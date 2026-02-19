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The White Cliffs of Dover, UK

Feb. 13—As cracks began to appear in the floodgates holding back the release of the previously-suppressed “Epstein Files,” the Executive Intelligence Review published a two-part series, “What Was Jeffrey Epstein, Really?” Relying on decades of investigative reporting initiated by Lyndon LaRouche on the role of the financial slime mold created and controlled by the financial cartels of the City of London, I presented what was a controversial assessment of the role of Jeffrey Epstein as a controlled and protected asset of the imperial oligarchs of the City. As might be expected, those who built the floodgates to contain the flood dismissed this as “conspiracy theory.”

CC/Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) walks with Peter Mandelson, then UK ambassador to the United States, at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2025.

In explaining why the coverage of Epstein’s crimes has been dominated by legitimately horrified discussion of pedophilia, but no action was initiated to hold those engaged in it accountable, I wrote, “The truth about him has been hidden by a sophisticated strategy to cover up who and what he was, to protect those who used him to carry out their efforts to sustain and advance their global empire.” (Executive Intelligence Review, Nov. 14, 2025.)

With the release on January 30 by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) of the tranche of more than three million documents in response to the escalating outrage of U.S. citizens against the coverup, the full picture of Satanic immorality of the “Epstein class” is increasingly visible. The focus on the “big picture” of corruption does not in any way absolve Epstein and his degenerate friends from their crimes of systemic abuse of underage boys and girls, but confirms that those engaging in such practices are capable of crimes against humanity on a global scale, exemplified by their efforts to impose a genocidal economic Malthusian “reset” on those nations and people who don’t belong to their “elite” club!

It would seem that participation in such depravity was a prerequisite for entry into that elite club, much as new recruits to a gang or organized crime must demonstrate their bona fides.

An Unstoppable Avalanche

The new documents are stoking what some are calling a “pre-revolutionary situation” of anger against the “establishment” from within the targeted population. A window has been opened through which they can view what Helga Zepp-LaRouche described as the “unbelievable moral decay and corruption of the Western establishment,” which has set off “an avalanche which is not going to be stopped, because it has now reached its own dynamic of completely ripping down the entire system.”

The suspicions raised by the drip of evidence, over the last six years, of the predatory behavior of Epstein and his accomplices, have been confirmed by documents which show that officials in the U.S. and UK governments, law enforcement, and media covered up evidence of the sexual crimes of the Epstein class. The same officials have also lied about wars they initiated and are fighting—for example, calling Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine “unprovoked,” and blocking efforts by the Trump administration to end that war—while denying that the Netanyahu regime is committing genocide in Gaza despite overwhelming evidence. They censor the news to fit their chosen agenda: to expand the military-industrial complex, to incorporate the Tech sector and artificial intelligence (AI), thus increasing the lethality of kinetic military operations, and to extend the reach of the surveillance state.

Upheaval in London

Jeremy Corbyn Facebook page

Former Leader of the UK’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

These revelations have provoked a shock effect in the United Kingdom, which threatens to topple the Keir Starmer government, while forcing City of London bankers to scramble to head off a bond crisis. The first sign of trouble appeared when Lord Peter Mandelson, Starmer’s ambassador to Washington, resigned in the first week of February. Mandelson, a long-time operative of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s “New Labour” machine with a history of controversy, was instrumental in the behind-the-scenes slander campaign against the previous leader of Labour, Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of anti-Semitism. The fall of Corbyn enabled Starmer to replace him as party chair in April 2020, and become Prime Minister in a landslide win over Tory Prime Minister Sunak in 2024.

Mandelson was chosen by Starmer to be ambassador to Washington, with the expectation that he could employ his sophisticated diplomatic “charm” to succeed in directing U.S. policy, as a “Trump Whisperer.” He was recommended highly by Starmer’s National Security Advisor, Morgan McSweeney, who was his collaborator in running the dirty campaign to oust Corbyn as Labour Party leader.

