Proceedings of the 15th International Conference on Environmental Remediation and Radioactive Waste ManagementICEM2013, September 8-12, 2013, Brussels, Belgium

Comment by John Shanahan

Kenneth Kok is a retired nuclear engineer who has broad career experience and key positions for nuclear power with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He is the Editor of two editions of the Nuclear Engineering Handbook. In this article, he methodically examens the tremendous importance of used nuclear fuel. From the beginning of the age of peaceful use of nuclear power, radioisotopes, nuclear medicine, and many other nuclear technologies, it was always intended to recycle the used nuclear fuel. The anti-nuclear power alarmists put an end to recycling for fifty years. But the used nuclear fuel is very safely stored in dry containers and can be recycled any time in the future, when the United States comes to its senses.

Nuclear Power Station, Diablo Canyon, California

ABSTRACT

The purpose of this paper is to examine the energy and

economic value of used nuclear fuel and depleted uranium. In

the USA these materials are considered to be wastes. As such

they are candidates for permanent disposal. The disposal of

these materials in a manner that isolates them from human

contact is a scientific, engineering, economic and political

problem. Isolation can be defined requiring no potential

human contact during a stated period of time due to failed

containment. The period of isolation is expected to be in

excess of one million years.

The uranium in the used fuel and the depleted uranium

left over from the enrichment process represent about 99.5

percent of the uranium that was removed from the ground by

mining uranium ores. If these materials can be utilized they

would not be considered to be wastes. In addition they would

carry a positive economic value. The value of these materials,

based on the energy that can be extracted from the uranium,

exceeds $100 trillion. Based on this the conclusion is that the

material is a very valuable resource and definitely is not a

waste.

INTRODUCTION

The current world use of uranium for nuclear power is on

the order of 70,000 metric tons (MT) per year. This is used to

generate 365 GW of electrical power. Based on the projected

world supply of easily available uranium, 5,500,000 MT, the

supply will be exhausted in less than 100 years according to

the World Nuclear Association (WNA) (1).

Current once-through fuel cycles with no reprocessing

leads to a utilization of less that 0.5 percent of the uranium

extracted from the ground. When nuclear fuel is reprocessed,

as is the case in France, the UK, and Russia, the separation

process, called PUREX will separate the plutonium, uranium,

higher actinides and fission products. The plutonium can be

used in mixed oxide (MOX) fuel. The uranium is converted to

UO2 and stored or if there is sufficient residual U235 it is

converted to UF6 for re-enrichment. The remaining products

are considered to be waste. So even with current reprocessing

only a small fraction of the contained uranium is recycled and

used.

The remainder of this paper will primarily examine the

status of the nuclear fuel cycle using data from the USA. The

conclusions apply throughout the world since most of the

nuclear power in the world is produced using nuclear reactors

that are dependent on the fission of U235

. The use of thorium

as a reactor fuel is intentionally not discussed in detail

although it should be noted that natural thorium resources are

3-4 times greater than uranium,

BACKGROUND

The development of commercial nuclear power in the US

began when the EBR-I reactor began generating electricity on

December 20, 1951. EBR-I was a sodium cooled fast reactor.

In 1958 the US embarked on a 10 year program to provide

nuclear power to areas of the US with high fuel costs. In

March of 1962 President Kennedy asked the Atomic Energy

Commission (AEC) to undertake a special study. In the cover

letter to the resulting report and in the report itself Chairman

of the AEC Glenn T. Seaborg wrote the following:

“This restudy made it apparent that, for the long-term benefit

of the country, and indeed of the whole world, it was time we

placed relatively more emphasis on the longer-range and

more difficult problem of breeder reactors, which can make

use of nearly all of our uranium and thorium reserves, instead

of the less than one per cent of the uranium and very little of

the thorium utilized in the present types of reactors. Only by

the use of breeders would we really solve the problem of

adequate energy supply for future generations.” (2)

This shows that in the early days of nuclear power the

intent was to develop reactors that could use all of the resource

material to produce power. The use of the once-through fuel

cycle and the use of MOX fuel were not envisioned.

