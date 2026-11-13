Source: John Shanahan, a retired professional engineer, 1st Lieutenant, U.S. Army, Veteran

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington Cemetery, Virginia, USA

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This article offers observations about the moderator, three panelists, and a member in the audience. Before this meeting, John Shanahan had known two of the panelists since 2010, but nothing about Colorado Citizenry. Hence, his report.

My wife and I arrived an hour before the meeting to have dinner and meet people. We sat at a table near the front so I could hear better. Nena R. has attended these meetings for many years. She was sitting to my left. Her husband served as an officer in the Marine Corps in the Korean War (1950 - 1953). Despite being strangers, we had a great conversation about the purpose of the Douglas County Colorado Citizenry organization and her 40-year career as a Physical Therapist at Craig Hospital, one of the best neurotrauma centers in the USA. My conversation with her was pleasant and profound, rare today.

Jimmy Sengenberger, Moderator, Investigative Reporter, entertainer, and a very lively rhythm and blues harmonica player.

Independent and Conservative Americans frequently open their meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance To The Flag of the United States of America. This also happens in many grade school classrooms. At sports events, the teams and spectators sing the Star-Spangled Banner. Some other Americans don’t participate or frown on these opening ceremony formalities.

Jimmy Sengenberger opened the Douglas County Colorado Citizenry Veterans Day meeting in Castle Rock, with enthusiastic greetings and introductions. Then he did something hardly ever done at this kind of meeting. He played a terrific rhythm and blues piece on his harmonica!

He led an important discussion about American Veterans and the history of Veterans Day with panelists: Joe Arbuckle, Major General (Ret.) U.S. Army; Stephanie Hancock, SSG Veteran, U.S. Air Force; and Michael Hancock, SSG Veteran, U.S. Air Force.

Joe Arbuckle, Major General (Ret.) U.S. Army

Joe Arbuckle graduated from Western Colorado University, formerly known as Western State College. Less known than other Colorado universities, Dr Eric Loewen refers to Western Colorado University as the “Harvard of the West”.

Major General Arbuckle is Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services).

He presented problems the politicians have caused in the Armed Services up to 2024.

Major General (Ret.) U.S. Army Joe Arbuckle and John Shanahan have a mutual friend, Major General (Ret.) U.S. Army Paul Vallely, who gave Shanahan significant signature collection help in 2010 in a letter to President Barack Obama’s Science Advisor, John Holdren. His associates were interested in signing because Shanahan knew Holdren, and because Shanahan and Paul Vallely’s colleagues all disagreed with John Holdren’s anti-advanced nuclear energy and man-made climate change alarmism activism.

Stephanie Hancock, SSG, U.S. Air Force Veteran

Stephani Hancock has a fascinating American life story. She grew up in a town where the choices after graduating from high school were to get on drugs, go on welfare, or disappear. She became interested in signing up for the military. She liked the Air Force because they asked her what she liked to do. In the other branches, the choices were things she wasn’t particularly interested in. She liked the discipline and structure of the military, and because of her musical talents from church in her youth, she was assigned to the group of musicians traveling worldwide for music entertainment at military bases. She met her husband, Michael, in that group. They matched! See Michael’s separate story.

After the military, Stephanie started a career in private industry. She excelled at office management of small, start-up technical companies. She raised their children. Her other career was in the production of plays with special themes for community theaters. Those plays will be remembered by attendees for a long time. Michael was the technical stage manager.

Her most important interest later in life was serving her community on the Aurora, Colorado, City Council. She learned a lot about voters through her campaigns to get out the vote. So many uninformed, rash judgment-forming voters.

The crowning day in her life was the swearing-in ceremony for the Aurora, Colorado City Council. Her mother was in the audience cheering. That was a long way from her childhood situation.

Stephanie shared great stories at the November 11th, 2026, Veterans Day discussion. Many Americans can’t compare to her.

Michael Hancock, SSG, U.S. Air Force, Veteran

Michael Hancock grew up in Texas in a great family. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he earned a Masters Degree in Computer Science. He had a top career with international information management software companies. He took early retirement just before the Dot.Com Tech Bubble collapse in 2000. Brilliant!

Since then, Michael pursued interests in the history of the United States, government, video production, website development, and assisting Stephanie in her theater productions and political career.

He and John Shanahan have worked for John Shanahan’s websites about energy and the modern world since 2012. The current website is here. Michael is one of the few friends with whom John Shanahan has long, deep discussions about the history of the United States and its many current problems. Our website has subscribers in 124 countries on six continents.

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