Mandelson’s controversial past came back to bite him when the Epstein document drop confirmed he had been lying about his relationship with Epstein during his vetting process. Contrary to his claim that he had not been close to Epstein, evidence was produced which confirmed that he had continued to support Epstein after his first conviction for soliciting sex with a minor in June 2008. At that time, he urged Epstein to “fight for early release,” declaring, “Your friends stay with you and love you.” Mandelson had also violated secrecy provisions by passing on a document on the Labour government’s tax plans in 2009 to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and again in 2010, when he forwarded to Larry Summers, the Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, minutes of a meeting on the Labour government’s banking regulation and tax policy. Though Dimon swears that he did not know Epstein, Jes Staley, the CEO of JP Morgan Investment Bank, and later Barclays, was a close friend of Epstein and received a tip from him, and Larry Summers was also a close friend who even solicited seduction advice from Epstein!

As a result, Mandelson resigned in disgrace. In the days after his ouster, Starmer’s Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned over having advised Starmer to appoint Mandelson as his ambassador to the United States. McSweeney had collaborated with Mandelson in the toppling of Corbyn. McSweeney, like Mandelson, had worked closely with Tony Blair for years.

On February 9, Starmer’s Director of Communications, Tim Allan, also stepped down. While the Epstein-Mandelson turbulence has subsided for the moment, London bookmakers insist that there is a 70% chance that Starmer could still fall, and that he has survived so far only due to the lack of any alternative candidate.

The Slimy Blair Machine

The storm unleashed by the Epstein documents puts a spotlight on Tony Blair as a lead figure in implementing the imperial agenda of the City’s oligarchs. While Blair is presented as a moderate force and neoliberal defender of human rights, he is better understood as a force for a unipolar fascist world order. On economic policy, as Prime Minister (1997-2007), he continued the Thatcher “Big Bang” policy, favoring privatization over government regulation. His Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), founded in 2016, strongly advocates public-private partnerships in league with libertarian think tanks.

On strategic policy, he played a lead role in undermining international law with his advocacy of rejecting the principle of the Peace of Westphalia, to justify military action in defense of the phony “rules-based order.” As Prime Minister, Blair endorsed NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, circulated fake intelligence of weapons of mass destruction to build support for a “Coalition of the Willing” attack on Iraq, and was a forceful advocate of NATO eastward expansion.

His TBI partnered with Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison to promote AI/tech systems for defense, security, and surveillance, in establishing a national security police state. Between 2021 and 2025, Ellison provided more than $348 million in funds to the TBI. He shared with Blair a passion for AI and support for the Zionism of Greater Israel fanatics. This made him an ally of Epstein, who invited him to participate in meetings with him which focused on tech and AI programs for Israel.

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CC/unknown photographer (ANEFO)

Robert Maxwell in 1989

This latter passion of Epstein, combining high tech (and later, AI) and Zionism, brought him into the orbit of the MI6-Mossad operative Robert Maxwell, and led him to forging a business partnership with former Israeli Defense Chief and Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and becoming a venture capitalist allied with Peter Thiel of Palantir. As the shock, triggered in the UK by the U.S. DOJ release of over three million documents, with perhaps an equal number still being withheld, and in the U.S. Congress, in the disbelief expressed by a mere handful of Congressmen over the lack of interest by the majority of their colleagues to address this evil in their midst, two comments stand out as pointing to what can be done to address the rot and corruption typified by the Epstein class.

First, from Jeremy Corbyn, who was a victim of the Blair-Mandelson-Epstein nihilists, his reaction to the Labour Minister of Defence Wes Streeting during a hearing in the House of Commons on February 10:

Does the Minister really understand the depth of anger and feeling across the country when people read and hear about Palantir—the way in which it has wormed its way into government contracts and the national health service, and its behaviour on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces in the destruction of Gaza and other places using artificial intelligence technology? Do we really want to be involved with a company like that? Can we not just distance ourselves from Palantir altogether and have an ethical procurement policy across government—not just in the Ministry of Defence, but in other departments as well?

Next is Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat on SKY News, reflecting the anti-colonial attitude which once typified American reaction to British imperial arrogance:

I think this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.

He added: