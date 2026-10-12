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May 2—The following statement has been issued by Diane Sare, president of The LaRouche Organization.

Congratulations to all who fought the Nazi Regime in Europe and won. Congratulations to the courageous soldiers of the Allied powers, including the American, French, and British soldiers, and especially the people of the former Soviet Union, whose great sacrifice and valor have not been appropriately recognized within the United States, although many American patriots are well aware of your heroism.

Russia, now celebrating the victory of 1945, is consolidating another victory against fascism. The unholy NATO imperialist alliance, which has militarized and deployed the Banderite fascist forces in Ukraine in an effort to destroy Russia, has nearly been defeated, and the United States now has a President [Donald Trump] who is not interested in pursuing this lunatic course toward nuclear Armageddon. For that reason, this year, Americans can happily join with the Russian people in celebrating the defeat of fascism in World War II on May 8-9 (VE Day in the West, Victory Day in Russia), as we honor our forebears who contributed to that victory, and look forward to the end of the current war in Europe.

Who would have thought that eighty years after the defeat of Hitler we would see the same ugly ideology being promoted by the West in the once-civilized and productive nation of Ukraine? Who would have expected that the State of Israel under the dictatorship of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and his AngloZionist handlers would be perpetrating the crime of genocide in all of its sadistic revelry, as the Nazis perpetrated it against the Jewish people, and others, decades ago?

World War II veteran and American statesman Lyndon LaRouche forecast exactly this scenario in 2011, when he warned that the brutal murder of Libya’s Col. Muammar al-Qaddafi was a prelude to war against Russia, with wars in Syria and Iran as stepping stones.

LaRouche welcomed the new dynamic of Russian-Chinese partnership, which has now grown into the BRICS-Plus consortium of sovereign nations committed to a new era of economic development, based on the shared interests of humanity. Nothing would be more natural than for the United States, in the spirit of our War of Independence of 250 years ago, to join with this new dynamic, and finally shed the debilitating arrogance of the oligarchical system which has been imposed on us from without and from within since the death of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Mankind is now confronted with the greatest choice of human existence: Will we move into a new paradigm of peaceful cooperation in our common interest, or will we succumb to the British Imperial game of “divide and rule,” as we see in the latest conflict erupting now between India and Pakistan, two nucleararmed states?

Ultimately we must learn that fascism and oppression can never finally be defeated on the battlefield, through the unnatural act of killing other human beings, but can only be vanquished, as General Douglas MacArthur said, by “a spiritual recrudescence and improvement of human character.”

Therefore, let us not only celebrate the victory won on the battlefields of Europe eight decades ago, but let us now resolve that none of those who died in that war, or the tragic series of wars that came after, shall have died in vain. We must act now so that the innocent Palestinian infant, and the fallen Israel Defense Forces soldier, the fearless Russian youth, or the conscripted Azov fighter, will be immortalized in their better nature—the universal goodness of man, which for reasons unknown, is obscured or buried among the tortured souls who have been the aggressors, but who are human nonetheless. No human is an animal.

Our actions today, to bring about a just world, will fulfill the purpose of those departed souls who perished in innocence, guilt, or valor, no matter what they may have thought their purpose was.

Twenty years from now, when the whole world celebrates the 100-year anniversary of Victory in Europe, let us resolve that poverty, slavery, and war will have been eradicated, as relics of a bygone age, by an ennobled humankind. We do not need to sacrifice our individualism or our national sovereignty in order to cooperate on great projects of energy and water management, education and healthcare, and scientific discovery. If we would humble ourselves and contemplate the vast perfection of our galaxy and universe, the limitless potential for human improvement would overwhelm our spirit.

It is time for the United States to return to the universal principles of our founding. Let us dedicate ourselves to fulfill the hope that American World War II General Douglas MacArthur expressed when receiving the Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945:

It is my earnest hope, and indeed the hope of all mankind, that from this solemn occasion a better world shall emerge out of the blood and carnage of the past—a world founded upon faith and understanding, a world dedicated to the dignity of man and the fulfillment of his most cherished wish for freedom, tolerance, and justice.

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