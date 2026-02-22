St Lawrence River at Baie de Urfé, Canada. This town has a large campus of McGill University, Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Science, and elegant homes.

Presentation, Slides 1 to 9

Slide 1: The Sun evaporates water to cool the Earth for life to flourish. This presentation shows that the Sun is the primary source of Earth’s warming and can overheat the Earth. The water cycle cools it sufficiently for current life forms to flourish. If you have questions, the slide numbers can help identify the location.

Slide 2: Basis for this presentation: Readily available information that is easily checked on the internet. The details are presented in a peer-reviewed, published paper [1] (Slide 20). It is pretty readable. The information in this presentation is not in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, even though it has been known for more than half a century. I first learned of this in 1976, shortly after I joined the Domtar Research Centre. One of the Group Leaders noted that in one hour, the Sun delivers to Earth as much energy as the world uses in one year. Since then, energy consumption has doubled. That is one reason we wrote this paper. This presentation also demonstrates why Figure 7.2 in the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) is incorrect.

Slide 3: The Sun in perspective. In one second, the Sun sends enough energy in all directions to power the world for hundreds of thousands of years. This gives an idea of how much heat the Sun generates. The Earth captures a small amount of that energy. The potential for nuclear fusion to power Earth is why experiments are being conducted to replicate the Sun’s process.

Slide 4: The Sun’s energy would overheat the Earth. The Sun is the primary source of energy for warming the Earth. If it were not for the Sun and the Earth’s atmosphere, the Earth would be a frozen planet. There must be a way for Earth to radiate the same amount of energy into space as it receives to maintain a stable temperature. If it were not so, the Earth would overheat and life as we know it could no longer exist. A small amount of heat from underwater volcanism provides localized effects.

Slide 5: Daily Sun energy sent to the Earth. The Sun sends approximately 1366 Watts per square meter (W m-2) to Earth. This number varies slightly over time. Some is reflected in space, ≈30%. The total energy is 89,000 Terawatts, equivalent to 8.93 × 10^15 watts. One watt is one Joule per second or 3600 Joules per hour. Thus, in one hour, the Sun sends ((8.93 x 1015) x 3600) = 321.48 x 1018 Joules. In 2023, the world consumed 620 EJ, or about twice the hourly input of the Sun. If you do not understand the math, that’s OK. It is here so that you know it is available.

Slide 6: The Sun’s energy would overheat the Earth. Competent meteorologists understand the water cycle and Roy Spencer’s diagram on the next slide. The diagram is from a 2008 book by Dr. Roy Spencer. The diagram shows that Earth’s temperature would be ≈approximately 60 °C without the cooling effect of the water cycle. This is well above the normal value of ≈14 °C. Thus, robust cooling of the Earth is essential.

Slide 7: Diagram by Roy Spencer. The diagram shows a solid line of the observed temperature-altitude relationship, labelled as the “natural greenhouse effect”. It indicates that Earth’s average temperature is approximately 14 °C. The dashed line shows what would happen if there were no water cycle. The Earth’s temperature would be an estimated 60 °C. This is far too hot for current life forms to flourish. Thus, robust cooling of the Earth is essential. Weather moves heat from regions of higher temperature to regions of lower temperature, forming the solid line.

Slide 8: The Earth’s water cycle. On the left, the Sun is the primary source of evaporated water vapor; vegetation, volcanoes, and underwater volcanism contribute a small additional amount. At higher, colder altitudes, water vapor condenses into water droplets, forming clouds. Heat is radiated as long-wave radiation into space. The tiny water droplets coalesce into rain or snow, fall to Earth, and the cycle begins again. Thunderstorms and other storm action are included in “Precipitation.” Heat is absorbed or released at each phase change of water from ice to liquid water to water vapor. The amount of heat radiated into space and the amount received from the Sun are nearly equal; otherwise, Earth would be warming or cooling.

Slide 9: Thunderstorm #1. Approximately 40,000 thunderstorms occur daily worldwide. They are dynamic, generate much power in strong winds, and last about an hour. On the left side, a rising column of warm, moisture-laden air in the Towering Cumulus Stage is beginning to form. It carries air to an elevation at which water vapor can condense. As water vapor condenses in the Mature Stage, it releases heat, further enhancing the updraft and carrying the top above 40,000 feet (12.2 km). As the updraft continues in the Mature stage, the air in the updraft is replaced by strong winds that bring air in at the surface to replace that in the updraft. Water from condensation is beginning to coalesce into drops that fall as rain. The heat (enthalpy) released when water vapor condenses is radiated into space. This reduces the upward driving force, and the thunderstorm moves into the Dissipating stage. The cloud disperses as the water drops as rain. Rainfall is often heavy during the last two stages. Precipitation indicates that water vapor has condensed, and the heat released has been radiated into space, cooling the Earth.