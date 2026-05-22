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The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Springtime in the Netherlands

Nature contradicts the man-made global warming alarmists

For three decades, it has promoted the false claim that human CO₂ is the primary driver of dangerous global warming. In reality, the 15 μm CO₂ absorption band is already 99.99% saturated in the lower troposphere. Virtually every LWIR photon at that wavelength is absorbed and thermalized within the first few dozen meters of altitude, contributing only 1–3 K to Earth’s 290 K surface temperature. Doubling CO₂ would add only a negligible 0.01–0.03 K. The IPCC’s climate sensitivity calculations (2.5–4.0 °C per doubling) are scientifically and mathematically nonsensical because they ignore saturation physics, vastly overstate CO₂’s warming effect, and downplay natural drivers.

Furthermore, any CO₂ humans remove from the atmosphere is rapidly replaced by natural ocean outgassing, as dictated by Henry’s Law, making such efforts both enormously expensive and ultimately futile.

We have already wasted trillions of dollars on their false science and misguided policies. The IPCC has become a political entity, not a scientific one. It is time to shut it down.

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