Someone said, “Well, Trump has already stopped 8 wars worldwide. I think his actions in the Strait of Hormuz may stop another one. At least Iranian wackos won’t be hurling nuclear bombs or ICBMs at us for a long time.

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My thoughts.

The world has weeds, disease-carrying insects, and wars.

You can handpick the weeds or use herbicides. But there will always be more weeds.

To eliminate diseases and disease-carrying insects, get rid of the water they breed in or spray with insecticide. But there will always be diseases and insect problems.

To stop wars some advocate using Trump’s methods.

They want Trump to be shown more respect as peacemaker than the Vatican, Protestant churches, Buddhism, or Chinese tradition practiced for thousands of years.

We should ignore the example of the Thirty Years War and the Peace of Westphalia where Protestants and Catholics were doing horrible things to each other, until they decided to live together in peace.

War is sometimes unavoidable and the only solution.

Are Trump and his team better at winning wars and peacemaking than the best leaders around the world, throughout history? Is he better than Christ as he portrays himself to be?

Trump discussed the “Jesus” meme with Bill Pulte before posting it, sources say.

Can humanity do better to promote peace than Donald Trump’s ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ approach? Would the world tolerate anyone else saying he will bomb Iran “into the Stone Age”?

I never want to be a business partner or have a contract with Trump. I won’t party with Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and the rich who party with them.

Is Trump interested in spiritual thinking, the origin of the universe, plant, animal and human life, classical music, literature, patterns of simple mathematics in nature OR just “making deals”, acquiring more Trump real estate, and serving fast food in the White House as a reward to champion athletes?

He put America on a better track regarding nuclear power, fossil fuel use, and man-made climate change alarmism. The Nobel Prize Committee might create a special prize for him.

The eight wars he claims to have stopped may only be temporary.

The conflicts involving extreme Islam guided by Mullahs in Iran, the wars and never ending suffering in West Asia, and the downfall of Europe and the United States will change the world forever.

Can any American businessman turned president dictate a lasting solution to these problems? How many bombs must be dropped? How many American soldiers must fight in Iran? What will the results be?

In 2026, one American woman has already served in military service over Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela. This is perhaps a world’s first.

It’s amazing what Trump does with the power he assumes he has.

John A. Shanahan

Civil Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

E-mail: acorncreek2006@gmail.com

Website: johnshanahan.substack.com/

Photos from biking in Ireland