URANIUM SOURCES

Mineral Resources

Uranium is found throughout the world in many forms.

The ore bodies vary in uranium concentration from as much as

200,000 parts per million (ppm) in some Canadian ores to as

little as 0.003 ppm in seawater. The availability of uranium is

reported jointly by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and the

Page 2 of 7

IAEA in what is called the “Red Book” (3) Data in the tables

below have been extracted from this report.

Known recoverable resources of uranium are tabulated in

Table 1. The numbers are the total of the reasonably assured

resources plus the inferred resources based on a recovery cost

of $130/kg U.

When the cost of recovery is doubled to $260/kg U the

total recoverable resources are estimated to be 7,096,600 MT

U. The Red Book not only provides details on the locations of

the uranium resources but also has breakdowns of the data by

recovery methods.

Unconventional Resources

Uranium is present in a wide variety of mineral deposits

throughout the world. These include phosphate deposits, coal

ash, mine tailings from gold and uranium mining operations

and sea water. Phosphate rock can contain for 50 – 200 ppm

U and the estimated total amount is about 22,000,000 MT U.

Uraniferous coal ash will contain 20 – 315 ppm U. One ash

pile in China is estimated to contain 2,085,000 MT U. Finally

sea water contains uranium at 0.003 ppm which gives a

potential source of 400,000,000 MT. These unconventional

sources dwarf the conventional sources of uranium in the

environment.

Used Fuel

Used fuel is defined as nuclear fuel that has been

permanently removed from an operating reactor core. The

fuel is normally stored in a storage pool and may have been

moved to dry storage. In a light water reactor the original fuel

will have enrichment in the range of 3% to 5%. The fraction

of uranium burned in a reactor can be determined based on the

burn-up limit allowed in a reactor. For current generation

reactors this is in the range of 35 – 50 gigawatt-days (GWd)/MT. Using an energy yield of 1 megawatt-day

(MWd)/g and a burn-up of 35 GWd/MT the burn-up fraction

is 0.035 as shown in equation 1. Multiplying the fraction by

100 yields a result of 3.5%.

This can be calculated in an independent manner by

looking at a 1000 MW nuclear power plant. Assume the

reactor has a conversion efficiency of 33%, an availability of

90%, and a fuel residence time of 3 years.

Equation 2 shows that a 1000 MW nuclear power plant will

consume about 3 MT of the uranium mass over a 3 year

period. If a full core loading is 70 MT then 3 MT or 4.3% of

the fuel is burned. Thus we can conclude that less than 5% of

the fuel is used to produce electricity. Because this fuel is

enriched it represents less than 0.5% to 1% of the uranium that

was fed to the enrichment process.

In the US there is about 70,000 MT of uranium in the

used fuel accumulated from the operation of nuclear power

plants. Because the US does not reprocess any of the used

fuel it is all being held in storage either in reactor fuel pools or

in dry storage at reactor sites. The world inventory of used

fuel is estimated to be 240,000 MT. When using a once-

through fuel cycle the used fuel is considered to be high level

nuclear waste.

Depleted Uranium

Depleted uranium is also known as the tails of the

enrichment process. It is interesting to examine how much

depleted uranium is produced during enrichment. Natural

uranium is made up of U238 and U235. The concentration of

U235 in natural uranium is .72%. The amount of depleted

uranium produced in the enrichment process is dependent on

the desired concentration of U235 in the enriched product and

the concentration of U235 in the tails. The calculation of the

amount of depleted uranium can be made as follows:

Solving equations 3 and 4 simultaneously, assuming a known

amount of product yields the following solution for the feed

mass and the tails product.

In order to determine the amount of natural uranium feed

needed to produce 1 kg of uranium enriched to a specific

level, the fraction of U235 in the enriched material must be

stated as well as the fraction of U235 in the tails. Table 2

shows the results of a calculation for a series of enrichments

up to 93%.

