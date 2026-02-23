McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Presentation, Slides 20 to 27

Slide 20: Where does CO 2 fit in? So far, there is no mention of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). However, the next slide presents a method for determining whether the Sun or CO 2 controls Earth’s temperature.

Slide 21: Figure 1 from our paper. In 2020, the IPCC said that Earth’s temperature would increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels by 2030. That is the red dot at 2030. At the same time, scientists studying the Sun said it was entering a cooling period and that Earth’s temperature would approach preindustrial levels. If we monitored Earth’s temperature over the next 10 years, we would be able to determine who was correct. The record of satellite temperatures reported by the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) is along the lower part. The upper part is the CO 2 record extrapolated to 2030. The large red dot at 2030 is the IPCC forecast. The red triangles below are estimates from people who study the Sun. This figure is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to determine who is correct by plotting temperature over the next ten years, starting in 2020.

Slide 22: Predicted solar activity. Here is a figure prepared by Astrophysicist Dr. Habibullo Abdussamatov, head of the Space Research Laboratory at the Pulkovo Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, Russia. It depicts the Maunder minimum, when Earth was cold, and crop failures led to famines. The Thames River froze solid, enabling carnivals to be held on it. According to this diagram, we are entering another minimum similar to the Maunder. The Earth is cooling according to Sunspot Cycle 25. Valentina Zharkova has similar information.

Slide 23: Hunga Tonga warms the Earth. The Sun is in a cooling period—its temperature is falling, and so is the Earth’s. This chart was constructed in mid-2020. At that time, the IPCC projected that Earth’s temperature would be 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, and solar scientists projected that it would be approximately at the pre-industrial level in 2030. This appeared to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compare temperatures and to see who was correct. So far, it appears the people who study the Sun are correct. We will know more as time passes. For 18 months, the temperature was above the IPCC-defined critical point, yet no catastrophic events occurred.

Slide 24: The Earth’s atmosphere. The Hunga Tonga submerged volcano thrust 140 million tonnes of water into the stratosphere. The hatched area indicates where this water restricts the flow of energy away from Earth, thereby heating it. As this water dissipates, Earth’s temperature is falling. The Troposphere is up to 10 kilometres, where we live and where the weather occurs. Airplanes fly up to the 10,000-meter level.

Slide 25: Major storm frequency. This graph shows the frequency of landfall for all hurricanes in blue. The frequency of major landfall storms is shown in red. For 175 years. The frequency of major storms has been relatively constant. Thus, we can expect these storms to continue cooling the Earth at the rate observed over the past 175 years.

Slide 26: The science behind the Polar Vortex. The Polar Vortex is another name for the jet stream. The Jet stream occasionally goes from a steady flow to a disrupted state, as shown. There is some evidence that a strong Sun provides a stable Jet Stream. In a weak Sun, i.e., with diminished energy output that cools the Earth, the Jet Stream becomes wobbly. It pushes cold air southward, where it usually does not go, and pushes warm air northward. That is why the recent record-breaking heat and cold are occurring in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. For example, cold air was pushed south last year, destroying the cherry and grape crops in British Columbia, Canada. This year, it destroyed the apple crop in Ukraine. Table apples are down to 50% of the usual crop, and industrial apples are down to 20%. Orange growers in Florida are concerned that the abnormally cold weather will damage the buds of the orange trees. We can expect more crop failures as the Earth continues to cool. What is our government doing to protect our citizens?