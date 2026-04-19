Source: CNN Fareed Zakaria and the CNN Global Public Square, April 19, 2026

Somewhere in West Asia, 2026

The US is behaving erratically and recklessly, its critics say, waging war on Iran and upending its longstanding alliances. But Fareed notes a curious phenomenon: so far, China is not piling on.



As America’s main geopolitical rival, China could take the opportunity to soapbox against Washington’s self-interested hegemony. Fresh off a trip to Beijing, however, Fareed writes that China is approaching the current moment with caution. Part of the reason is that the Iran war genuinely is bad for China, which relies on Gulf oil. But the cautious attitude also indicates China isn’t seeking to overturn the US-led international system, but rather to maximize the benefits of rising within it.



That said, one area stands apart. Beijing wants its currency, the renminbi, to serve as a real alternative to the US dollar for international payments. If the US continues to weaken the reputation that makes it a global financial safe haven, Fareed says, Beijing might get its wish.



After that: has the Iran war reached an inflection point? After more than a month of fighting, this week saw key efforts to deescalate in the Strait of Hormuz and the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon. Are the US, Israel and Iran moving toward peace? Fareed talks with Vali Nasr of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.



Will Hungary change overnight? Last weekend, voters there rejected Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in office. A conservative-populist icon and an inspiration to the MAGA movement, Orbán lost to a former-ally-turned-rival who promised liberal reforms. Fareed talks with historian and The Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum about Hungary’s future and the difficulties of reversing democratic decline.

In 2019, the body of a wealthy 19 year old boy was discovered on the banks of the River Thames in London. Fareed sits down with New Yorker writer and journalist Patrick Radden Keefe to discuss his new book, “London Falling,” about this mysterious death and the city’s shadowy underworld it revealed.

Hungary’s Big Decision

Last weekend, voters in Hungary rejected 16-year Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a global conservative-populist icon, in favor of ally-turned-rival Péter Magyar, who ran an insurgent campaign against governing elites and promised liberal reforms.



What’s next for the country?



At the European Council on Foreign Relations, Piotr Buras reminds us that change can be slow and plodding. A ready example lies next door in Poland, which has sought to undo changes sewn into its political order during past years of government by the conservative-populist Law and Justice Party. Centrist Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has faced a challenging task there since taking the helm. Billions in EU funding for Hungary have been held up over good-governance benchmarks, and the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Jeremy Cliffe argues Brussels shouldn’t release them too soon, for fear of eliminating Hungary’s incentive to change. The departure of Orbán, who had complicated EU plans to help Ukraine, will give the EU a chance to advance on some reforms and initiatives of its own, writes Bloomberg’s editorial board.



Somewhat hagiographically, conservative journalist Christopher Caldwell writes for the right-leaning magazine Compact that Orbán was misunderstood by critics—and that his brand of conservative populism grasped core truths about Western politics in our era. In Caldwell’s view, Orbán’s resistance to supranational governance from Brussels was necessary in Hungary, which risked being trodden on as a less wealthy, less powerful EU member. Orbán importantly advanced the ideas of sovereignty that animate conservatives in other countries today.



Caldwell concludes: “When one thinks back to what Orbán did do in office, it is sometimes hard to remember three or seven or ten years back what all the dudgeon was about. … One remembers his being called before the European Parliament in early 2012 to defend his party’s changes to the constitution. He spoke to me about it one Friday afternoon that fall when I went to interview him in his office, then still in the Parliament building. ‘I went there and I defended the constitution,’ he recalled. ‘Successfully—as I understood it, anyway. I said: “I understand that in European intellectual circles there is an understanding of European history, that there is a trend from religious to secular, from nations to internationalism, and from the family to the individual. That is what you call progress. I don’t know whether you are right or not. But I don’t think this is the only possible interpretation of European history.” I think God and religion, family and nation, do not belong only to the past. They belong to the future as well. So I’m ready to start the discussion. It’s a believer-based, family-based, nation-based constitution. What is the problem with that?’”