Presentation, Slides 10 to 19

Slide 10: Thunderstorm #2. This is a slightly different diagram of a thunderstorm. It shows that some of the falling rain can evaporate before it hits the ground—it is virga—when it falls through dry air. A complete thunderstorm lasts an average of an hour, with less than half an hour of thunder and lightning. As a column of air rises in a thunderstorm, somewhere else a falling column of air replaces it. This is the cause of the strong winds. Thunderstorms are crucial to life on Earth. We present two figures of thunderstorms to help the reader better understand them. Tornadoes develop from severe thunderstorms, which are characterized by black skies, strong winds, lightning, thunder, and heavy rain or hail. Sometimes, the sky turns an unusual green, and the wind sounds like a freight train [11].

Slide 11: The prevalence of thunderstorms. Most thunderstorms occur in the tropics, i.e., between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, each is 23.5 degrees from the Equator. The color scale at the lower left shows the areas of daily frequency. The ratio of water molecules to carbon dioxide molecules is about 100:1 in the Tropics and close to 1:1 at the Poles in winter. The black “M” indicates Montreal, where thunderstorms are typically observed in summer, when relative humidity is high. The frequency falls within a defined range between 20 and 60, and 5 and 20 times daily. In places like Bermuda, it rains virtually every afternoon. Thus, the area of high moisture is where most of the Earth’s excess heat is removed and sent to space.

Slide 12: Tropics always warmer than Poles. Why? The Sun is always between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, both of which are 23.5 degrees from the Equator. This means there is always a strong Sun in this area and maximum surface heating, which can generate thunderstorms. In Montreal, thunderstorms are most common in the summer, when temperatures are at their peak. The Sun angle is shallow at 23.5° at the Poles in summer, whereas in winter the Sun is below the horizon. The ratio of water molecules to CO 2 molecules is about 100:1 in the Tropics and can drop to about 1:1 at the Poles in winter.

Slide 13: Hurricane Helene heat removal, Sept 2024. Researchers studying this hurricane concluded that it released 40 trillion US gallons of water over two days, resulting in extensive damage. From these data, we can calculate the amount of heat released and radiated into space. We know there are 3.78 litres per USG, and 1 litre weighs 1 kilogram. The heat released when 1 kg of water condenses is 2,256,000 J. The total Joules is 341 EJ. A major storm has a large cooling effect.

Slide 14: The Earth’s global energy balance. This figure is from the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). It is inconsistent with the water cycle (Slide 9). The evaporation of water is 82 Watts per square metre (W m-2). Thus, the energy sent into space should be close to 82 W m-2, not 239 W m-2 as shown. This is a mistake in AR6, published in 2021. It has not been corrected. The 82 W m-2 is too low.

Slide 15: Photosynthesis. This figure shows how sunlight interacts with the green chlorophyll inside plant leaves to convert CO 2 and water into simple sugars and release oxygen into the atmosphere. The plant converts the simple sugars into leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds, all of which are food for life on Earth. Water flows up from the roots—some escapes into the atmosphere when the stomata are open, allowing carbon dioxide to enter. The escaped water is transpiration in the water cycle of Slide 9. As CO 2 levels increase, stomata do not need to remain open for as long to achieve the appropriate CO 2 concentration. With the current increase in CO 2 , plants are moving into deserts because they lose less water.

Slide 16: Carbon cycle from NASA. The carbon cycle helps us determine the amount of plant material produced annually on land and in the oceans. It works out to be 0.20% of the Sun’s hourly input to the Earth. Thus, the amount of the Sun’s energy is tiny compared to the Sun’s hourly energy input and could be considered negligible. Nevertheless, it is vitally important because it is the source of all food and oxygen for life on Earth. The estimate is that only 0.20% of the Sun’s energy goes to photosynthesis. Still, it indicates that it is small relative to the Sun’s energy input to Earth.

Slide 17: Daily global mean energy balance. This shows how the daily energy from the Sun, 321.48 EJ, is distributed. An estimated 30% of the Earth’s albedo is reflected. Almost 70% of the sunlight is used to evaporate water, and 0.20% is used for photosynthesis. In plant leaves, sunlight converts CO 2 and water into simple sugars and releases oxygen into the atmosphere. The plant converts the simple sugars into leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds. These are consumed by people, animals, fish, and microbes in an annual cycle in which the food is generated by photosynthesis from May to September in the Northern Hemisphere. Some of the sugars converted into tree wood are stored for several years until the trees are harvested by people, destroyed by insects, or consumed by forest fires, all of which return CO 2 and water to the atmosphere.

Slide 18: Conclusions.

Water’s phase-change properties produce the cooling effect. Water keeps the Earth cool enough for current life forms, and photosynthesis provides them with food and oxygen. Both are essential and are required together for life to grow and flourish on Earth.

Slide 19: References. These references cite two of our papers, which provide the information presented.