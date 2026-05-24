Accusations against Central American Countries



In one tweet, before a multinational security agreement was announced, Trump accused several Central American countries of inaction on migration, stating: “Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border!”. 1234