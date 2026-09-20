Reat the source text here.

Build the road. Generate the electricity. Construct the factory. Mechanize the farm. Cure the disease. Build the house. Invent something that did not exist yesterday and make tomorrow more productive than today.

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Americans argued fiercely about who should drive that progress. The limited-government tradition placed greater confidence in private enterprise operating within a framework of law, property rights, and public infrastructure. Progressives placed greater confidence in government, expertise, scientific administration and public investment.

But beneath that disagreement was a remarkable consensus:

America should build things.

That consensus is fraying.

Increasingly, we want the benefits of progress while becoming suspicious of the activities required to produce them. We need housing, but make housing more difficult to build. We demand more electricity while placing more conditions on the infrastructure required to generate and transmit it. We want artificial intelligence and cloud computing while questioning the data centers that make them possible. We want mobility while sometimes reducing automobile capacity to influence how people travel.

The American argument has quietly changed.

We once debated how best to create abundance.

Increasingly, we debate how government should administer scarcity.

When Progressives Believed in Progress

Theodore Roosevelt’s 1912 Progressive Party platform makes fascinating reading today.

These Progressives wanted national highways, improved waterways, agricultural development, industrial research, expanded commerce, and development of America’s natural resources.

Even their approach to conservation sounds striking today:

“Conservation will not retard legitimate development.”

Natural resources, the platform declared, should be developed and used to supply the people’s needs while being protected against waste and monopoly.

And this enthusiasm for development was hardly confined to Progressives. Woodrow Wilson’s 1912 Democratic platform likewise endorsed both conservation and development and warned that unnecessarily withdrawing land from productive use could “retard development.”

The political argument was not primarily abundance versus scarcity.

It was who could best produce abundance.

The market-oriented tradition generally saw government’s responsibility as establishing the conditions under which free people could build: protect property, enforce contracts, provide necessary public infrastructure and establish predictable rules. Entrepreneurs would risk capital. Inventors would invent. Businesses would build. Consumers would decide what succeeded.

Progressives envisioned a larger role for government itself. They placed greater confidence in expertise, administration, and public action.

But there was a problem hiding inside the very word progressive:

Progress toward what?

Wilson’s presidency provides an uncomfortable warning. His administration implemented segregation across the federal workforce, leaving Black federal employees facing greater discrimination and fewer opportunities. The National Archives records that segregation became practice in many federal agencies during his administration.

It wasn’t progress merely because a Progressive administration did it.

Change is not necessarily progress.

Government action is not necessarily progress.

And a policy does not become progress merely because people calling themselves progressive declare it so.

Progress must ultimately be judged by results.

From Facilitator to Gatekeeper

Over the following century, government’s relationship with progress evolved.

Government became builder, director, regulator and, increasingly, gatekeeper.

The question gradually moved from:

How can this be built while protecting the public from legitimate harms?

to:

What conditions must be satisfied before we permit this to be built at all?

The permit. The environmental review. The zoning approval. The traffic study. The emissions requirement. The water requirement. The labor mandate. The public hearing. The lawsuit.

Each may have a perfectly reasonable justification when examined alone.

But the regulator sees one regulation.

The person trying to build something sees all of them.

And nobody necessarily takes responsibility for their cumulative effect.

Consider housing.

We routinely describe housing affordability as a crisis. Yet producing additional housing can require navigating zoning restrictions, permitting processes, impact fees, building requirements, and layers of review.

The economic literature doesn’t say regulation explains every housing problem. It does show that restrictive land-use regulation can raise housing prices, reduce construction and make supply less responsive to demand.

Thus the contradiction: government can simultaneously declare insufficient housing an emergency while maintaining policies that make additional housing more difficult or expensive to produce.

The cycle can become almost circular:

Restrict supply. Watch prices rise. Subsidize demand. Blame the market.

Energy presents an even more fundamental problem.