The tails column in Table 2 shows the depleted uranium

that is generated for each level of enrichment. At a 5%

enrichment the enriched material is about 10% of the feed

material and at 3% enrichment it is 17% of the feed. This

demonstrates how much depleted uranium is generated during

the enrichment process.

In the US the enrichment facilities were also used to

generate highly enriched uranium for the nuclear weapons

programs and in the early years they produced 93% enriched

uranium for use in research reactors and other applications.

Table 2 shows that over 196 kg of depleted uranium was

produced for 1 kg of this highly enriched uranium. Today

there is discussion of using 20% enriched uranium in some

small modular reactors so that they can operate for a lifetime

without refueling. This fuel cycle would produce about 41 kg

of depleted uranium for each kilogram of fuel for those

reactors.

There have been proposals to reuse some of the material

with a U235 content of 0.25% as feedstock for the enrichment

process. This would be accomplished by leaving a tails

material with a 0.10% U235 concentration. Such operations

would only slightly reduce the depleted uranium inventory

since production of each kilogram 3% enriched uranium

material for fuel would require over 48 kg of o.25% depleted

uranium as feedstock and would leave over 47 kg of 0.10% as

waste.

The depleted uranium inventory in the US is on the order

of 775,000 MT while the world wide inventory is about

1,500,000 MT. This is equivalent to about 30% of the world

recoverable resources discussed earlier.

This material has been used as counter weights on

construction vehicles because of its high density, as shielding

in radioactive materials shipping containers, and also in armor

penetrating ammunitions. Generally, however, it is treated as

a waste material which is subject to permanent disposal.

ENERGY CONTENT

The uranium content in the used fuel and depleted

uranium represents a potential energy source that has already

been mined. The fission process yields about 1 MWd per

gram for thermal fission of U235 and plutonium isotopes. Fast

fissions of these materials also yield about 1 MWd/gm.

Using only the US data, the energy content of the used

fuel, depleted uranium and recoverable resources are

summarized in Table 3. It is interesting to note that the total

annual energy use in the US is less than 100 Quads for all

sectors including transportation and the annual electrical

energy use is less than 40 Quads as reported by the Energy

Information Agency (4).

Since nuclear energy is primarily used for production of

electricity it is instructive to examine the quantity and

potential cost of electricity that could be produced using these

materials.

Using the used fuel as an example, the potential electricity that

could be produced is shown in Equation 7. This is calculated

based on a power plant that has a conversion efficiency of

33%. The cost of the electricity from that could be produced

from the potential energy in the fuel source is then calculated

using the 2012 cost of electricity data from the USEIA (4).

The cost in the report is $0.096 per kwh, which is an average

Page 4 of 7

cost across the US in all sectors. The sectors are residential,

commercial, industrial and transportation. The results of the

calculation for all three uranium sources are summarized in

Table 4.

ECONOMIC VALUE

The potential economic value of the US uranium resource

is shown clearly in Table 4 by its potential to produce large

quantities of electricity. It is instructive to compare this large

energy source to other energy sources that are used today.

Table 5 shows the energy content of the used fuel and

depleted uranium available in the US is clearly a large and

valuable resource. USEIA reports that oil reserves in the US

are at 22 billion barrels. These reserves are still in the ground

and have to be recovered while the uranium in the used fuel

and the depleted uranium are already out of the ground and in

a form that they can be processed into usable nuclear fuel.

However a direct comparison between petroleum and uranium

is not a good one since the petroleum is not used for

generating electricity as the uranium is.

Other fuels used primarily for generating electricity are

coal and natural gas. When comparing fuels for generating

electricity it is necessary to take into account the thermal

conversion efficiency. For the following calculation and the

numbers in Table 6 the following efficiencies will be used:

 Nuclear – 0.33 percent

 Coal – 0.35 percent

 Natural gas – 0.45 percent.

