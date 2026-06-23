Used Nuclear Fuel/Depleted Uranium – Is It a Waste or a Resource?
(aa1) Kenneth Kok, Nuclear Engineer, Richland, Washington, USA - September 2, 2013
Proceedings of the 15th International Conference on Environmental Remediation and Radioactive Waste ManagementICEM2013, September 8-12, 2013, Brussels, Belgium
Comment by John Shanahan
Kenneth Kok is a retired nuclear engineer who has broad career experience and key positions for nuclear power with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He is the Editor of two editions of the Nuclear Engineering Handbook. In this article, he methodically examens the tremendous importance of used nuclear fuel. From the beginning of the age of peaceful use of nuclear power, radioisotopes, nuclear medicine, and many other nuclear technologies, it was always intended to recycle the used nuclear fuel. The anti-nuclear power alarmists put an end to recycling for fifty years. But the used nuclear fuel is very safely stored in dry containers and can be recycled any time in the future, when the United States comes to its senses.
Nuclear Power Station, Diablo Canyon, California
ABSTRACT
The purpose of this paper is to examine the energy and
economic value of used nuclear fuel and depleted uranium. In
the USA these materials are considered to be wastes. As such
they are candidates for permanent disposal. The disposal of
these materials in a manner that isolates them from human
contact is a scientific, engineering, economic and political
problem. Isolation can be defined requiring no potential
human contact during a stated period of time due to failed
containment. The period of isolation is expected to be in
excess of one million years.
The uranium in the used fuel and the depleted uranium
left over from the enrichment process represent about 99.5
percent of the uranium that was removed from the ground by
mining uranium ores. If these materials can be utilized they
would not be considered to be wastes. In addition they would
carry a positive economic value. The value of these materials,
based on the energy that can be extracted from the uranium,
exceeds $100 trillion. Based on this the conclusion is that the
material is a very valuable resource and definitely is not a
waste.
INTRODUCTION
The current world use of uranium for nuclear power is on
the order of 70,000 metric tons (MT) per year. This is used to
generate 365 GW of electrical power. Based on the projected
world supply of easily available uranium, 5,500,000 MT, the
supply will be exhausted in less than 100 years according to
the World Nuclear Association (WNA) (1).
Current once-through fuel cycles with no reprocessing
leads to a utilization of less that 0.5 percent of the uranium
extracted from the ground. When nuclear fuel is reprocessed,
as is the case in France, the UK, and Russia, the separation
process, called PUREX will separate the plutonium, uranium,
higher actinides and fission products. The plutonium can be
used in mixed oxide (MOX) fuel. The uranium is converted to
UO2 and stored or if there is sufficient residual U235 it is
converted to UF6 for re-enrichment. The remaining products
are considered to be waste. So even with current reprocessing
only a small fraction of the contained uranium is recycled and
used.
The remainder of this paper will primarily examine the
status of the nuclear fuel cycle using data from the USA. The
conclusions apply throughout the world since most of the
nuclear power in the world is produced using nuclear reactors
that are dependent on the fission of U235
. The use of thorium
as a reactor fuel is intentionally not discussed in detail
although it should be noted that natural thorium resources are
3-4 times greater than uranium,
BACKGROUND
The development of commercial nuclear power in the US
began when the EBR-I reactor began generating electricity on
December 20, 1951. EBR-I was a sodium cooled fast reactor.
In 1958 the US embarked on a 10 year program to provide
nuclear power to areas of the US with high fuel costs. In
March of 1962 President Kennedy asked the Atomic Energy
Commission (AEC) to undertake a special study. In the cover
letter to the resulting report and in the report itself Chairman
of the AEC Glenn T. Seaborg wrote the following:
“This restudy made it apparent that, for the long-term benefit
of the country, and indeed of the whole world, it was time we
placed relatively more emphasis on the longer-range and
more difficult problem of breeder reactors, which can make
use of nearly all of our uranium and thorium reserves, instead
of the less than one per cent of the uranium and very little of
the thorium utilized in the present types of reactors. Only by
the use of breeders would we really solve the problem of
adequate energy supply for future generations.” (2)
This shows that in the early days of nuclear power the
intent was to develop reactors that could use all of the resource
material to produce power. The use of the once-through fuel
cycle and the use of MOX fuel were not envisioned.
URANIUM SOURCES
Mineral Resources
Uranium is found throughout the world in many forms.
