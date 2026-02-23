Lyndon LaRouche, October 19, 2012

EIR, the Executive Intelligence Review, was the official publication of the LaRouche Political Action Committee (LaRouchePAC) since the 70’s. When LaRouche was in his 90’s and in mental decline, LaRouchePAC split into two factions, one led by LaRouche’s wife Helga, and the other led by Barbara Boyd, an activist who had been with LaRouche since his movement was founded. The split was over the Trump candidacy. Lyndon LaRouche was an FDR Democrat all his life. He ran for President as a Democrat eight times. After FDR’s death, both his foreign and domestic policies were reversed by the imperialists who took over our government. LaRouche was dedicated to making the United States the engine of social progress that it had been under FDR. For this, the imperialists (led by George H.W (”Poppy”) Bush) had him incarcerated for five years, along with some of his followers.



LaRouche was a brilliant intellectual, as anyone who has read some of his books and understood them knows. I was never a “follower” of LaRouche or anybody else. I am a sovereign thinker. But I do recognize a powerful mind when I come into contact with one, and Lyn was certainly that. I myself was brought up by socialist parents who loved FDR. FDR represented what Michael Hudson calls the evolution of industrial capitalism into socialism. LaRouche, however, avoided the word “socialism” for political reasons, because it was associated with Soviet Communist Party dogma and anti-Americanism. Instead, he advocated American System economics as originally set out by Alexander Hamilton, which once made the United States independent of the British Empire, and practiced in the 19th century by presidents John Quincy Adams and Abraham Lincoln. He held the slaver and racist Andrew Jackson responsible for destroying the American System when Jackson dissolved the Bank of the United States, which coordinated the American economy for industrial development. This led to thirty years of decline followed by the Civil War. Abraham Lincoln, however was able to restore the Republic, and the American System continued to be practiced for the rest of the 19th century. The imperialists, however, kept trying to undermine it until they finally succeeded with the presidencies of Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. This led to a period of financial corruption and wholesale robbery of the wealth of the United States by financial criminals, leading to the Great Depression, and the return of the American System under Franklin Roosevelt. To me, the American System was the original socialist economic system, the one that freed the country from British imperialism. I think Helga correctly saw LaRouche’s American System ideas as American socialism, what China would call socialism with American characteristics. But Barbara Boyd saw it differently, and when Trump entered politics in 2015, she decided to back Trump as the new leader of the LaRouche movement. Why anyone would compare LaRouche to Trump is hard to understand, except that the Democrats were so bad that nothing worse could be imagined. Even I voted for Trump on that basis. Helga, I must admit, saw Trump for what he was and is from the very beginning. When Barbara took LaRouchePAC in the direction of following Trump, Helga LaRouche sued Barbara for using the LaRouche name and forced her to change the name of her American LaRouchePAC to “Promethean PAC”, while Helga called her activist group “The LaRouche Organization”. Helga also continued her activities with her own organization, the more European Schiller Institute.



We have now come to realize that Trump is exactly what any real socialist would have said about Trump for the last fifty years, namely that he is and always has been a playboy billionaire and a conman who has been brought to power by Zionists to do their bidding. Now that everybody can see they were right, Helga’s organization is back and running two candidates, Diane Sare for President in 2028 and Jose Vega for Congress this year in New York’s 15th congressional district. Jose is trying to get on the ballot as both a Democratic and an independent candidate. Diane is running as an independent. Both of them are candidates worthy of support, in my opinion.