The cost of coal delivered to the power plant is $2.65/million

Btu and the cost of natural gas is $3.36/ million Btu.

The calculations shown in equations 9 and 10 demonstrate

how the value of the uranium is calculated using the depleted

uranium as an example. Equation 9 uses coal as the value

base and equation 10 uses natural gas.

The values calculated for the used fuel and depleted

uranium shown in Tables 5 and 6 demonstrate how valuable

these materials are as an energy source. Not only are they

valuable as energy assets but the energy content

URANIUM UTILIZATION

The energy content and the asset value of the used fuel

and depleted uranium have been shown in the previous

discussion. These facts are worthless if there is not a way to

utilize these materials. The fact is that there is a way to use

these materials. The technology to do has existed since the

start of the commercial nuclear age. Closing the nuclear fuel

cycle by reprocessing the used fuel and commercializing fast

reactors will allow the implementation of known technologies

for energy production from the used fuel and depleted

uranium.

Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing

Chemical reprocessing of nuclear fuel was developed in

the 1940s as a way to extract materials employed in nuclear

weapons. The same basic technology is applied at nuclear fuel

reprocessing facilities in the UK, France, Russia and other

countries around the world. The major objection to this

process exists because the plutonium present in the used fuel

is separated as an independent product. Modifications to the

process were proposed in studies and research conducted

many years ago (5). The intent was to have a process where

the fission products were removed while all of the uranium,

plutonium and higher actinides were reconfigured in new fuel

for either a fast or thermal nuclear reactor. While these

processes solved the problem of an independent plutonium

stream they still left large volumes of liquid waste material.

Also in the 1960s, in conjunction with fast reactor

research conducted at the Argonne National Laboratory in the

US, an electro-metallurgical process called “pyroprocessing”

was investigated. The process, its development, and its

integration with fast reactor operations is described in detail in

the book “Plentiful Energy – The Story of the Integral Fast

Reactor” (6). Work on this process continues. The benefits

of this process include:

 The recycle of all the plutonium and higher actinides

leaving a waste product that contains the fission

products.

 The fission product waste has a relatively short half

life so that the radioactivity of the waste is less than

the radioactivity of the original uranium in less than

500 years.

 There is no aqueous waste produced in

pyroprocessing.

 The fuel from a reactor can be processed quickly

after removal from the reactor and can be directly

integrated into the operation of that reactor

eliminating the need for shipping the used fuel.

 The nuclear safeguards problem related to plutonium

is minimized because of the high radiation level

associated with the new reactor fuel.

 The process has been successfully tested on used fuel

from current light water reactors and can be used to

generate new reactor fuel from the resulting product.

Thus, the processing of used fuel into a product that can

be used to fuel other reactors has been demonstrated.

Fast Neutron Reactors

The final key to the utilization of the used fuel and the

depleted uranium is the development of fast reactors for

nuclear power production. It was shown in Table 3 that the

potential thermal energy contained in these materials total

over 69,000 Quads. Today the US uses about 40 Quads of

electrical energy annually. The electrical energy that could be

produced by these materials is on the order of 23,000 Quads,

allowing production of 40 Quads of electricity for 500 years.

The same type of analysis can be expanded to cover other

nations.

The employment of fast breeder reactors, as suggested by

the AEC in 1962, along with nuclear fuel reprocessing will

open this energy source to the world. The Integral Fast

Reactor (IFR) is one option to implement this technology. GE

Hitachi Nuclear Energy is pursuing this idea with the PRISM

reactor concept. Other companies are also developing fast

reactors. The benefits of fast reactor include:

 The ability to exploit the used fuel and depleted

uranium that exists as fuel for the production of

electrical energy.

 The opportunity to employ reactors with enhanced

safety features that minimize the probability of major

reactor accidents.

 The ability to use a fuel cycle that will minimize the

volume and radioactivity level of the nuclear waste

generated by the fuel cycle.