The ore bodies vary in uranium concentration from as much as
200,000 parts per million (ppm) in some Canadian ores to as
little as 0.003 ppm in seawater. The availability of uranium is
reported jointly by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and the
Page 2 of 7
IAEA in what is called the “Red Book” (3) Data in the tables
below have been extracted from this report.
Known recoverable resources of uranium are tabulated in
Table 1. The numbers are the total of the reasonably assured
resources plus the inferred resources based on a recovery cost
of $130/kg U.
When the cost of recovery is doubled to $260/kg U the
total recoverable resources are estimated to be 7,096,600 MT
U. The Red Book not only provides details on the locations of
the uranium resources but also has breakdowns of the data by
recovery methods.
Unconventional Resources
Uranium is present in a wide variety of mineral deposits
throughout the world. These include phosphate deposits, coal
ash, mine tailings from gold and uranium mining operations
and sea water. Phosphate rock can contain for 50 – 200 ppm
U and the estimated total amount is about 22,000,000 MT U.
Uraniferous coal ash will contain 20 – 315 ppm U. One ash
pile in China is estimated to contain 2,085,000 MT U. Finally
sea water contains uranium at 0.003 ppm which gives a
potential source of 400,000,000 MT. These unconventional
sources dwarf the conventional sources of uranium in the
environment.
Used Fuel
Used fuel is defined as nuclear fuel that has been
permanently removed from an operating reactor core. The
fuel is normally stored in a storage pool and may have been
moved to dry storage. In a light water reactor the original fuel
will have enrichment in the range of 3% to 5%. The fraction
of uranium burned in a reactor can be determined based on the
burn-up limit allowed in a reactor. For current generation
reactors this is in the range of 35 – 50 gigawatt-days (GWd)/MT. Using an energy yield of 1 megawatt-day
(MWd)/g and a burn-up of 35 GWd/MT the burn-up fraction
is 0.035 as shown in equation 1. Multiplying the fraction by
100 yields a result of 3.5%.
This can be calculated in an independent manner by
looking at a 1000 MW nuclear power plant. Assume the
reactor has a conversion efficiency of 33%, an availability of
90%, and a fuel residence time of 3 years.
Equation 2 shows that a 1000 MW nuclear power plant will
consume about 3 MT of the uranium mass over a 3 year
period. If a full core loading is 70 MT then 3 MT or 4.3% of
the fuel is burned. Thus we can conclude that less than 5% of
the fuel is used to produce electricity. Because this fuel is
enriched it represents less than 0.5% to 1% of the uranium that
was fed to the enrichment process.
In the US there is about 70,000 MT of uranium in the
used fuel accumulated from the operation of nuclear power
plants. Because the US does not reprocess any of the used
fuel it is all being held in storage either in reactor fuel pools or
in dry storage at reactor sites. The world inventory of used
fuel is estimated to be 240,000 MT. When using a once-
through fuel cycle the used fuel is considered to be high level
nuclear waste.
Depleted Uranium
Depleted uranium is also known as the tails of the
enrichment process. It is interesting to examine how much
depleted uranium is produced during enrichment. Natural
uranium is made up of U238 and U235. The concentration of
U235 in natural uranium is .72%. The amount of depleted
uranium produced in the enrichment process is dependent on
the desired concentration of U235 in the enriched product and
the concentration of U235 in the tails. The calculation of the
amount of depleted uranium can be made as follows:
Solving equations 3 and 4 simultaneously, assuming a known
amount of product yields the following solution for the feed
mass and the tails product.
In order to determine the amount of natural uranium feed
needed to produce 1 kg of uranium enriched to a specific
level, the fraction of U235 in the enriched material must be
stated as well as the fraction of U235 in the tails. Table 2
shows the results of a calculation for a series of enrichments
up to 93%.
The tails column in Table 2 shows the depleted uranium
that is generated for each level of enrichment. At a 5%
enrichment the enriched material is about 10% of the feed
material and at 3% enrichment it is 17% of the feed. This
demonstrates how much depleted uranium is generated during
the enrichment process.
In the US the enrichment facilities were also used to
generate highly enriched uranium for the nuclear weapons
programs and in the early years they produced 93% enriched
uranium for use in research reactors and other applications.
Table 2 shows that over 196 kg of depleted uranium was
produced for 1 kg of this highly enriched uranium. Today
there is discussion of using 20% enriched uranium in some
small modular reactors so that they can operate for a lifetime
without refueling. This fuel cycle would produce about 41 kg
of depleted uranium for each kilogram of fuel for those
reactors.
There have been proposals to reuse some of the material
with a U235 content of 0.25% as feedstock for the enrichment
process. This would be accomplished by leaving a tails
material with a 0.10% U235 concentration. Such operations
would only slightly reduce the depleted uranium inventory
since production of each kilogram 3% enriched uranium
material for fuel would require over 48 kg of o.25% depleted
uranium as feedstock and would leave over 47 kg of 0.10% as
waste.
The depleted uranium inventory in the US is on the order
of 775,000 MT while the world wide inventory is about
1,500,000 MT. This is equivalent to about 30% of the world
recoverable resources discussed earlier.
This material has been used as counter weights on
construction vehicles because of its high density, as shielding
in radioactive materials shipping containers, and also in armor
penetrating ammunitions. Generally, however, it is treated as
a waste material which is subject to permanent disposal.
ENERGY CONTENT
The uranium content in the used fuel and depleted
uranium represents a potential energy source that has already
been mined. The fission process yields about 1 MWd per
gram for thermal fission of U235 and plutonium isotopes. Fast
fissions of these materials also yield about 1 MWd/gm.
Using only the US data, the energy content of the used
fuel, depleted uranium and recoverable resources are
summarized in Table 3. It is interesting to note that the total
annual energy use in the US is less than 100 Quads for all
sectors including transportation and the annual electrical
energy use is less than 40 Quads as reported by the Energy
Information Agency (4).
Since nuclear energy is primarily used for production of
electricity it is instructive to examine the quantity and
potential cost of electricity that could be produced using these
materials.
Using the used fuel as an example, the potential electricity that
could be produced is shown in Equation 7. This is calculated
based on a power plant that has a conversion efficiency of
33%. The cost of the electricity from that could be produced
from the potential energy in the fuel source is then calculated
using the 2012 cost of electricity data from the USEIA (4).
The cost in the report is $0.096 per kwh, which is an average
Page 4 of 7
cost across the US in all sectors. The sectors are residential,
commercial, industrial and transportation. The results of the
calculation for all three uranium sources are summarized in
Table 4.
ECONOMIC VALUE
The potential economic value of the US uranium resource
is shown clearly in Table 4 by its potential to produce large
quantities of electricity. It is instructive to compare this large
energy source to other energy sources that are used today.
Table 5 shows the energy content of the used fuel and
depleted uranium available in the US is clearly a large and
valuable resource. USEIA reports that oil reserves in the US
are at 22 billion barrels. These reserves are still in the ground
and have to be recovered while the uranium in the used fuel
and the depleted uranium are already out of the ground and in
a form that they can be processed into usable nuclear fuel.
However a direct comparison between petroleum and uranium
is not a good one since the petroleum is not used for
generating electricity as the uranium is.
Other fuels used primarily for generating electricity are
coal and natural gas. When comparing fuels for generating
electricity it is necessary to take into account the thermal
conversion efficiency. For the following calculation and the
numbers in Table 6 the following efficiencies will be used:
Nuclear – 0.33 percent
Coal – 0.35 percent
Natural gas – 0.45 percent.
The cost of coal delivered to the power plant is $2.65/million
Btu and the cost of natural gas is $3.36/ million Btu.
The calculations shown in equations 9 and 10 demonstrate
how the value of the uranium is calculated using the depleted
uranium as an example. Equation 9 uses coal as the value
base and equation 10 uses natural gas.
The values calculated for the used fuel and depleted
uranium shown in Tables 5 and 6 demonstrate how valuable
these materials are as an energy source. Not only are they
valuable as energy assets but the energy content
URANIUM UTILIZATION
The energy content and the asset value of the used fuel
and depleted uranium have been shown in the previous
discussion. These facts are worthless if there is not a way to
utilize these materials. The fact is that there is a way to use
these materials. The technology to do has existed since the
start of the commercial nuclear age. Closing the nuclear fuel
cycle by reprocessing the used fuel and commercializing fast
reactors will allow the implementation of known technologies
for energy production from the used fuel and depleted
uranium.
Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing
Chemical reprocessing of nuclear fuel was developed in
the 1940s as a way to extract materials employed in nuclear
weapons. The same basic technology is applied at nuclear fuel
reprocessing facilities in the UK, France, Russia and other
countries around the world. The major objection to this
process exists because the plutonium present in the used fuel
is separated as an independent product. Modifications to the
process were proposed in studies and research conducted
many years ago (5). The intent was to have a process where
the fission products were removed while all of the uranium,
plutonium and higher actinides were reconfigured in new fuel
for either a fast or thermal nuclear reactor. While these
processes solved the problem of an independent plutonium
stream they still left large volumes of liquid waste material.
