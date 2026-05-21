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St Augustine in His Study - by Vittore Carpaccio, 1502

Wikipedia: The painting of St. Augustine in his Study is a one of three canvases that narrate important scenes from the life of St.Jerome (c. 342–420 CE), who was born in Stridon, a province of Dalmatia and one of the Catholic Church Fathers.[1] For centuries, the painting was mistakenly thought to be an image of St. Jerome, until 1959, when Helen Roberts connected the imagery of the scene to a legend based on a set of three late thirteenth-century apocryphal letters written by St Augustine (354–430 CE), who was St. Jerome's younger contemporary.[1] The alleged letter was said to be written by St. Augustine, in which he narrates a moment when he was sitting in a study writing a letter to St. Jerome and was interrupted with vision.[1] These letters of St. Augustine were inserted into several manuscripts and printed books that were dedicated to the life of St. Jerome and therefore became entwined with his story.[1][4]

Message by Rick Sanders, Schiller Institute, May 20, 2026

There are many true heroes in the Church, St. Augustine, Nicholas of Cusa, the Brethren of the Common Life, Geert Grote; Erasmus of Rotterdam, Sir Thomas More. (in my humble opinion, Pope Leo XIV, is moving in the right direction).

Lyndon LaRouche, from when he was a teenager, was reading Gottfried Wilhem Leibniz, one of the greatest scientists who ever lived, and philosophers, and theologian, who is verboten today in the universities in general (in college I was given Hobbes, Hume and Kant, but I was told Leibniz was too difficult. I highly recommend for anyone who seriously wants to deal with these questions, to read Leibniz’s Theodicy).



Besides inventing the calculus, which Newton never did, Leibniz totally refuted the so-called Enlightenment, for which he was never forgiven - and by the way, I was given the shallow and opportunistic Voltaire (who had bought the appelation “de Voltaire”), to read Candide and simple-mindedly reject that this “is the best of all possible worlds.” In my words, if the universe were perfect, there would be nothing for us to do, and that would be tremendously boring, and therefore it would no longer be perfect. Leibniz also proposed healing the Catholic-Protestant schism, proving that the differences between them at any point, were of the same order of magnitude of the disagreements, quite tolerated within the Catholic church.

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