Read this article, click here.

China, Sanmen 1 nuclear power plant. The best-run country is probably where the most nuclear power plants are being built and well managed. The nuclear power industry in the USA has been tied up by anti-nuclear power activists since the 1960s. They were given freedom to tie new construction up in the courts. A go-along Nuclear Regulatory Commission added layers of costly, unnecessary safety design and operating requirements. Congress and the White House share a lot of the blame.

Excerpts from the article:

On US nuclear’s failure to launch:

Of the 75 nuclear reactors under construction worldwide, according to the World Nuclear Association, 38 are in China.

Why not in the US?

Because of pseudoscientific regulations that have shut down our would-be nuclear renaissance for over 50 years.

Unleash nuclear energy!

On China’s “coalar” power:

When you hear about “solar” in China it’s really “coalar.”

Coal is a reliable power source, the kind every grid needs to provide on-demand, all-the-time power.

Solar is an intermittent fuel-saver for reliable power sources. It doesn’t replace them.