Also in the 1960s, in conjunction with fast reactor
research conducted at the Argonne National Laboratory in the
US, an electro-metallurgical process called “pyroprocessing”
was investigated. The process, its development, and its
integration with fast reactor operations is described in detail in
the book “Plentiful Energy – The Story of the Integral Fast
Reactor” (6). Work on this process continues. The benefits
of this process include:
The recycle of all the plutonium and higher actinides
leaving a waste product that contains the fission
products.
The fission product waste has a relatively short half
life so that the radioactivity of the waste is less than
the radioactivity of the original uranium in less than
500 years.
There is no aqueous waste produced in
pyroprocessing.
The fuel from a reactor can be processed quickly
after removal from the reactor and can be directly
integrated into the operation of that reactor
eliminating the need for shipping the used fuel.
The nuclear safeguards problem related to plutonium
is minimized because of the high radiation level
associated with the new reactor fuel.
The process has been successfully tested on used fuel
from current light water reactors and can be used to
generate new reactor fuel from the resulting product.
Thus, the processing of used fuel into a product that can
be used to fuel other reactors has been demonstrated.
Fast Neutron Reactors
The final key to the utilization of the used fuel and the
depleted uranium is the development of fast reactors for
nuclear power production. It was shown in Table 3 that the
potential thermal energy contained in these materials total
over 69,000 Quads. Today the US uses about 40 Quads of
electrical energy annually. The electrical energy that could be
produced by these materials is on the order of 23,000 Quads,
allowing production of 40 Quads of electricity for 500 years.
The same type of analysis can be expanded to cover other
nations.
The employment of fast breeder reactors, as suggested by
the AEC in 1962, along with nuclear fuel reprocessing will
open this energy source to the world. The Integral Fast
Reactor (IFR) is one option to implement this technology. GE
Hitachi Nuclear Energy is pursuing this idea with the PRISM
reactor concept. Other companies are also developing fast
reactors. The benefits of fast reactor include:
The ability to exploit the used fuel and depleted
uranium that exists as fuel for the production of
electrical energy.
The opportunity to employ reactors with enhanced
safety features that minimize the probability of major
reactor accidents.
The ability to use a fuel cycle that will minimize the
volume and radioactivity level of the nuclear waste
generated by the fuel cycle.
The enhancement of nuclear safeguards related to the
potential exploitation of plutonium by burning it as
part of the reactor operation.
Utilize a reactor technology that has been in
existence since the beginning of commercial nuclear
power as evidenced by the operation of the EBR-I
reactor to produce electricity in the 1950s.
Thus the application of fast breeder reactors for
commercial production of electricity will allow the
exploitation of the vast inventory of used reactor fuel and
depleted uranium.
Integrated System
An integrated system would include one or more fast
reactors with an associated pyroprocessing facility. It is likely
that some number independent pyroprocessing facilities would
be required to process the used fuel currently in the inventory.
Because the pyroprocessing facilities are less complicated that
the current aqueous processing facilities the estimated cost of
these new reprocessing facilities is expected to be 1/5 of the
cost of an equivalent aqueous facility (6). Providing the used
fuel as feed to such a plant will replace either disposal or
current reprocessing costs.
First of a kind IFR systems are likely to be more
expensive than the current LWR reactors but there is no
reason to believe that future plants will vary significantly from
the new LWR systems (6). Therefore there is no reason to
believe the closed fuel cycle for IFR technology will be any
more costly then the closed fuel cycle for LWR technology.
In fact it will likely be less expensive because the fast reactors
will use the used LWR fuel and the depleted uranium
inventory and will require no newly mined uranium or
enrichment for hundreds of years.
In a recent paper (7) entitled “The Case for Near-term
Commercial Demonstration of the Integral Fast Reactor” the
positive aspects of the IFR and its implementation are
discussed. The following is a quote from the synopsis section
of the paper:
“A whole–system evaluation by an international group
of nuclear and energy experts, assembled by The Science
Council for Global Initiatives, reached a consensus on the
synergistic design choices: (a) a well-proven pool-type
sodium-cooled fast reactor; (b) metal fuel, and (c)
recycling using pyroprocessing, enabling the
transmutation of actinides.
The system is shown in Figure 1. This system shows that
it is possible to fuel an IFR with 700 tons of LWR used fuel
and operate it for its lifetime while also producing excess
actinides that can be used for the startup of another new IFR.
The processing of the used fuel completely changes the
characteristics of the waste by greatly reducing its mass and
average half life.