 The enhancement of nuclear safeguards related to the

potential exploitation of plutonium by burning it as

part of the reactor operation.

 Utilize a reactor technology that has been in

existence since the beginning of commercial nuclear

power as evidenced by the operation of the EBR-I

reactor to produce electricity in the 1950s.

Thus the application of fast breeder reactors for

commercial production of electricity will allow the

exploitation of the vast inventory of used reactor fuel and

depleted uranium.

Integrated System

An integrated system would include one or more fast

reactors with an associated pyroprocessing facility. It is likely

that some number independent pyroprocessing facilities would

be required to process the used fuel currently in the inventory.

Because the pyroprocessing facilities are less complicated that

the current aqueous processing facilities the estimated cost of

these new reprocessing facilities is expected to be 1/5 of the

cost of an equivalent aqueous facility (6). Providing the used

fuel as feed to such a plant will replace either disposal or

current reprocessing costs.

First of a kind IFR systems are likely to be more

expensive than the current LWR reactors but there is no

reason to believe that future plants will vary significantly from

the new LWR systems (6). Therefore there is no reason to

believe the closed fuel cycle for IFR technology will be any

more costly then the closed fuel cycle for LWR technology.

In fact it will likely be less expensive because the fast reactors

will use the used LWR fuel and the depleted uranium

inventory and will require no newly mined uranium or

enrichment for hundreds of years.

In a recent paper (7) entitled “The Case for Near-term

Commercial Demonstration of the Integral Fast Reactor” the

positive aspects of the IFR and its implementation are

discussed. The following is a quote from the synopsis section

of the paper:

“A whole–system evaluation by an international group

of nuclear and energy experts, assembled by The Science

Council for Global Initiatives, reached a consensus on the

synergistic design choices: (a) a well-proven pool-type

sodium-cooled fast reactor; (b) metal fuel, and (c)

recycling using pyroprocessing, enabling the

transmutation of actinides.

The system is shown in Figure 1. This system shows that

it is possible to fuel an IFR with 700 tons of LWR used fuel

and operate it for its lifetime while also producing excess

actinides that can be used for the startup of another new IFR.

The processing of the used fuel completely changes the

characteristics of the waste by greatly reducing its mass and

average half life.

Examination of Figure 1 show several interesting features

of the proposed system. The first is a standalone LWR

pyroprocessing facility. This facility will allow the recycle of

95% of the 700 tons of LWR fuel including all the uranium

and the actinides. The remaining 5% is waste sent for

disposal. Dealing with the used fuel from current nuclear

plants is critical since the accumulating waste is likely the

largest political problem facing the advancement of nuclear

power.

The IFR system is designed to include a pyroprocessing

facility for its own fuel so there will be no transportation

required to process or store the fuel. Minimal on-site storage

is required because the fuel is reprocessed within a matter of

months after it is discharged from the reactor. The excess

actinides can be combined with depleted uranium to produce

fuel for the startup of a new IFR.

Because the actinides have been removed from the waste

stream the average half life of the remaining material is

greatly reduced. This means that an isolation period of 300 to

500 years will bring the activity level of the waste to less than

that of the uranium which was used to produce it.

CONCLUSIONS

The question asked in the title of this paper was: “Is the

used nuclear fuel and the depleted uranium as waste or a

resource”? The analysis shows that these materials have a

large store of potential energy. When that energy is compared

to other energy sources drawn on today, it has a very large

asset value.

When known technologies are applied to the utilization of

the used fuel and depleted uranium the energy can be

extracted from them. The commercialization of the

technologies is all that is required.

One potential path forward would be to base the

development a system such as the IFR on the asset value of

the depleted uranium and used fuel. Commercial sources of

funding would be used to bootstrap the development.

