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Beautiful sea ice formations - Norway

The Divide

Through the Green Deal and the blind, an incomprehensible struggle to phase out

oil use and remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere, a bifurcation has occurred

in the world. That is, we have divided ourselves into two: those who are afraid of

oil and those who believe in the future oil age. Most people would have thought

that the alarmists would eventually admit their fallacy about CO2 and man-made

climate change. But no, that superstition runs too deep. So, what is happening now

is that more countries are joining the future oil age, with the slogan “Drill baby

Drill”, without the scientific fallacy becoming an issue. But that can be explained

by the fact that it is the state authorities who realize the need for more energy, from

oil. The scientific bastion around the imaginary climate narrative maintains faith in

the imaginary CO2 hypothesis.

The appeal at CLINTEL

The latest international feature on the dichotomy is contributed by Vijay Jayaraj,

presented by CINTEL:

“Energy Transition Meltdown Could Mean Global Bifurcation”

https://clintel.org/energy-transition-meltdown-could-mean-global-bifurcation/

Introduction

According to Vijay Jayaraj, 2025 may be remembered as the year the energy

transition narrative cracked, exposing a growing divide between ideology-driven

politics and energy realism.

The narrative breaks down

History will likely remember 2025 as the year energy corporatists finally stopped

pretending there was a climate crisis. For a decade, a bizarre theater of the absurd

unfolded, with oil and gas giants apologizing for their core business while pledging

allegiance to a “green transition” that existed largely in the imagination of Western

bureaucrats. But the curtain has apparently fallen.

Reduced Investments

Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest energy producers, has cut $10 billion from

its low-carbon investment commitments through 2030. At the same time, the

company announced that it expects $25 billion in earnings growth from 2024 to

2030 to be driven primarily by increases in oil and gas production, pushing daily

output to 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent by the end of the decade.

This is not a company abdicating its climate responsibility, but rather a final

recognition of what has long been obvious: The path prescribed by the climate-

industrial complex is economically destructive and operationally unfeasible—even

with massive government subsidies.

For years, the global energy strategy has been surreal. Companies that built the

modern world on a backbone of energy-dense hydrocarbons indulged in those who

celebrated the arrival of wind turbines and solar panels to power civilization. But

reality, stubborn and merciless, has interrupted the psychedelic festivity.

Exxon Mobil’s low-carbon investments will be paced by political support and

customer demand, the company says. That’s corporate parlance, meaning spending

on green projects is on hold unless governments—using our tax dollars—subsidize

the risk, or until a market exists.

The future didn’t turn out that way

Megaprojects once seen as the future are now facing postponement. Why? Because

without taxpayer help, the economics of trying to bury plant-based nutrients like

carbon dioxide don’t work—and defy common sense.

The energy sector is moving from a strategy of “grow clean at all costs” to one of

“returns first, transition last.” Green projects are relegated to a secondary capital

bucket – a sign of good PR rather than a core activity.

Europe’s Shell and Aker BP and Canada’s Enbridge have pulled out of the Science

Based Targets initiative to establish “science-based emissions reductions.” This

was a retreat from what was described as a “credible, science-based framework for

net zero emissions” because neither the credibility nor the science was there. It was

a political suicide pact. The energy giants looked at the cliff and refused to jump.

British multinational BP, which has abandoned its promise to go “Beyond

Petroleum,” has increased its oil and gas spending and softened its renewables

targets. ENEOS Holdings, a Japanese refiner, has scrapped targets for hydrogen

production, with CEO Tomohide Miyata explaining that “the shift towards a

carbon-neutral society appears to be slowing down.”

Speeches Don’t Eliminate the Need for Energy

These U-turns represent a renaissance in political realism. The need for energy is

not going away because politicians give speeches at climate summits, companies

allocate funds for ESG programs, or governments try to control consumption and

the choice of appliances and cars.

The failed idea of an inevitable green transition is a victory for the single mother in

the United States trying to budget for winter heating, and for the small business

owner in the United Kingdom whose margins are crushed by one of the highest

commercial electricity prices in the world. And for the billions of people in the

developing world, this U-turn could be a rescue from generational poverty.

The Energy Transition Was Pure Fantasy

The question now is whether governments will acknowledge what the companies

have made clear: that the energy transition was a fantasy laced with scientific

language and draped in moral gingerbread. Or will they continue to increase

subsidies and regulations?

It is very likely that there will be a dichotomy: on the one hand, Western

bureaucracies, especially in Europe, will continue an economic decline under

mandates and taxes, and on the other, pragmatic governments, many of them in

Asia, will pursue prosperity with fuels and technologies that work.

My comments:

This was a development not foreseen by many countries.

Will the ideology or the pragmatic philosophy be the winner?