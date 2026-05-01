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Americans of conscience may be casting around for a phrase or even a word that captures the repulsive spectacle this week of King Charles and Queen Camilla being wined, dined, and treated almost like the founding fathers of the United States by the U.S. President, a Joint Session of Congress, and almost the entirety of the fawning Establishment media.

Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche called it a travesty.

In her April 29 weekly webcast, Zepp-LaRouche stated about the King’s visit: “I think it was a travesty. And obviously, it’s up to American patriots to remedy this disaster,” such as those represented by the independent candidacies of Diane Sare and Jose Vega. Zepp-LaRouche elaborated: “It was an amazing spectacle. I think there are several aspects to be noted. The most obvious one is that it was a blatant attempt to completely wipe out the memory of what the American Revolution was all about, that it was, after all, a war of independence against the British Empire.

“And what happened, or what was attempted to make happen with these two speeches—the speech of King Charles in the Congress and the earlier speech of President Trump—what was basically attempted by both was to wipe out any memory of what the American Revolution was all about. And to completely replace it with what Trump unfortunately called the ‘Anglo-American Revolution.’ As if this would be one piece, as if it could have been a joint venture, when one was clearly directed against the other.”

Fortunately, two things broke through the controlled environment designed to brainwash Americans into accepting the so-called “special relationship” with Great Britain as the centerpiece of U.S. policy—and that on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence! One, organizers with The LaRouche Organization deployed in force, first in Washington, D.C. and then in New York City, to give the visiting king a proper welcome—to cut through the disgusting pomp and circumstance and remind Americans of the true, bloody history of the British Empire, from India, to Africa, to the Americas.

The TLO organizers also made sure that citizens did not forget why we fought and won a war against that empire, and, most importantly, to never forget the underlying principles about the nature of Man that are at stake. As Zepp-LaRouche reminded, in her weekly webcast:

“The American Revolution was the first anti-colonial war in history. And the American Revolution established the young republic, defined by principles which Benjamin Franklin and the other Founding Fathers had basically gotten from republicans in Europe, such as Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz. And it was an attempt to establish a republic which only has legitimacy with the consent of the governed. And it has a constitution which is devoted to the common good of the people, not only of the present, but also of future generations. It established the American System of political economy.”

All of this made the revolutionary United States the most deadly enemy of the British Empire—then and now.

The second thing which pierced the bubble of unreality surrounding the King’s visit, was a well-timed phone call that Russian President Vladimir Putin made to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 29—right in the middle of the King’s triumphal tour of the United States. Putin’s “friendly, frank and businesslike” call lasted an hour and a half, and in it Putin made specific proposals to Trump for concrete steps to help solve both the Iran war and the Ukraine war. It was a dose of reality from a statesman who is still searching for a way to pull President Trump—and the United States—back from the brink, and stop him from jumping off the cliff holding hands with King Charles.

As Putin explained in welcoming remarks to the second Open Dialogue International Forum in Moscow on April 28, the world has entered “an era of deep structural shifts,” in which Western states “are losing their leadership and are being replaced by new centers of growth, such as the countries of the Global South.” He noted that, like it or not, “a more complex, multipolar architecture of international development is taking shape,” and that “the global development model can be stable and just only when based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, while taking into consideration the interests of all countries.”

For a conceptual roadmap of how to get from “here to there,” readers are encouraged to study EIR’s October 28, 1994 in-depth report, “The Coming Fall of the House of Windsor”.

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April 2, 2026—Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the founder of the Schiller Institute and widow of the late American statesman and economist Lyndon H. LaRouche, issued the following statement on April 2:

On Feb. 24, 2021, I published a letter where I demanded that Barbara Boyd and a number of other individuals associated with the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee (LPAC) “immediately cease and desist, both now and in the future” from “using Mr. LaRouche’s name,

likeness, and potentially other confusingly similar terms.” The content of that statement still stands, and people should reread it. It is, however, urgent that it be updated at this time.

After an amazing, universal approval of every single policy of the Trump administration, as if not only Trump himself but even the worst neocon and neoliberal elements of his team were more infallible than the Pope—such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and his brazen promotion of cryptocurrency and every imaginable form of financial speculation—Mrs. Boyd and her gaggle have definitely abdicated from the human species by supporting Trump’s war of aggression against Iran. When Trump threatens to “bomb Iran back to the Stone Age,” he is openly bragging that he is waging war against the Iranian people, and that is a war crime.

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