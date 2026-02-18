Water has a tremendous influence on the weather of the “Blue Marble,” Earth

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COMMENT: by John Shanahan

What are the processes of heating and cooling the Earth? The climate change alarmists and some on the other side of this topic base their arguments about climate change exclusively on global, static, average values of sunlight and infrared radiation on a flat plane model that always facies the sun. That is a far cry from the spherical, rotating, orbiting planet with a tilted axis that is 70% covered by deep oceans that they ignore. Climate is a mathematical construct of spatial and time-varying weather. Studies of “climate change” have little value in determining changes in the weather. That is a mathematical fact.

This paper focuses on the role of water that is ignored in many other studies.

Abstract

This study analyzes the role of water vapor in keeping the Earth cool and the role of the Sun in providing food and oxygen. The Sun sends enormous amounts of energy daily to the Earth—about one-half of the world’s annual energy consumption. This energy heats the surface, evaporates water, and creates a rising thermal column of warm, moist air. When the air reaches an altitude where the dew point causes the evaporated water to condense, the heat released eventually escapes to space as infrared radiation. Enough heat is released to space to maintain the Earth’s temperature suitable for current life forms. The level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is adequate for the photosynthesis process to provide food and oxygen for the life forms. The water cycle shows how the system works. Storms such as thunderstorms and hurricanes are powerful and essential to the water cycle. They provide most heat removal. No component of the Earth’s atmosphere other than water vapor has a significant cooling effect. A tiny but essential part of the Sun’s energy powers photosynthesis, providing oxygen and food at the bottom of the food chain on land and in the sea.DOI:https://doi.org/10.29169/1927-5129.2025.21.03*Corresponding AuthorE-mail: dlightfo@aei.ca, contact@thelightfootinstitute.ca© 2025 Lightfoot and Ratzer; Licensee SET Publisher.This is an open-access article licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the work is properly cited.