The major stumbling block to moving forward with

nuclear energy today, especially in the USA, is the lack of a

solution for disposal or use of the used fuel that is

accumulating at operating reactors. Reprocessing this material

using the pyroprocess provides a solution for high level waste

disposal. The resulting waste from the pyroprocess will have

less radioactivity in 300-500 years than the original uranium

had when it was removed to produce the fuel. This eliminates

the long isolation time requirements placed on disposal of

current fuels. This eliminates the disposal problem for high

level radioactive waste. The DU can be used as blanket

material for a fast reactor core where fissile material can be

bred allowing a continued growth of a reactor fleet.

An argument could be made that using the depleted

uranium would involve less expense since it does not require

the remote handling or reprocessing to turn it into fast reactor

fuel. However it would require the mining of new uranium

ore and enrichment of that material to kick off the fuel cycle

for a fleet of fast reactors. The current high level waste

problem would remain without a solution and the resistance to

the development of nuclear power would remain. The cost of

the fuel cycle may be less that that using the current used fuel

but in any case the cost of the fuel cycle for nuclear power has

little impact of the cost of power produced.

The capital cost for an IFR is expected to be about the

same as that of a current LWR. The sodium cooled fast

reactor has proven safety advantages over the current

generation of reactors based on experiments with EBR II (6).

The reprocessing of the fuel from an IFR as well as new fuel

fabrication is integrated into the IFR system. The marginal

cost impact for reprocessing current used fuel stockpiles

becomes insignificant because of the costs saved in the

development of permanent disposal facilities.

In addition the application of a closed fuel cycle as

demonstrated in the IFR leads to positive environmental

results in that:

 Materials that are now considered wastes are used to

produce usable electrical and thermal energy,

minimizing the need for disposal.

 The total volume of wastes would be reduced and the

effective isolation period would be reduced from over

1,000,000 years to 500 years or less.

 These materials do not have to be extracted from the

earth in order to be used minimizing the

environmental insult.

 Transport of highly radioactive used fuels would be

minimized because the reprocessing process is

integral to the IFR concept.

Therefore the conclusion is that used nuclear fuel and

depleted uranium are resources. The use of the used fuel

solves the highly political high level waste disposal

problem and opens the door to nuclear power

development.

REFERENCES

1. World Nuclear Association. Supply of Uranium. World

Nuclear Association - Information Library - Nuclear Fuel

Cycle - Uranium Resources. [Online] August 2012. [Cited:

April 22, 2013.] http://www.world-nuclear.org/info/Nuclear-

Fuel-Cycle/Uranium-Resources/Supply-of-

Uranium/#.UXXGYb_n81I.

2. Seaborg, Glenn T. Civilian Nuclear Power ...a Report to

the President. Washington D.C. : US Atomic Energy

Commission, 1962.

3. OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and the IAEA. Uranium

2011: Resources. Production and Demand. Paris : OECD,

2012. ISBN 978-92-64-17803-8.

4. US Energy Information Agency. Energy Data by Sector

and Source, United States, Reference Case. Annual Energy

Outlook 2013. [Online] USEIA, April 2013. [Cited: April 27,

2013.]

http://www.eia.gov/oiaf/aeo/tablebrowser/#release=AEO2013

&subject=3-AEO2013&table=3-AEO2013®ion=1-

0&cases=ref2013-d102312a.

5. Coprocessing - An Evaluation of Chemical Processing

Without Plutonium Separation. Pobereskin, Meyer, Kok,

Kenneth D. and Madia, William J. December, 1978, s.l. :

Nuclear Technology, 1978, Vol. 41.

6. Till, Charles E. and Chang, Yoon Il. Plentiful Energy -

The Story of the Integral Fast Reactor. 2011. ISBN: 978-

1466384606.

7. The Science Council for Global Initiatives. AGES

Berkeley Conference 2012 . The Science Council for Global

Initiatives Web site. [Online] October 2 and 3, 2012. [Cited:

May 27, 2013.] http://thesciencecouncil.com/conferences/248-

ages-2012-white-paper.html.

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