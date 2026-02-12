There are several types of advocates and advocate organizations for nuclear power. Depending on the type, they are either on a better or questionable course to help long term, global nuclear power development.

Support nuclear power because of its ability to provide safe, environmentally friendly energy for a very long time. They understand the various technologies first hand and the time it will take to have significant global implementation. Note: (?) means that in addition to their excellent support for nuclear power, they also endorse claims that carbon dioxide from fossil fuels, and CO2 and methane from animal digestion cause “man-made” global warming.





- American Nuclear Society, USA (?)

- Atomic Insights, USA (?)

- Build Nuclear Now, USA (?)

- International Atomic Energy Agency. Austria

- Ken Kok, USA: Nuclear Engineer, Editor of the Nuclear Engineering Handbook.

- Mothers for Nuclear, USA (?)

- Science Council for Global Initiatives, USA (?)

- Ronald Stein, USA: Energy Consultant. See (1), (2), (3)

- Women in Nuclear International (?)

Support nuclear power because they think or insist that it can be a contributing solution to solving “supposed” catastrophic man-made global warming from use of fossil fuels. Their primary purpose is to sound the alarm for man-made climate change. Supporting nuclear power is secondary.

- James Hansen, USA