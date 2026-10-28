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Smoke rises above the city following an air attack on the oil terminal in Saint Petersburg on Oct. 18, 2026, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Verdun, France: Battlefield in WWI

The battle of Verdun lasted for 302 days, one of the longest and costliest in human history. The French suffered 377,231 casualties and the Germans 337,000, a total of 714,231 and an average of 70,000 a month. )

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Russia does not want to absorb all of Ukraine.

Ukraine, with with 22 - 25 million remaining under control of Kiev, has less than one-sixth the population of Russia, one-tenth the GDP, and one-twentieth of the land area, cannot force Russia out of either Crimea or the occupied Donbas and other territories.

And that means the only way that this Verdun situation can be solved is for one or the other to win. It does not seem like either can, win.

Nor is it likely for a new power, such as a remilitarized Europe, to join one of the two sides to tip the balance, as the US did in WW I and WW II.

Nor is it likely for the sides to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire.

There’s another issue. In World War II, Winston Churchill held an election right after Germany surrendered, right at the height of the Pacific War, and he was voted out of office.

FDR had an election in 1944, right during some of the worst of the island-hopping and Pacific campaigns.

I would like to make two initial points:

1) It would help Zelensky to restore habeas corpus, a free press and opposition parties, and have an election. Then we will see to what degree new people and new ideas in a campaign agree with Zelenskyy, sort of agree, or reject him, or maybe the other participants will have a new ideas.

2) The European elites and their handmaiden Mass Media have convinced many Europeans, “Putin is awful.” (the Russians keep electing him) and “Ukraine should win.” But they never tell us how they are going to achieve the victory after four and a half years. They criticize everything that Trump says. If you want to call all of his ideas crazy, there’s one common theme.

He does not like people killing each other for no apparent purpose. There is little change on the battlefield other than Russia slowly advancing and establishing buffer zones to protect its people

None of his critics say, “Trump is wrong. This is what we must do to help Ukraine win the war and restore its territory.” Nobody will take that leap.

The latest issue is that Trump is less than three weeks from the mid-term election. Diesel prices is higher than gasoline prices. Diesel is the life blood of construction, farming and transportation. It operates the US. The average gasoline price is about $4.20/gallon, the average diesel price (with more Btu/gallon) is about $6.32/gallon, in dysfunctional California, it’s almost $8 in some places.

So, obviously, he wants calm in the Strait. He wants to resolve the Iran war. He wants more refineries, and he wants Russia to start selling diesel and refined fuel on the world market. Even though it’s a small percentage, it’s psychological, and the world went crazy.

He was blasted as Putin’s puppet. The Europeans said he sold them out. The Canadians say he’s on Putin’s side. Zelenskyy said he was disappointed.

But let me just remind everybody: We have given $140 billion to Ukraine. We are the ultimate guarantor of the safety of all the European countries that are talking about more aggressive action.

They should take more aggressive action. But if they get in a jam with Russia, who are they going to call? Us.

More importantly, what has Europe been doing in the last four and a half years? It’s the greatest indirect purchaser of Russian natural gas.

In other words, they are criticizing Trump for trying to put more diesel fuel on the global market from Russia, which will help Russia at a time when it’s attacking Ukraine, unfortunately. But they’re saying to Ukraine, “Do not hit refineries,” and the world is angry.

But Mr. Zelenskyy and the Europeans are not talking about the greatest source of Russian income right now, which is Europe’s massive purchases of natural gas.

Europe says that Russia is an existential threat. OK, it may be. It’s got 6,000 nuclear weapons. But right now, it is an existential threat to Ukraine and to Europe.

We believe that the Iranian regime is far more unhinged than Putin and not subject to the same degree of deterrence as China or Russia.

It is alleged by Israel, Iran was on the verge of getting a nuclear weapon and had been supplying the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah, which are the primary sources of tension in the entire Middle East. But Israel is not a source of tension?

So, we were trying to tell the Europeans, “OK, we’re going to give $140 billion to help you stop Putin. But all we want in return, in our effort to denuclearize Iran, is just your airspace. Can we land to refuel and re-arm at your bases, so we can save transportation costs and probably save lives?”

And what happened?

The UK said, “No. In fact, there was an Iranian-inspired terrorist threat here against your bombers. We caught the guys, but guess what? They were set free on bail.

So, we went home. Italy will not let us land in Sicily a NATO base.

Spain said, “Do not use our NATO base, and do not fly in our airspace.”

France said, “Do not use any French airspace.” I could go on.

Diego Garcia - the UK said, “Do not use it.”

So, just stop a minute and take a breath. What are they saying to us? They are saying, “We are going to be beneficiaries of a denuclearized Iran, but we do not want to participate to make it happen”,

Plus “we want to thwart your efforts to denuclearize Iran by not allowing you to use NATO bases for the common good.

Plus “but at the same time, we want you to intervene with us to help save Ukraine and all of NATO, because Ukraine is an existential threat to us, and we do not think Iran is an existential threat to you.”

And the ultimate cause of all of these problems is that European GDP is flat.

European unemployment is skyrocketing. European borders are destroyed. European unassimilated and unintegrated Islamic minorities are gaining traction, and they make up 16 percent to 30 percent of the population. They’re voting, and they have control over the destiny of Europe. Europe is still basically disarmed. It is trying to rearm, but very slowly, because much of their arms are destroyed in Ukraine.

Europe has a socialist economy like Canada, which has a very low fertility rate and very low GDP per capita. Europe has 250 million more people than the US, but its economy is $10 trillion smaller.

Europe, especially the UK and Germany, shut down coal, natural gas, and nuclear plants and invested in very costly wind, solar, batteries, TVs, heat pumps, biofuels (burning trees) and they’re uncompetitive. compared to China, India, Russia, the US, etc.

So, you add a Europe in crisis that is weakening, with its notions of grandeur from the past, when it had enormous military, political, and economic power largely due extracting wealth from its colonies for about 500 years.

So, they are telling us all these things that we have to do, what we cannot do, and how awful we are, and we say, “If that is true, you must be very, very powerful, but you’re not.

“You are not. You are like Canada.”

It is easy to criticize, but somebody should stand up and say, “I have a plan to, and this is what we’re going to do: A, B, C, D, E, F.”

What have we heard? Crickets.

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Verdun, France in 2026