Electricity demand is growing again after years of relative stagnation, with data centers and manufacturing among the important drivers. The Energy Information Administration now forecasts record U.S. electricity consumption, with further growth expected in 2027.

Fine.

But where does the electricity come from?

Whether one’s preferred answer is wind, solar, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric power or some combination, electricity requires physical things.

Generation.

Transmission.

Substations.

Land.

Materials.

Capital.

Physics couldn’t care less about politics.

Transportation reveals the same philosophical tension.

Transportation policy traditionally asked how to move more people more efficiently. Roads expanded capacity. Transit added alternatives. Bridges connected communities.

Increasingly, transportation planning can also seek to influence how people choose to travel.

There is an important distinction.

Building transit adds an option.

Deliberately reducing automobile capacity for the purpose of inducing travelers to choose another mode does something fundamentally different: it constrains one option to influence another choice.

One expands choice.

The other manages behavior.

Then there are data centers.

We want artificial intelligence. Cloud computing. Streaming. Digital banking. Electronic medical records. Online commerce. Smartphones. Government databases.

But the “cloud” has never been in the clouds.

It lives in buildings.

Servers require electricity. Electricity requires generation and transmission. Computing equipment produces heat. Facilities occupy land. EIA now identifies data-center server use as a major factor in long-term electricity-demand growth.

I have watched this debate firsthand in Aurora, Colorado. Legitimate questions about electricity, water, infrastructure, and costs deserve legitimate answers.

But so does another question:

Do we want the technological economy or merely its applications?

We increasingly demand the products of progress while becoming suspicious of the infrastructure that makes those products possible.

The Cost Nobody Calculates

Every proposed development creates costs.

A housing development may increase traffic. A transmission line occupies land. A power plant has environmental consequences. A highway changes neighborhoods. A data center consumes resources.

Those costs should be considered.

But there is another side of the ledger:

What is the cost of not building?

Housing not built has consequences.

Electricity not generated has consequences.

Transmission lines not constructed have consequences.

Road capacity not expanded has consequences.

Factories not opened have consequences.

The risks of action are visible. They receive studies, hearings, impact analyses and headlines.

The costs of inaction are dispersed. They arrive later as higher prices, constrained supply, longer commutes, fewer jobs and lost opportunities.

No ribbon-cutting ceremony is held for the factory that was never built.

No photograph is taken of the apartment that doesn’t exist.

Nobody interviews the entrepreneur who quietly decided to invest somewhere else.

This is how precaution becomes paralysis.

And paralysis eventually produces scarcity.

There is an important distinction between helping people cope with scarcity and creating abundance.

A housing subsidy may help a family afford an apartment. It does not create another apartment.

An energy subsidy may help a household pay its electric bill. It does not generate another kilowatt-hour.

A transportation subsidy may reduce someone’s commuting expense. It does not necessarily increase transportation capacity.

Government can redistribute scarcity.

It cannot redistribute something into existence.

And so the transformation becomes complete.

The government that once sought to facilitate abundance increasingly finds itself administering scarcity.

Roosevelt’s Progressives and their limited-government opponents disagreed profoundly about government’s proper role. One placed greater faith in public action and expertise; the other in private initiative and markets.

But both inhabited an America that expected tomorrow to contain more than today.

More energy.

More transportation.

More housing.

More technology.

More productivity.

More opportunity.

Perhaps that is the understanding of progress we need to recover.

Progress isn’t measured by the number of regulations imposed, programs created, agencies established, or dollars appropriated. And Wilson’s record reminds us that attaching the word progressive to a policy tells us nothing about where that policy actually leads.

Progress must be judged by results.

Build the house.

Generate the electricity.

Construct the road.

Invent the technology.

Start the company.

Cure the disease.

Solve the problem.

Government has a legitimate responsibility to protect citizens from genuine harms accompanying development. But the purpose of governing progress should be to make progress sustainable—not impossible.

And that may be the great irony of modern progressivism.

Somewhere along the road to perfecting progress, it learned how to bring progress to a halt.

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