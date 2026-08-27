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Note: This amazing story and photo of California sequoias have received tremendous attention in just one year: 30,000 likes, 1,000 comments, 6,000 reposts. Understanding “Nature” can help people: poetry, photography, and the mysteries and miracles of life, biodiversity, and wildlife habitat. Will mankind live in harmony with nature or endlessly pursue greed, power over others, wars, and narcissism? [John Shanahan, retired civil engineer]

Most people think sequoias survive because they’re massive.

But that’s not even close to the real reason.

If you’ve ever had the privilege of standing beside one of these giants, you’ll find it hard NOT to think of resilience.

These trees can live through droughts, fires, storms, and climate shifts that would kill almost anything else.

But as an engineer this is what I’m fixated on:

The tallest tree in the world has roots that only go 6-12 feet deep.

That should be impossible. A 300-foot tree with shallow roots makes no sense from an engineering perspective.

But… Sequoias don’t survive alone.

Their root systems spread 50-80 feet wide and interweave with every other sequoia around them.

They share nutrients, water, and structural support. When storms come in, they support each other.

The forest is the system: Not the individual trees.

I couldn’t stop thinking about this.

Most people try to build resilience by making themselves bigger, stronger, more independent. They stockpile resources, they build higher walls, they go it alone.

But the most resilient systems in nature are interconnected.

Maybe the question isn’t “how do I become more self-sufficient?” but “how do I become more meaningfully connected to the right systems?””

- Rob Avis

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