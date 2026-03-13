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DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner with DU staff and associates celebrating becoming carbon - neutral by 2030

March 12, 2026

Dear community members,



In 2021, at my installation ceremony, I pledged that the University of Denver would promote better environmental sustainability practices, especially through achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.



I am pleased to report that DU is on track to meet these goals, which reflects our dedication to conservation efforts and the environment. Our commitment was indeed daunting at first. Back in 2019, the University produced around 53,280 metric tons of carbon each year. These emissions, along with emissions released across the Rocky Mountain West, impact air quality in the city and region we love to call home. At the time, DU had pledged, along with many universities, to be carbon neutral by 2050. But it was clear to many of us that 2050 was not soon enough to play a meaningful part in the fight against climate change.

Having grown up in the 1960s, I was always inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s words:

“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others too.”

I felt then that DU could do more. We could challenge ourselves to reach for that moon. We moved our goal up by 20 years.



I am proud to say we have done our best DU—led in no small part by Lynn Bailey, director of energy and sustainability in Facilities. I am deeply grateful for Lynn’s work, which has kept us on track to meet our ambitious goals. You can watch a Denver 7 interview with Lynn that aired last week about our off-site solar arrays.



Here are some facts:

By 2027, all our electrical consumption will be offset by renewable energy, and not simply because the local grid itself has become greener, but by our additional and intentional efforts.

We boast 18 on-campus solar arrays, as well as six off-campus sites, with the first off-campus site going live in Johnstown, Colorado this year.

The investment in solar arrays will save DU a projected $75K in 2030 and $4M over 27 years.

DU’s other forms of carbon emissions are also down. Since our 2006 baseline, natural gas emissions are down 18.2%, with 2025 representing our lowest natural gas emissions in 22 years.

Both natural gas and travel emissions are set to eventually be covered through carbon offsets.

This is great news. It shows that bold ideas can and do get us to where we want to go. Next month, look for an event during Earth Week as we celebrate the launch of our off-site solar arrays.



Sincerely,



Jeremy Haefner

Chancellor

Comment by John Shanahan, civil engineer, resident, Cherry Hills III, close to DU.

You join many university leaders and faculty who claim that man-made carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels is a catastrophic global warming pollutant and it is good for the universities image to be carbon-neutral in the near future. What does carbon-neutral mean? Essentially, it means using and paying for unreliable, dilute, unpredictable wind and solar energy while you purchase significant amounts of reliable energy from the grid generated by natural gas and coal fired power plants.

There are many graduates, scientists, outstanding leaders of DU and many other Coloradans who disagree with those who claim that there is need to be carbon neutral. Doesn’t all carbon dioxide have the same chemical and physical properties?

How will DU’s being carbon neutral or all of North America and Europe being carbon neutral affect real climate change?

People in 124 countries who follow this website: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World, understand that all carbon dioxide is the same beneficial molecule of life. None of it will amount to a hill of worn out solar panels and wind turbines to influence always varying weather and the artificial global static average called “climate!”

The weather in Colorado is wonderful, like it has been for hundreds of years.

John Shanahan enjoying an autumn day on the Front Range of Colorado

John Shanahan bicycling in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado

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