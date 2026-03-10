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Comment by John Shanahan

Frans Vandenbosch is an engineer, and observer of everything in China. He is from Flanders, Belgium. He spent many years working in China and studying the progress of that country’s economy and government. He offers a lot of criticism for Europe and the United States.



Who will be better off a century from now, China or the United States? Will Americans ever be willing to learn from thousands of years of Asian history and culture? European colonial powers and the United States took advantage of Asia for several hundred years. What will the future be like?

When I first travelled to China many decades ago, the internet did not exist. I remember writing on a postcard to my parents: “Everything is different here.” Indeed, even today everything differs from the West. The language, the culture, the economic development, the system of governance and the material well-being of its citizens all stand in stark contrast.

In my writings, which often run far too long, I almost always emphasise the shocking differences between China and Europe. This contrast, (as I have noticed during my lectures) proves quite confronting for many people. They struggle to accept that the old expression “East, west, home’s best” no longer holds true. The realisation that a vast country on the other side of the globe now harbours citizens more prosperous and more content than many Europeans, forces them to reconsider long-held assumptions. This confrontation with a reality that challenges their cherished certainties is profoundly unsettling. The proverb that once comforted them with the assurance of home’s superiority has been shattered by empirical evidence. China’s remarkable progress in lifting its people from poverty to more happiness and superior prosperity represents not merely an economic miracle but a fundamental reordering of global expectations. For those raised on narratives of Western exceptionalism, this new reality demands nothing less than a complete revision of their worldview.

A cultural divide in the pursuit of recognition

Western society often finds itself trapped in what we might call the paradox of fame. We struggle to comprehend the value of humility. The exhausting pursuit of being known runs through the DNA of every Westerner. This manifests in the desperate struggle of politicians for votes and media attention, of journalists for more readers and of social media influencers for followers. Westerners frequently highlight their audience numbers. This battle creates immense pressure and often takes a heavy toll.

The Chinese alternative: service before self

The entire western concept of chasing fame stands in stark contrast to Chinese cultural values. Consider the Chinese scientists and engineers who work in public service. They dedicate themselves to serving the people throughout demanding careers. These individuals actively avoid the spotlight and the political theatrics that characterise much of Western public life.

Take the example of Zeng Qingcun, a renowned atmospheric scientist. Born into a poor farming family in Guangdong, he pursued meteorology to serve national needs [1]. His motivation stemmed from witnessing crop losses due to unforeseen frost. He wanted to help farmers, not build a personal brand. When asked about his six-decade career, he expresses only regret about time away from family, not any lack of recognition [1].

Chinese politics; technical background and the vow to serve

China’s political leaders embody this same ethos of humble service. The vast majority possess strong technical educational backgrounds. Studies show that over 95 per cent of central committee members hold STEM degrees, with many trained in engineering and natural sciences [2]. This technocratic foundation shapes their governing approach.

Yet technical expertise alone does not define them. They are guided by an ancient vow: to be the first to bear the people’s burdens and the last to enjoy their comforts. The revolutionary leader Xie Juejue once wrote: “Communists should be the first to worry about the world’s troubles and the last to rejoice in its happiness” [3]. He famously compared his official position to that of a hired labourer, saying: “I rise early and sleep late, being able to do more brings peace to my heart” [3].



This spirit is carried on by contemporary leaders. In his speech at the mobilisation meeting for Party history study and education, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Our Party comes from the people; the Party’s foundation and lifeblood are in the people. Born for the people, thriving because of the people, always standing with the people and striving for the people’s interests are the fundamental starting point and end point of our Party’s establishment, development, and strength.” In his book Getting rid of poverty, he further elaborated on the principles of being an official: “To be a Communist Party official, one must benefit the people, be dedicated, and be the first to worry about their troubles and the last to enjoy its pleasures. This is determined by the nature and purpose of the Party… A person who does not seek personal gain or a life of ease, but only strives to contribute more to society and the people will feel fulfilled even if the work in a leadership position is arduous and tiring.[4]



Former premier Wen Jiabao declared this vow his personal motto, stating: “The greatest matters under heaven are none other than the concerns of the people. I must act with the people’s worries and joys in mind” [5]. Such words are not empty rhetoric but a call to genuine service. Leaders like Jiao Yulu vowed to “transform Lankao’s condition even if it costs my life” [5]. He laboured tirelessly despite terminal illness because, as he asked, “If we don’t rescue the people from suffering, then what’s the purpose of the Communist Party” [6].

The Needham question: anonymity by choice

The Needham question asks why China’s millennia of groundbreaking inventions did not produce famous inventors. Between 500 BCE and 1500 CE, China led the world in scientific advancement [7]. Yet we know few individual names from this remarkable period. The answer lies partly in cultural priorities. Chinese scientists traditionally shared knowledge freely for collective benefit. They saw no need to capitalise personally on their discoveries.

Einstein’s brand: a Western approach to legacy

Albert Einstein understood self-promotion intimately. He served as his own first marketing team. After his death, a sophisticated apparatus transformed his legacy into a global brand [8]. This commercial approach to scientific legacy is thoroughly Western. Newton and other Western inventors similarly benefited from those who managed and promoted their reputations. The pattern is consistent: Western scientific fame rarely happens by accident.

Contrast this with the Chinese scientists behind DeepSeek. They released their revolutionary AI model as open-source technology [9]. The goal was not profit but progress for all humanity. This embodies a fundamentally different relationship between the scientist and society. Chinese researchers today continue sharing knowledge freely, just as their predecessors did for millennia. The open-source ethos comes naturally to a culture that values collective advancement over individual glory.

Healthier values for a healthier society

Westerners would benefit morally and physically from embracing greater humility. Life satisfaction derived from serving fellow citizens proves more sustainable than the fleeting dopamine hits of social media validation. The Chinese model offers an alternative path. It prioritises collective advancement over individual glory. This approach may explain both China’s historical innovations and its modern technological renaissance. The slaves of the people, as Chinese engineers describe themselves, continue building while the West remains busy counting followers.

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Endnotes

[1] “Zeng Qingcun: a famous meteorologist and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences,” CAS, Chinese Academy of Sciences, 2023.

[2] Li Cheng, “The Rise of the Technocrats: China’s Leadership Composition and Its Implications,” Brookings Institution, 2020.

[3] “Remembering Comrade Xie Juejue,” People’s Daily, 24 March 2021.

[4] The original text of “Getting Rid of Poverty“and the full text of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the mobilisation meeting for Party history study and education, 20 February 2021

[5] Wen Jiabao, “Speech at the National People’s Congress,” Xinhua News Agency, 5 March 2010.

[6] “Jiao Yulu: a model Communist Party cadre,” China Daily, 15 May 2014.

[7] Joseph Needham, “Science and Civilisation in China,” Cambridge University Press, 1954.

[8] “Einstein’s posthumous brand: from Hebrew University to Corbis,” The Roger Richman Agency archives, 2005; see also CMG Worldwide official website.

[9] “DeepSeek launches open-source AI model,” Xinhua News Agency, 12 January 2025.

and “Interview with Deepseek Founder Liang Wenfeng” thechinaacademy.org 27 Jan. 2025