Source of original document.

Greece - Myth of Bellerophon killing Chimera. What will the legend of Europe and the United States be two thousand years from now?

While we are ranting about “climate science”, which as discussed in other entries is not science, there are people doing real science, which presupposes real education and meritocracy.

My today’s post was prompted by some news from the day before: Harvard University Drops [from first] To Third Place In Global Ranking 2025.

The ranking referred to, CWTS Leiden Ranking 2025, is Dutch, not Chinese. One can verify from the link above that the Harvard University is #3, was #2 last year and #1 two years ago. Most importantly, one can see that eight universities among the top-ten are Chinese.

However, this picture is misleading, because it includes “All sciences”, many of which are completely ridiculous (related to sustainability cult, climate impacts, gender-inclusivity, blah, blah, blah, etc.).

To get a more objective picture, free of performances in such “sciences”, I propose to limit the ranking to “Physical sciences and engineering.” Then we see that 25 universities out of the top-25 in the ranking are Chinese.

Twenty years ago, the picture was completely opposite, which shows that the Western decline was quite rapid:

The explanation is simple: the Chinese insist on meritocracy (and Confucius) at a time when the West as a whole has rejected it.

As a further indication of the decline, particularly in Europe, I am linking below two videos of the Vice-President of the European Commission, who the EU leader for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

When I was a kid in the elementary school, if I didn’t know that Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union, and hence Russia, and that China and Russia were fighting fascism in the WWII, in alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States (and many more countries including Greece), the teacher wouldn’t let me pass to the next grade.

And now we, the 450 million of Europeans (the EU population), not only tolerate Kaja Kallas’ shocking lack of historical literacy, but we promoted her to the supreme position of leading foreign policy and shaping EU’s future. Of course, the problem started with her teachers, who gave her a primary school graduation certificate. It appears that she is associated with the WEF’s School of European Young Leaders. It would therefore be sensible for the WEF to test elementary school material before admitting students.

And in order not to be unfair to the EU president, Ursula von der Leyen, here is a video of her, showing her efforts to protect us from the existential threat of the free speech, which she calls “information manipulation”. She compares it to a virus and censorship to its vaccine (watch the video around 14:00).

I believe the most effective measures against decline are education and meritocracy. Freedom of expression, research and teaching is also a prerequisite—and in theory it is protected by “Article 13 - Freedom of the arts and sciences” of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. But with leadership such as in the above examples, and with rapidly declining schools and universities, I am afraid the situation in the West is no longer reversible.

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