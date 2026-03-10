Read the original document here.

China runs mostly on coal power.

Comment by John Shanahan

This is a very clear, easy to understand essay on one path forward for nuclear energy. Many thanks to David Archibald.

David Archibald

Geology, University of Queensland

Short biography from the CO2 Coalition

David Archibald graduated in geology from the University of Queensland in 1979. He first worked in coal exploration before joining Esso as an oil exploration geologist.

David then joined the stockbroking industry as an analyst, ultimately becoming a steel specialist. In 1998 he was hired as an expert witness in two cases before the Supreme Court of New South Wales: One as a petroleum geologist and the other in steel rolling mill design.

He became involved in cancer research, culminating in patent application as a co-author with two professors from Purdue University. After this, he went back to oil exploration and mining roles. He became interested in climate science in 2006 which led to him giving lectures on the subject in Senate and House hearing rooms in 2011 and 2013, respectively. He then became a visiting fellow at the Institute for World Politics in Washington D.C., a graduate school for the Department of Defense, State Department and US intelligence agencies.

In 2012, he edited and published a book on the role of phytoestrogens in modulating the human female hormone system. In 2018, he returned to performing cancer research. David gives lectures on climate, cancer science, COVID science and fighter aircraft design.

Books published by David Archibald include:

Solar Cycle 24

The Past and Future of Climate

Hormones with Harmony

Twilight of Abundance

Australia’s Defence

American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare

The Anticancer Garden in Australia

The following is a lecture given on 13th March at the Energy Exchange Australia convocation in Perth. It was a 20 minute slot.

This graph shows the last 26 years of the National Electricity Market which is the power grid on the east coast of Australia. The vertical blue bars are generating capacity. The orange line is demand. Demand used to closely track capacity up to 15 years ago. Now capacity is 80% higher than demand. The increased supply should have resulted in lower prices due to oversupply. Prices should have gone down, surely?

Power prices didn’t go down though, they doubled instead. The blue line is Australia’s Consumer Price Index from 1980. The red line is the Power Prices Index. They used to track closely up to 2008 where they parted company. We are now paying twice as much for power as we should be. And this is for stuff that is going straight to landfill. A power price twice as high as it should be is the price of stupidity.

The result of that is that Australia’s economy is shrinking. We have had three years now of declining GDP per capita. We are getting a lower standard of living.

This was entirely predictable, because it was predicted by a bloke called Brian Fisher in 2019. He predicted a GDP contraction of at least 10% for Labor’s then Net Zero target of 45%. We are feeling that contraction now.

Australia’s four remaining aluminium smelters account for 10% of the power demand on the east coast National Electricity Market. Almost all their production is exported. Power is their biggest operating cost. Neville Wran, when Premier of New South Wales, said that ‘aluminium is solidified electricity’.

So how do the aluminium smelters keep going after doubling the price of power? They are kept going by enormous subsidies paid by taxpayers.

With the result that our trading partners view those subsidies as an assault on their economies. Thus the US has applied tariffs on Australian aluminium equivalent to the subsidies. The same has happened to steel made in Wollongong. This hasn’t been explained to the Australian public.

The jerry-rigged power market fantasy of Net Zero has been smacked by reality. Net Zero is a house of cards.

Why are renewables and Net Zero so cursed? One reason might be that renewable energy is an ideology invented by the Nazis in Germany. Renewables was a major plank of Nazi ideology.

What you see on the left is the cover of a book published in Germany in 1933, the year that Hitler came to power.

The title says ‘Technif und Wirtschaft im Dritten Reich’ which translates as ‘Technology and the Economy in the Third Reich’.

On page 47 you read “The renewable energy is flowing and free.” You read exactly the same thing in today’s renewables propaganda. The opposite is true of course. Renewables may cost us everything.

And just like today’s renewables freaks, the Nazis were also big hydrogen enthusiasts. On page 60 you read the Nazi plan to use wind power to make hydrogen.

And why, why are we destroying our economy and the country? Ostensibly it is all about reducing our carbon dioxide output. The graph shows the carbon dioxide output of China, the United States and the EU since 1850.

What you see is China going flat out at putting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, now outproducing the US and the EU together.

Continue to Part 2

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