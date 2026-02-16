Indeed, technically speaking, there is no such thing as a greenhouse gas at all, although there is one reflective surface in the sky.

Columbines are one of Nature’s billion beautiful creations. They can be discovered all over the Rocky Mountains. Carbon dioxide is the marvelous molecule of life, not a global warming pollutant. Thanks to Ted Noel for this technically=sound, easy-to-understand article about “greenhouse” gases. The subject is very complex but real scientist and ordinary thinkers can write convincing, clear explanations. This article came to me from John D Dunn, MD JD in Brownwood, Texas.

COMMENT: by John Shanahan

America, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States are being destroyed by climate change alarmists, anti-fossil fuel and anti-nuclear power extremists, and nihilists of all kinds. They must be stopped.

Link to source article.

The EPA has just rescinded its 2009 “Endangerment Finding” that carbon dioxide is causing global warming. Spoiler alert: The finding was a lie and had no science to support it. The usual suspects screaming about “children will die” and “the world is going to cook/melt/flood/name your disaster” are simply ignorant or lying. If you want to know more about them, visit BlueSky.

The fundamental concept of a “greenhouse gas” is that it behaves like a mirror. Heat is radiated upward, and then the gas reflects it downward. Unfortunately for the doomcretins, there’s only one gas that actually does that: water. This should be intuitively obvious to the most casual observer. On a fully overcast day, surface temperatures don’t change much. Any heat radiated upward reflects off the clouds and stays below them.

The opposite condition is also true. On a cloudless day, sunlight warms the air very quickly. A cloudless night leads to rapid cooling. Visit a desert. You may get heat stroke at noon while freezing at midnight.

Reflection also works in the other direction. If you’ve flown above the clouds, you’ve seen how white they look. That’s because sunlight reflects upward off of them. Astronomers call the global percentage of cloud cover a planet’s “albedo.” Water in the form of clouds is a two-way reflector. No other gas (no matter its substance) in our atmosphere is.

Image created using AI.

Every one of the 2009 endangerment finding gases fails this test. Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride are completely unable to act as mirrors and trap heat at the surface. The reason is simple. They don’t form layers that can become reflectors.

All the gases in the endangerment list are “trace gases.” That means that they are present in the atmosphere at trace levels. Just for illustration, when you breathe out, you are exhaling roughly 5% carbon dioxide. That’s 50,000 parts per million. Atmospheric CO 2 is about 438 ppm. Rounding that up to 500 means that your breath has one hundred times as much CO 2 as the air around us. It’s a trace, not a serious impediment to anything.

If all that CO 2 were gathered together, its footprint on your iPhone 16 Pro Max screen would be about the same size as an emoji. Real, but not enough to make your screen unreadable. It’s also not enough in the atmosphere to do anything...except feed plants.

Image created using AI.

The real problem is reflectivity. CO 2 is not reflective. If you excite a bunch of CO 2 molecules to a higher energy state, they will re-radiate all those photons in every direction in order to drop back to a lower energy state. That’s the nature of thermodynamics.

Half the photons will exit the system on the first pass. Ultimately, all the photons will continue outward, radiating into space. The most that CO 2 can do is to slow down some of the photons. And remember the iPhone illustration. Any photon that didn’t hit that emoji would pass by without any delay. But this gets worse for the alarmists.

I had the good fortune to attend a secondary school near the Marshall Space Flight Center during the era of laser research. It was particularly enlightening when we got to tour some of the labs that were part of an open house. We watched as a completely invisible beam of light from an experimental CO 2 laser popped a balloon across the room. Magical! Here’s how it was done.

Image created using AI.

First, all the air was removed from a special glass tube and replaced with CO 2 . A small amount of Nitrogen was added to help with excitation, with a little Helium to speed up cooling. Then, a high voltage added enough energy to raise electrons in CO 2 to an excited state. The excited CO 2 then started emitting photons to get back to the ground state. Those photons bounced off mirrors at both ends of the tube, joining with others doing the same. Pretty soon, they became like a little mosh pit, and “Presto!” the power of those body surfing photons was enough to pass through the partially reflective mirror at the output end.

Notice a couple of key facts. Every molecule of CO 2 returned to its ground state as soon as the exciting energy was removed. It re-radiated its photon. All the CO 2 molecules radiated at the same wavelength because all CO 2 molecules are identical. The only reason the photons exited the laser as a focused beam was the tube’s construction. In short, without the tube and its mirrors, all that energy would have simply vanished in every direction.

CO 2 in the atmosphere isn’t anything like the CO 2 in the tube. It’s the same chemical, but it cannot reflect heat back to the surface because it lacks mirrors to focus it. And that’s the key point. Unless there are reflective surfaces, heat doesn’t reflect back to the surface. Gases aren’t surfaces. Full stop.

It’s time to get rid of the very idea that greenhouse gases exist. They don’t. In fact, when I said that clouds were the only greenhouse gas, ChatGPT reminded me that I’m not quite right. Clouds aren’t made up of water vapor. They are made up of either very small droplets of liquid water (ordinary clouds) or ice crystals (strato-cirrus). So, I ask for permission to revise and extend my remarks.

There are no greenhouse gases. All gases ultimately transmit light. Heat is transmitted as infrared light. If heat encounters CO 2 , methane or something else, it will likely be absorbed and then re-radiated out to space. Gases do not create reflective surfaces.

It’s time to change the language. The left is very good at perverting words. We need to support the truth by avoiding words that contradict the facts.

Ted Noel is a retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. @Vidzette on X.