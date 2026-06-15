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They were the two mega economics/finance stories of last week and we wonder if the political class can put two and two together.

The first: the Social Security “trust fund” is rapidly running out of money and will be exhausted in 2032 according to the latest Trustees Report. Because of its Ponzi scheme structure the red ink gets deeper every year and the government won’t even be able to pay the meager benefits promised.

The second: SpaceX had its IPO with a valuation of over $2 trillion. Nearly 4,500 more Americans were made millionaires on Friday.

Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush suggested a plan to allow young people to have personal accounts for Social Security with the money invested in an index fund of stocks and bonds. Nearly every Democrat made crazed accusations that this “privatization” plan would be “too risky.” Uh huh!

Since then, stocks are only up 725% (including the reinvestment of dividends). Every young person in America would be on their way to being a pension millionaire if we had adopted personal accounts.

George W. Bush Was Right on Social Security

Couldn’t the liberals who killed Social Security reform at least say “I’m sorry” America?