Source for the original report.
British Empire, a worldwide system of dependencies—colonies, protectorates, and other territories—that over a span of some three centuries was brought under the sovereignty of the crown of Great Britain and the administration of the British government. The policy of granting or recognizing significant degrees of self-government by dependencies, which was favored by the far-flung nature of the empire,
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Special Report
The Sun Never Sets on the New British Empire
by Jeffrey Steinberg
The idea that the British Empire is a relic of the past, of little consequence in modern affairs, is a dangerous myth. Jeffrey Steinberg analyzes the policy shift currently under way.
I. The Monarchy
The Nazi Roots of the House of Windsor
by Scott Thompson
One of the biggest public relations hoaxes ever perpetrated by the British Crown, is that King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936, due to his support for the Nazis, was a “black sheep.”
The Ultimate Insider Trader Is the Queen
by Scott Thompson
One of the secrets to Elizabeth II’s fabulous wealth is that she amassed it tax-free until 1992. The other secret is that she not only gets tips from British financiers, but also has access to all the state secrets, through the “boxes.”
Her Majesty’s ‘Prerogative Powers’
by Scott Thompson
The “constitutional monarchy” is a myth.
Sir Paul Mellon, Lord of Loudoun
by Scott Thompson
The Queen’s ‘Honorary Knights’ in America
by Scott Thompson
No American official shall hold a title of nobility without approval of Congress—but the British monarchy has found a way to reward prominent Americans for their lifetime service to the British Empire.
British Empire Buys the U.S.A.
by Scott Thompson
In the last two years, the British Empire has replaced Japan as America’s number one creditor.
II. ‘Empire of the Mind’
Tavistock’s Imperial Brainwashing Project
by L. Wolfe
Colonialism still exists in its most powerful form, as a state of mind of the subject peoples, even after nominal independence.
Tavistock Center’s ‘International Nodes’
The Invisible Empire of NGOs
by Joseph Brewda
The Commonwealth Foundation of Britain defines them as “voluntary, independent, not-for-profit organizations,” seeking to “improve the circumstances and prospects of disadvantaged people” and “to act on concerns and issues which are detrimental to society as a whole.” The NGOs’ real business: coups, subversion, civil wars, discrediting of governments, and revolution.
Martin Palmer: Prince Philip’s Guru
by Mark Burdman
The New Empire’s Propaganda Machine
by Charles Tuttle
Not only does Britain not have a free press, but most Americans get their international news from a cartel run top-down by British intelligence.
III. The Empire Restored
Chatham House Issues the Marching Orders
by Allen Douglas
Out of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, comes a manual by Katharine West for reestablishing the Empire in the wake of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
RIIA Conference: ‘Britain in the World’
by Allen Douglas
Privatization is the watchword when British elites gather to map their assault on the nation-state.
IV. The Club of the Isles
Raw Materials Cartels Lock Up World Economy
by Richard Freeman
Introducing the Club of the Isles: three to five thousand fabulously rich oligarchs clustered around the British Crown.
The Anglo-Dutch Corporate Empire
by Anthony K. Wikrent
A road map of the interlocking corporate apparatus that dominates “choke points” within the global economy, especially finance, insurance, raw materials, transportation, and consumer goods.
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