming Black Americans
Trump and racism: What do the data say?
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.