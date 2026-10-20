John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Mark Roberts's avatar
Mark Roberts
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You should be embarrassed to show you inability to read the 10,000 scientific papers that contradictict what you are saying here. Must be nice to be raking it in from the fossil fuel industry.

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