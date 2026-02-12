Click here for the article about Thirty Years of Peace through Development.

The Schiller Institute and its candidate for Federal Offices, Diane Sare, do work also through chorale singing and poetry.

Candidates from the two historical major parties are too busy seeking funds to win the next elections to share ideas using music and poetry.

Perhaps this poem Sehnsucht by Friedrich Schiller is the most beautiful metaphor, which best captures the posture of the mind needed today.

Longing Ah! from out this gloomy hollow,

By the chilling mists oppressed,

Could I find a path to follow,

Ah! I’d feel myself so blessed!

Yonder glimpse I hilled dominions,

Young and green eternally!

Had I wings, oh had I pinions,

Thither to the hills I’d fly. Dulcet concords hear I ringing,

Strains of sweet celestial calm,

And the tranquil breeze is bringing

Me its sweetly fragrant balm,

Golden fruits I see there glowing,

Bobbing ’midst the leaf and root,

And the flowers yonder growing

Will not be the winter’s loot. Ah, it must be fine to wander

An eternal sunshine free,

And the air in highlands yonder,

How refreshing must it be!

Yet the current’s raging daunts me,

Which between doth madly roll,

And the torrent rises sharply,

To the horror of my soul. I perceive a small boat swaying,

Ah! but look! no helmsman’s there.

Quickly in and no delaying,

For her sails are live with air.

Now you must have faith and daring,

For the gods accord no bond,

Only a wonder can you carry

To the lovely wonderland.

Statue of Goethe and Schiller in Weimar, Germany