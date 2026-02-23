Source of this article.

Modern picture along the ancient Silk Road from western Asia to China.

EIR Releases New Special Report

‘The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge’

December, 2014

Executive Intelligence Review’s comprehensive study of the progress of the Eurasian Land-Bridge project which Lyndon and Helga LaRouche have championed for over 20 years, has finally been completed. The official release date is Dec. 1.



The 374-page report, entitled “The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge,” is nothing less than a conceptual, and often physical, “road-map” to a New World Economic Order. This path is currently being charted by the nations of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), who are leading a dynamic of global optimism toward real economic development, complete with new credit institutions and major high-technology projects for uplifting all mankind.



After an introduction by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the report lays out the “Metrics of Progress,” based on the economic scientific principles developed by renowned physical economist Lyndon LaRouche. It then proceeds region by region, beginning with China and Russia, to present the stunning progress, and plans, which have been made toward the Eurasian Land-Bridge design that the Chinese government laid out in 1996, and other nations have begun to rally behind in recent years.

Here is the table of contents.

Related pages:

Join the Schiller Institute – Mail In Membership Form (PDF)

The LaRouche Record: The 40 Year Fight For a New, Just, International Economic Order

President Xi Jinping Works to Revive Confucianism in China

Physical Economy

Landbridge Maps

Eurasian Landbridge Articles

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