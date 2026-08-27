John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Aug 27

The Royal Automobile Club asked residents of Perth's suburbs whether they could name the person in the house next door. Few could. What does that tell you about the potential for community interaction and support when you live in a place zoned for standalone residential development in a place dominated by automobiles where you may travel in a car for considerable distances by car to get to a shopping centre? What is there in the local area that could be a desirable destination for a walker?

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Shanahan
Alistair Pope's avatar
Alistair Pope
Aug 27

Good article, but wishful thinking when applied to humanity.

We have too many weeds, toxic cultures, pests and parasites to ever come together for the betterment of all.

Islam wants everyone else dead.

China wants to destroy Taiwan - for what?

Socialists want to dominate and impoverish us all for a vague Utopian ideology.

Some scientists want to kill off a large section of the population (but not themselves) to save the planet for cockroaches, worms and herbivores - and have actively worked hard to create bioweapons to achieve their psychopathic objective.

etc, etc.

I suggest watching two enjoyable films called "V' for Vendetta' & 'The Kingsman' ...

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Shanahan
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Shanahan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture