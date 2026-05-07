John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Droz's avatar
John Droz
May 7

Although this makes several superior points, some are likely lost in a commentary that is WAY too long. How about publishing a condensed version. Keep it simple!

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Diane Sare's avatar
Diane Sare
May 11

Thank you.

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