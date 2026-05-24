Trump's Tweets about the people of Latin America
John Shanahan, USA - May 24, 2027
Source Gemini AI
Trump’s Tweets about the people of Latin America
John Shanahan asks Gemini AI
May 24, 2026
What do Trump’s eyes, lips, and facial muscles indicate? What do they suggest about his outlook on life? How does his demeanor compare with that of other presidents? What does the world think of him? What other President was most like him?
Specific Tweets and Public Comments
Accusations against Central American Countries
In one tweet, before a multinational security agreement was announced, Trump accused several Central American countries of inaction on migration, stating: “Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!”. 1234
Threats and Insults to Cuba
Trump repeatedly threatened Cuba, including promising tariffs on any country that sells or supplies oil to them, and publicly called Cuba “a failed country”. 5
Broader Rhetoric and Framing
Criminalization of Immigrants
Trump’s rhetoric often homogenized Latinos as criminal invaders. He has been described as using derogatory images of Latino immigrants as “lawless criminals”. Specific examples include:67
Equating immigrants with “criminals,” “drug lords,” and “bad hombres”. During the 2016 presidential debate, he promised, “We have some bad hombres here and we’re going to get them out”. 6
In a 2015 speech announcing his candidacy, he said that when Mexico “sends its people,” they are “bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people”.8
Economic and Border Disputes
He frequently claimed that countries like Mexico were “killing us economically” and “laughing at us, at our stupidity” regarding border security. He also proposed imposing a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada and Mexico. 89
Conditional Inclusion
Trump’s public addresses sometimes employed xenophobic tropes while simultaneously attempting to attract the Latino vote by relying on both inclusionary and exclusionary stances. This included:7
Portraying “illegal immigrants” as criminals and contrasting them with “preferred” groups such as the “Hispanic border patrol” agent, the “Hispanic supporter,” and the “Hispanic victim”. 7
He also highlighted the contributions of “Hispanic Americans” in speeches for events like the Hispanic Heritage Month Reception, praising them for starting businesses, creating jobs, and achieving the lowest unemployment rate in history at the time. 10
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