Examination of Figure 1 show several interesting features
of the proposed system. The first is a standalone LWR
pyroprocessing facility. This facility will allow the recycle of
95% of the 700 tons of LWR fuel including all the uranium
and the actinides. The remaining 5% is waste sent for
disposal. Dealing with the used fuel from current nuclear
plants is critical since the accumulating waste is likely the
largest political problem facing the advancement of nuclear
power.
The IFR system is designed to include a pyroprocessing
facility for its own fuel so there will be no transportation
required to process or store the fuel. Minimal on-site storage
is required because the fuel is reprocessed within a matter of
months after it is discharged from the reactor. The excess
actinides can be combined with depleted uranium to produce
fuel for the startup of a new IFR.
Because the actinides have been removed from the waste
stream the average half life of the remaining material is
greatly reduced. This means that an isolation period of 300 to
500 years will bring the activity level of the waste to less than
that of the uranium which was used to produce it.
CONCLUSIONS
The question asked in the title of this paper was: “Is the
used nuclear fuel and the depleted uranium as waste or a
resource”? The analysis shows that these materials have a
large store of potential energy. When that energy is compared
to other energy sources drawn on today, it has a very large
asset value.
When known technologies are applied to the utilization of
the used fuel and depleted uranium the energy can be
extracted from them. The commercialization of the
technologies is all that is required.
One potential path forward would be to base the
development a system such as the IFR on the asset value of
the depleted uranium and used fuel. Commercial sources of
funding would be used to bootstrap the development.
The major stumbling block to moving forward with
nuclear energy today, especially in the USA, is the lack of a
solution for disposal or use of the used fuel that is
accumulating at operating reactors. Reprocessing this material
using the pyroprocess provides a solution for high level waste
disposal. The resulting waste from the pyroprocess will have
less radioactivity in 300-500 years than the original uranium
had when it was removed to produce the fuel. This eliminates
the long isolation time requirements placed on disposal of
current fuels. This eliminates the disposal problem for high
level radioactive waste. The DU can be used as blanket
material for a fast reactor core where fissile material can be
bred allowing a continued growth of a reactor fleet.
An argument could be made that using the depleted
uranium would involve less expense since it does not require
the remote handling or reprocessing to turn it into fast reactor
fuel. However it would require the mining of new uranium
ore and enrichment of that material to kick off the fuel cycle
for a fleet of fast reactors. The current high level waste
problem would remain without a solution and the resistance to
the development of nuclear power would remain. The cost of
the fuel cycle may be less that that using the current used fuel
but in any case the cost of the fuel cycle for nuclear power has
little impact of the cost of power produced.
The capital cost for an IFR is expected to be about the
same as that of a current LWR. The sodium cooled fast
reactor has proven safety advantages over the current
generation of reactors based on experiments with EBR II (6).
The reprocessing of the fuel from an IFR as well as new fuel
fabrication is integrated into the IFR system. The marginal
cost impact for reprocessing current used fuel stockpiles
becomes insignificant because of the costs saved in the
development of permanent disposal facilities.
In addition the application of a closed fuel cycle as
demonstrated in the IFR leads to positive environmental
results in that:
Materials that are now considered wastes are used to
produce usable electrical and thermal energy,
minimizing the need for disposal.
The total volume of wastes would be reduced and the
effective isolation period would be reduced from over
1,000,000 years to 500 years or less.
These materials do not have to be extracted from the
earth in order to be used minimizing the
environmental insult.
Transport of highly radioactive used fuels would be
minimized because the reprocessing process is
integral to the IFR concept.
Therefore the conclusion is that used nuclear fuel and
depleted uranium are resources. The use of the used fuel
solves the highly political high level waste disposal
problem and opens the door to nuclear power
development.
REFERENCES
1. World Nuclear Association. Supply of Uranium. World
Nuclear Association - Information Library - Nuclear Fuel
Cycle - Uranium Resources. [Online] August 2012. [Cited:
April 22, 2013.] http://www.world-nuclear.org/info/Nuclear-
Fuel-Cycle/Uranium-Resources/Supply-of-
Uranium/#.UXXGYb_n81I.
2. Seaborg, Glenn T. Civilian Nuclear Power ...a Report to
the President. Washington D.C. : US Atomic Energy
Commission, 1962.
3. OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and the IAEA. Uranium
2011: Resources. Production and Demand. Paris : OECD,
2012. ISBN 978-92-64-17803-8.
4. US Energy Information Agency. Energy Data by Sector
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5. Coprocessing - An Evaluation of Chemical Processing
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1466384606.
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