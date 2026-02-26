Source for the original report.

Full Issue:

View

Download PDF

Special Report

by Jeffrey Steinberg The idea that the British Empire is a relic of the past, of little consequence in modern affairs, is a dangerous myth. Jeffrey Steinberg analyzes the policy shift currently under way.

I. The Monarchy

by Scott Thompson One of the biggest public relations hoaxes ever perpetrated by the British Crown, is that King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936, due to his support for the Nazis, was a “black sheep.”

by Scott Thompson One of the secrets to Elizabeth II’s fabulous wealth is that she amassed it tax-free until 1992. The other secret is that she not only gets tips from British financiers, but also has access to all the state secrets, through the “boxes.”

by Scott Thompson The “constitutional monarchy” is a myth.

by Scott Thompson

by Scott Thompson No American official shall hold a title of nobility without approval of Congress—but the British monarchy has found a way to reward prominent Americans for their lifetime service to the British Empire.

by Scott Thompson In the last two years, the British Empire has replaced Japan as America’s number one creditor.

II. ‘Empire of the Mind’

by L. Wolfe Colonialism still exists in its most powerful form, as a state of mind of the subject peoples, even after nominal independence.

by Joseph Brewda The Commonwealth Foundation of Britain defines them as “voluntary, independent, not-for-profit organizations,” seeking to “improve the circumstances and prospects of disadvantaged people” and “to act on concerns and issues which are detrimental to society as a whole.” The NGOs’ real business: coups, subversion, civil wars, discrediting of governments, and revolution.

by Mark Burdman

by Charles Tuttle Not only does Britain not have a free press, but most Americans get their international news from a cartel run top-down by British intelligence.

III. The Empire Restored

by Allen Douglas Out of the Royal Institute of International Affairs, comes a manual by Katharine West for reestablishing the Empire in the wake of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

by Allen Douglas Privatization is the watchword when British elites gather to map their assault on the nation-state.

IV. The Club of the Isles

by Richard Freeman Introducing the Club of the Isles: three to five thousand fabulously rich oligarchs clustered around the British Crown.