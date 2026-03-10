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Modern, prosperous China

Comment by John Shanahan

This is a very clear, easy to understand essay on one path forward for nuclear energy. Many thanks to David Archibald.

David Archibald

Geology, University of Queensland

Part 2

China knows that the carbon dioxide scare is a sham or they couldn’t care less, or both.

To add insult to injury, we export coal to China but don’t burn it ourselves.

In World War Two, former Prime Minister Robert Menzies was known as Pig Iron Bob because he allowed pig iron exports to Japan despite Japan’s invasion of Manchuria. We got some of that pig iron back in the form of bombs dropped on Darwin.

Next time round we will be getting some of the coal we export to China back in the form of the explosive filler of the bombs China will drop on Darwin.

China uses cheap coal power to make solar panels to sell to us. Solar panels last 20 years before going to land fill. They don’t have enough value to be worth recycling and the cadmium loading of up to 10 grams per square metre means that they have to go to an engineered repository.

Windmills are the same.

Has anyone thought this through, really? Solar panels are made in China using cheap power from coal at five cents per kilowatt hour.

Under the most ideal conditions on the planet, in the deserts of Australia, the same panels produce power at a cost of 20 cents per kilowatt hour. Then the panels go to landfill.

If you wanted to make solar panels using power from that first generation of solar panels, what would be the cost of power from that second generation of panels? It would be at least 80 cents per kilowatt hour and so on to infinity. And all the panels end up in landfill.

Solar panels are neither renewable or sustainable. They are simply an artefact of cheap Chinese coal power.

And that coal won’t remain cheap for much longer. This is a diagram from a Chinese paper of a couple of years ago. It shows how much of China’s initial coal reserves have been mined to date, by depth.

Down to 600 metres, they have mined 80% of what they started with.

From 600 metres to 1,000, 60% is now gone.

Typically in resource extraction, once you have exhausted half of what you started with, the cost of mining starts rising.

China has now burnt through half of its initial coal reserves and the cost of doing everything in China will now rise. It follows that to rely upon China as a source of solar panels to replace the ones going to landfill would be unwise.

A bloke called Santayana said way back in 1905 that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

So what is the best historic analogy that we can draw guidance from in terms of what Australia is doing to itself with Net Zero?

That would be the cattle-killing frenzy of the Xhosa tribe of South Africa in 1858.

A teenage girl called Nongquause had gone down to the river to fetch water. When she got back, she told the tribal elders that spirits had told her that if the Xhosa killed all their cattle, the spirits would replace them with bigger and better cattle.

So the Xhosa tribe killed all their cattle and three quarters of them promptly died. These are people who had been farming cattle for thousands of years but it did not stop them from doing something very stupid with their food supply.

We are doing the same with doing the same with our energy supply and it is within the realms of possibility that the result could be the same with 75 percent of Australians dead.

That is because Australia won’t be able to defend itself when the economy keeps shrinking due to an idiotic cost burden.

Two hundred years after the Enlightenment, we have chucked over science and gone back to a form of paganism.

And for what? We can quantify what would be achieved in destroying our economy.

This is a graph I popularised 20 years ago. The greenhouse gasses, water and carbon dioxide, keep the planet 30 degrees warmer than it would otherwise be.

So the average temperature of the Earth is 15 degrees instead of minus 15 degrees. Carbon dioxide contributes 10 percent of that which is three degrees.

The graph shows the heating effect of carbon dioxide in 20 ppm increments. Lo and behold, the first 20 ppm is worth half the heating effect to date. The heating effect of carbon dioxide is logarithmic, not arithmetic, so it drops away rapidly after that.

From the current level of 421 ppm in the atmosphere, each extra 100 ppm is only good for 0.1 degrees of heating.

When we have dug up all the rocks we can burn, and burnt them, that will add another 200 ppm to atmospheric carbon dioxide. That will be only 0.2 degrees of warming. If you are scared by that prospect, you are beyond saving and I can’t help you.

So, we have established that renewables and Net Zero are ultra-stupid and we should be doing something else. The situation is a bit more complicated than simply going back to fossil fuels. The fossil fuels are running out and we need to leave fossil fuels faster than they leave us.

Take the case of oil which lubricates every activity in our economy. What this graph shows is US tight oil production since 2007. It started out with the Bakken Formation in North Dakota and now most production is from the Permian Basin of Texas and two counties in New Mexico.

Peak oil was supposed to arrive in 2005 but the supply increase from tight oil kept the oil price cheap for another 20 years.

Let’s look at Texas in particular. This graph shows the production profile of the top eleven oil-producing counties of Texas along with the rest of Texas. The biggest producing counties have tipped over into decline while total Texan production continued to rise.

In particular, Howard County tipped over into decline from May 2023. And the rate of its production decline is a lot faster than the rate of production increase up to May 2023. There was no production plateau for Howard County and that implies no production plateau for the whole of the Permian Basin.

This graph shows why Howard County tipped over into decline so abruptly. The X access shows the monthly gas/oil ratio from January 2018 to November 2024. This is the amount of gas that has come out of solution in the oil, in thousands of cubic feet of gas per barrel of oil produced. The Y axis measures total oil production for Howard County.

The gas/oil ratio was rising slowly until oil production peaked and then broke the trend shown by the red line. After that the gas/oil ratio rose rapidly as oil production fell. All this is explained by the reservoir pressure falling below the bubble point after which gas bubbles form in the reservoir. The energy that pushes oil out of the formation starts dropping faster and oil production falls.

And this is another graph of Howard County showing that gas production, the red line, held up for a while as oil production, the blue line, plunged. The two biggest oil producing counties in Texas, Midland and Martin counties, have now also broken through their bubble points.

The implication of all this that US tight oil production, which kept oil cheap for the last 20 years, has tipped over into decline and that there will be no happy plateau in production. The decline will be as fast as the rise at about one million barrels per day per year. As someone who lived through the oil shock of 1973, I can tell you that this has profound implications.

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