Source document - EIR, Executive Intelligence Review.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appears with an anonymous woman in this undated photo, released Dec. 18 by the House Oversight Committee

House Oversight Committee via Jeffrey Epstein Estate

The Schiller Institute is pleased to announce that the list of speakers for the March 2nd EIR roundtable, “Epstein and the Bottomless Depravity of the ‘Elites’ —Urgent Need for a Cultural Renaissance!” has been released.

The March 2 EIR roundtable will be streamed in English on YouTube, and in Spanish, French and German simultaneous interpretation on Zoom. Below is the preliminary speakers list.



If you have not rsvp’d yet, please do so today.

Date: March 2, 2026

Panel 1: 8 a.m. (U.S. EST); 2 p.m. (Europe CET); 9 p.m. (China CST), Institutional speakers:

1) Helga Zepp-LaRouche (Germany), founder, Schiller Institute; editor-in-chief, EIR

2) Zhang Weiwei (China), Professor of International Relations, and Director of China Institute, Fudan University, Shanghai

3) Beatriz Bissio (Brazil), Associate Professor, Post-Graduate Program of Comparative History, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

4) Namit Verma (India), author and security analyst

5) B.R. Deepak (India), Professor and former Director, Center of Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

6) Kwame Amuah (South Africa), security expert, techno-entrepreneur, former Senior Advisor on Nuclear Affairs for South African government

7) Ding Yifan (China), Professor, Institute of Global Governance and Development, Renmin University, Beijing.

And others.

Panel 2: 11 a.m. (U.S. EST); 5 p.m. (Europe CET); 12 a.m. (China CST), Representatives of think tanks and universities

1) Donald Ramotar (Guyana), former President of Guyana

2) Richard Falk (U.S.), Professor Emeritus, International Law, Princeton University; former UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 (2008-2014)

3) María de los Ángeles Huerta (Mexico), former Mexican Congresswoman

4) Fernando Garzón (Ecuador), architect, urban planner; leader, Ecuadorean-Palestinian Union

5) David Monyae (South Africa), Director, Center for China-Africa Studies, University of Johannesburg

6) Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland), Lt. Col. (ret.), former military advisor to OSCE Secretary General

7) Ali Ratsbeen (France), President, Académie Géopolitique de Paris: “Towards an international architecture: strategic challenges and regional recompositions.”

8) Diane Sare (U.S.), independent candidate for U.S. President; founder, Schiller Institute New York City Chorus

And others.

RSVP Today

On January 12, 2026 EIR magazine sponsored an emergency international roundtable dialogue to address the total strategic crisis, where international law had been declared “not necessary” by President Donald Trump. What has swept to the surface in the few weeks since that meeting, has opened up an even deeper abyss facing Mankind.

Even the preliminary results of the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal reveal a moral sordidness which makes Sodom and Gomorrah look pale by comparison. What is coming to the surface are the satanic axioms on which many of the present-day policies are based, from Gaza to the application of unilateral sanctions against countries in order to make life for the populations so unbearable that they rise up against their governments. For years, the knowledge about these moral cesspools existed, but nobody in the so-called “rules-based-order” remembered any rule obliging the legal authorities to investigate the crimes of this murderous self-service store, where the “unscrupulous take what they want,” as German President Steinmeier recently aptly put it.

With the New START Treaty ending on February 5, the last arms control agreement has been buried, leaving the world military situation with a dangerous lack of transparency and giving way to a new arms race, which threatens to proliferate various old and new weapons of mass destruction, and cause enormous devastation of physical economic capacity in favor of a gigantic re-militarization of many economies of the world. While the present stockpiles of nuclear weapons already have the potential to destroy all human life on the planet several times over, the new dimensions of warfare, such as space weapons, cyber warfare, the application of AI in warfighting, etc., are creating a horrifying dystopian perspective of the future, in which the only end result seems to be one of the annihilation of mankind.

And this is where the significance of the Epstein scandal comes in. How can one expect these establishments, who either participated in or remained silent and inactive vis-a-vis these satanic perversions, to all of a sudden put a screeching halt to the murderous lust of the military industrial complex and the unscrupulous speculators, who have no inhibitions about making money off of the war machine, which is killing innocent people as so-called negligible collateral damage, wherever it is ravaging?

Various regional conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine; the looming danger of a new war against Iran; the crisis around Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia; as well as the tensions in the Indo-Pacific and in parts of Asia, all have the potential of spiraling into a larger conflict involving the great powers and even a global nuclear war.

Out of the January 12 emergency meeting came a joint declaration and the commitment by the panelists to reach out to institutions and individuals in as many countries as possible, in order to create both an initiative to reestablish international law by creating a new global security and development architecture, which must take into account the interest of every single nation on earth, as well as initiating an international movement of world citizens who commit themselves to put the One Humanity first.

The absolute pit of human depravity of the Epstein affair is a wakeup call for the entire human species. We must absolutely reverse course and reject this bestial behavior and all the cultural influences which allowed it to become a reality over the recent decades. We have to turn to the best cultural traditions of all nations and civilizations, to the highest expressions of all of universal history, and revive them in an active dialogue of cultures, in order to initiate the most beautiful renaissance of classical culture. Only in this way can we uphold a noble image of Man as being the only species gifted with creative reason.

An international Zoom conference will be held March 2 to address these topics: the creation of a new security and development architecture; the creation of an international movement of world citizens; and the creation of a new cultural renaissance. The two-panel conference will include the participation of distinguished representatives from institutions from all over the world, as well as experts, scholars, scientists and artists.

Become an active organizer for this event. Circulate this invitation among all of your friends and colleagues, and reach out to everybody who must be part of this effort.

RSVP for March 2nd Event