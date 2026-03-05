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Our Mission

The mission of Unleash Prosperity is to educate policy makers and the public about government policies that have been proven, in practice, to maximize economic growth and equitable prosperity in America and around the world.

Supply-Side is not, as defamed by its detractors, “trickle-down,” enacting big economic advantages, such as tax cuts, for the rich while workers get scraps. It is “across-the-board.” Unleash Prosperity’s creed, as stated by Adam Smith in Wealth of Nations holds that “It is the great multiplication of the productions of all the different arts, in consequence of the division of labour, which occasions, in a well-governed society, that universal opulence which extends itself to the lowest ranks of the people.” (Emphasis supplied.)

As elegantly stated by Supply-Side progenitor John F. Kennedy, “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Both workers and investors prospered thanks to Reagan and Clinton Supply-Side measures. Unleash Prosperity co-founder Larry Kudlow, together with co-author historian Brian Domitrovic (now of the Laffer Center) elegantly established the historic status of President Kennedy in the Supply-Side pantheon in JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity.

Unleash Prosperity’s mission is not partisan and not political. Our mission simply is to identify those policies best suited to unleashing prosperity and to educate policy makers on the best practices to achieve equitable prosperity.

Our Issues

The Five Pillars

Meet the Team

Our Principals

Steve Forbes

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media

In both 1996 and 2000, Mr. Forbes campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the Presidency. Key to his platform were a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits, and a strong national defense.

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Dr. Arthur B. Laffer

Founder & Chairman of Laffer Associates

Dr. Laffer was a member of President Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board for both of his two terms. Dr. Laffer also advised Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on fiscal policy in the U.K. during the 1980s. He has been a faculty member at the University of Chicago, University of Southern California, and Pepperdine University. Dr. Laffer received a B.A. in economics from Yale University in 1963. He received a MBA and a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University in 1965 and 1972 respectively.

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Steve Moore

Chairman and Co-founder of Unleash Prosperity, Club for Growth Founder, WSJ Writer, Former Heritage Foundation Economist

Stephen Moore is an internationally-known economist and author, who has served as a senior policy adviser to Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024, and served as chief economist and distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation for 12 years. Now, serving as the co-founder and chairman of Unleash Prosperity, he is a frequent lecturer to audiences around the world on the U.S. economic and political outlook, and is the author of 6 books, including “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive our Economy,” and “The Trump Economic Miracle.”

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Phil Kerpen

President of American Commitment

Nationally syndicated columnist, chairman of the Internet Freedom Coalition, and author of the 2011 book Democracy Denied. American Commitment is dedicated to restoring and protecting America’s core commitment to free markets, economic growth, Constitutionally-limited government, property rights, and individual freedom.

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Our Staff

Tim Doescher

Executive Director

As Executive Director at Unleash Prosperity (UP), Tim keeps the trains running on time, and ensures that the vision of the co-founders is made a reality. He has a deep understanding and diverse view of the policy and political landscape in DC and around the country. Before UP, Tim served as an appointee in the George W. Bush White House, a representative in the Governor’s office in Ohio, worked on three presidential campaigns, and spent over seven years at the Heritage Foundation. He is also the former co-host of the highly-rated Heritage Explains podcast, and has been published in and appeared on several national news outlets. Tim was born in Detroit, MI and grew up in the surrounding suburbs. He earned a BS in Political Science and Journalism at Central Michigan University, and earned his law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy. He resides in Northern Virginia with his wife Tiana.

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Zach Laba

Outreach Coordinator

As Outreach Coordinator, Zach initiates contact with potential partner organizations outside of the DC bubble and engages our grassroots and activist audience through events, webinars, and email. Before joining the Unleash Prosperity team Zach worked as the Deputy Director of Programs for FreedomWorks, and prior to that as a Regional Field Manager for the 2021 Glenn Youngkin Campaign and a IE Coordinator at the Congressional Leadership Fund. He received a BA from George Washington University in Political Science with a Public Policy Concentration, graduating right into the 2020 COVID pandemic. His policy interests include school choice, education reform, fiscal responsibility, and tax reform.

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Tomas Philipson

Senior Research Fellow

Philipson served from 2017-2020 within The White House as a Member, Vice Chairman, and Acting Chairman of The President’s Council of Economic Advisers. Additionally, he served as a health care advisor on several U.S. Presidential campaigns, was a scientific advisor to the House of Representatives 21st Century Cures and The Biden Cancer Initiative, appointed to the Key Indicator Commission of US Congress. In 2003-2004, he worked as a full-time senior economic advisor to the heads of the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

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E.J. Antoni

Senior Research Fellow

E.J. Antoni is a senior fellow with Unleash Prosperity and chief economist at the Heritage Foundation. His work is regularly featured in a variety of print outlets, and he is a daily guest on business and news networks along with podcasts and radio programs, including the Vince Show where he is the in-house economist. He also frequently presents his research in testimony before Congress and state legislatures. Dr. Antoni holds masters and doctoral degrees in economics and has taught courses ranging from labor economics to money and banking.

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Wendell Cox

Senior Research Fellow

Wendell Cox is a senior fellow at Unleash Prosperity and principal of Demographia (St. Louis, MO-IL). He specializes in demographics, urban policy and transportation. He was appointed by Mayor Tom Bradley to three terms on the Los Angeles County Transportation Commission, which oversaw highway and transit policy for the nation’s most populous county. Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich appointed him to the Amtrak Reform Council.

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David M. Simon

Senior Research Fellow

David M. Simon is a lawyer in Chicago. His father, the economist Julian L. Simon, did path-breaking work concerning the economics of population growth, immigration, natural resources, and the environment, and developed the market-based solution used by airlines to voluntarily resolve overbooking. With his father, Mr. Simon co-authored articles concerning the economics of state liquor distribution systems and the effects of state regulations on liquor prices. Mr. Simon is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and an honors graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School.

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